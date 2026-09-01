13 Trader Joe's Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is a bustling epicenter of snacks and that's just the truth. In the produce area, there is an abundance of fruits and vegetables for healthy options. There's a row and multiple tables with sweet treats and baked goods if you are on the hunt for a more indulgent snack. If you prefer nuts and dried fruits, it's a playground of snackable options. Then, there are the chips. The sheer variety of chips and crisps is a haven of savory, sweet, spicy, and beyond. Obviously as a Trader Joe's regular, I am familiar with the chip aisle. It's one of my favorite parts of the store.

One thing about TJ's is that it's not afraid to think outside the snack box and continues to offer new and exciting flavors on the regular. If plain chips are your thing, there are even multiple varieties of those. However, if you are willing to live on the wild side, TJ's has the goods. I narrowed my Trader Joe's chip review down to 13 items and that was harder than it sounds. My cart overflowed with crispy and crunchy delights ranging from Latin to Irish flavor inspo. Others could easily satisfy pickle or deli cravings. Some put a new and welcome spin on classic flavors, like salt and vinegar and BBQ. The diversity is simply next level. I ranked them from worst to best and there were some shining stars as well as some dark clouds.