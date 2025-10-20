Give BBQ Sauce An Umami Makeover With This Japanese Staple (It's Not Soy Sauce)

Barbecue sauce can be a contentious topic. The regional variations in barbecue sauce are legendary, from vinegar-kissed Carolina barbecue sauce to the sweet and smoky variety found in Texas. However, there's a secret ingredient that can give barbecue sauce a rich burst of umami flavor, and it's not part of any American barbecue must-have list. Miso paste, the Japanese staple that many know from eating (or even cooking) miso soup, is actually a great ingredient to take your homemade barbecue sauce recipe to the next level.

Miso paste is made from fermented soybeans, salt, and koji fungus, and is rich in savory umami flavor, which you can taste in miso soup. By adding miso to barbecue sauce, you can give richness and depth of flavor to both the sauce and the meat you use it on, without making the sauce or dish overly salty the way other umami-rich ingredients, like soy sauce, run the risk of doing. Moreover, the miso pairs well with tomato-based barbecue sauces, due to the umami in cooked tomatoes complementing the umami-rich miso.