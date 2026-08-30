5 BBQ Restaurant Chains With The Hands-Down Best Deals In 2026

Although it only has locations in three states, Corky's is a chain that's definitely worth visiting if you get the chance. It's been voted the best BBQ joint in Memphis, Tennessee 22 times during its more than 40 years in business. The food often gets the credit for its rave reviews, but the reasonable prices on its smoky fare might be helping to tip the scales in its favor.

From the starters to the desserts, the menu at Corky's is loaded with delicious deals. An order of loaded cheese fries topped with queso, bacon bits, and a choice of pork, chicken, or chili is only $10.99. If you're dining with a companion, the Slab Dinner for 2 features the restaurant's world-famous ribs, freshly baked rolls, and two sides for each person for $36.99 — that's less than $20 per person for a filling BBQ meal. Folks who can't decide on what succulent meat to sample can fill up on three different kinds with the 3 Meat Combo for $24.99, with a slight upcharge for ordering the pork burnt ends or the beef brisket.

It's not just that people are receiving generous portions of food. According to many customers, the quality is first-rate. As one satisfied customer wrote on Tripadvisor, "Great service and delicious food! The burnt ends and pecan pie are to die for!"