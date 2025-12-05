The BBQ Sauce Red Flag That Can Scream Poor Quality At A Restaurant

While there are specific components every barbecue sauce should have, there's a plethora of different ways to give it a unique personality. You can turn ketchup into a bold barbecue sauce using just maple syrup and bourbon; give barbecue sauce an umami makeover by incorporating miso; or amplify its depth of flavor by adding a splash of coffee to your barbecue sauce. Yet, whether it's smoky, sweet, spicy, or a combination of all three, if a barbecue joint drowns its slow-cooked meat in the sauce, that might be a sign it's got something to hide.

The Takeout spoke with Chip Carter, producer and host of "Where The Food Comes From," about barbecue restaurant red flags to be on the lookout for. He noted that, while it's not always the case, too much sauce on a dish could be an attempt to mask the taste of mediocre meat. "If you're seeing chunks or shreds of something that looks like meat swimming in a sweet, spicy, saucy sea, that could certainly be a red flag," he said. "Most reputable barbecue joints are proud of their meat first and their sauce second, whether they baste or add afterwards -– meaning it's much more likely your meal will be kissed with sauce rather than drenched ahead of time at a better establishment."

Carter emphasized this point by highlighting what "barbecue" actually is. "It's important to note the difference between 'barbecuing' and 'grilling' — they're not interchangeable," he said. "Grilling is just another cooking method; barbecuing is an art form that has evolved, like many cuisines, from the economic necessity of making less-tender or less-favored cuts of meat not only edible, but delicious." If a restaurant is slathering barbecue sauce all over your plate, it may have failed to make those inferior cuts appetizing.