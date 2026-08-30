5 BBQ Restaurant Chains With The Hands-Down Best Deals In 2026
Great BBQ can't be rushed or faked, so it's not uncommon for reputable establishments pumping out top-notch smoked meats to charge a premium for the work that goes into creating amazing cuisine. But not all BBQ joints require folks to break the bank for a terrific meal. Several BBQ restaurant chains offer fantastic deals on exceptional eats that will leave both you and your wallet feeling satisfied.
Sure, cheap BBQ also exists, but a good deal doesn't just mean a low price; the quality has to be on point as well. When BBQ is calling your name, you want flavorful side dishes and meat that's been slow-smoked to perfection by pitmasters who wield a BBQ mop like a pro. The five chains listed below embody those qualities and don't charge an arm and a leg for the privilege of enjoying their specialties. Prices do vary regionally so don't be surprised if it costs a little extra in your neck of the woods. But even if the cost is off by a couple bucks, these deals are still worth taking advantage of given their overall value.
Corky's
Although it only has locations in three states, Corky's is a chain that's definitely worth visiting if you get the chance. It's been voted the best BBQ joint in Memphis, Tennessee 22 times during its more than 40 years in business. The food often gets the credit for its rave reviews, but the reasonable prices on its smoky fare might be helping to tip the scales in its favor.
From the starters to the desserts, the menu at Corky's is loaded with delicious deals. An order of loaded cheese fries topped with queso, bacon bits, and a choice of pork, chicken, or chili is only $10.99. If you're dining with a companion, the Slab Dinner for 2 features the restaurant's world-famous ribs, freshly baked rolls, and two sides for each person for $36.99 — that's less than $20 per person for a filling BBQ meal. Folks who can't decide on what succulent meat to sample can fill up on three different kinds with the 3 Meat Combo for $24.99, with a slight upcharge for ordering the pork burnt ends or the beef brisket.
It's not just that people are receiving generous portions of food. According to many customers, the quality is first-rate. As one satisfied customer wrote on Tripadvisor, "Great service and delicious food! The burnt ends and pecan pie are to die for!"
Famous Dave's BBQ
Famous Dave's is a bit more accessible than Corky's since it has locations in 29 states, and its widespread expansion since opening in 1994 shows that customers can't get enough of it. The founder, "Famous" Dave Anderson, has made cooking the best mouthwatering BBQ around his lifelong ambition. Plenty of regulars continue to patronize the chain because of its outstanding commitment to quality fare, while newcomers are impressed upon discovering it doesn't cost an arm and a leg to eat here. As this review from a first-time customer on Tripadvisor says: "I was pleasantly surprised with the reasonable prices and all of the choices."
If you're looking to sample some hickory-smoked Texas brisket sliced like a pro pitmaster, it will only set you back $20 and it comes with a corn bread muffin and a choice of two sides, including jalapeño mac & cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and more. BBQ roasted chicken with two sides is an even greater bargain at $14.50, whereas folks with an appetite can get a steal by sharing the Feast for 2, which features ribs, chicken, brisket or pork, and five tasty sides for $51. The chain indicates it's enough food to satisfy two to three people, but with 4,600 calories on a plate it's not a stretch to assume you might even be able to invite a fourth and end up only paying $13 per person.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue may be a far cry from Texas-style BBQ, but the chain's unique take on this classic fare is something many folks say is well worth trying for yourself. It doesn't hurt that the chain piles food onto your plate. One customer wrote on Yelp, "Hefty portions and very tasty. Most plates are under $20." Another Yelp reviewer at the same location agreed that people are getting a great deal when visiting L&L: "Come hungry, you'll be leaving full!"
L&L offers classic Hawaiian dishes like Spam Saimin and Spam Musubi (in case you didn't know, Spam is a big deal in Hawaii), but what really gets people excited is the Hawaii's Plate Lunch. Don't be fooled by the name — these sizeable meals make for a filling dinner too. Each order comes with two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni salad, and an entree with a protein of the customer's choosing.
Customers searching for authentic Hawaiian fare will be pleased with the taste and portion size of the combination plate which features Kalua Pork and Lau Lau for $19.79. And that's one of the more expensive items on the menu. A plate with BBQ short ribs is just $17.59, and there are four different chicken plate options all priced at $15.39. Folks can get a deeper discount by ordering mini plates or one of the lighter menu choices, but no matter what you choose your stomach and your wallet will be thankful you stopped by L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.
City Barbecue
With dozens of locations east of the Mississippi River, City Barbecue offers customers succulent, all-American BBQ at a fair price. It doesn't specialize in one particular style of BBQ — its menu features them all, from Carolina-style pulled pork to Texas-style brisket. With proteins showcasing exquisite bark and a juicy texture stemming from a slow and low cooking process, the chain prides itself on creating competition-worthy BBQ. Customers won't see the BBQ red flag of drowning the meat in sauce here, but the chain does make five regional-style BBQ sauce flavors for folks to choose from who want a little extra. One review showcased on Trustindex said, "Top knotch BBQ. Family Pack is a steal!"
Depending on the type of meat and sides ordered, the Family Pack can amount to a whopping 5,455 calories. At a cost of $34.99, that's a cheap way to feed a crowd. The menu also features bargains on sampler dishes for people who want to try a bit of everything, like the Two Meats, Two Sides deal for $15.99. Customers licking their lips thinking about smoked brisket can try City Barbecue's award-winning beef brisket in a sandwich for a reasonable $12.99. One would think quality BBQ of this caliber would command a higher price, but you can be thankful it doesn't.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Dickey's Barbecue Pit isn't hard to find with its 400-plus store footprint across 33 states, and folks looking for a terrific deal on BBQ won't want to pass this chain up. It's been mastering the art of hickory-smoked perfection since 1941 and has made a lasting impact on customers throughout the country since then. One reviewer on Tripadvisor raved about the quality and value at Dickey's BBQ when they said, "The food was delicious, fresh, and full of flavor. The barbecue was cooked perfectly, and the portions were satisfying."
Dickey's menu has bargains around every corner. The popular 2 Meat Plate offers people a choice of protein options that include shaved ham, kielbasa, and pork ribs combined with two homestyle sides and Texas toast for $16.99. Customers dining with a partner can get a steal on the $19.41 Party Pack featuring a pound of slow-smoked pulled pork, a heap of barbecue beans, and four pieces of Texas toast as a filling meal for two. Anyone simply looking for a quick bite won't have to break the bank either by ordering the chain's $9.85 Slider Duo Meal Deal. It's an online exclusive that comes with two sliders filled with your choice of smoked meat and the chain's Big Yellow Cup.