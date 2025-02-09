The Typically Discarded Food Item That Gives Salads A Sweet Pop

If you aspire to a zero-waste kitchen and don't mind putting in a little effort, there's one more way you can enhance your salads with the aid of both apple peels and cores: Use them to make homemade cider vinegar. While this may sound like a pretty high-level undertaking, Homemade vinegar is actually pretty doable, although the process can be time-consuming. For starters, you'll need to save up your apple scraps, since it takes about a dozen apples' worth to make a quart of vinegar. If you're not peeling this many apples at a time, just save the peels and cores in your freezer.

When you have enough scraps, pack them into a jar, squishing them down as much as possible. Fill the jar with water, sweetening it with a few spoonfuls of sugar. Cover the jar with cheesecloth or a coffee filter, then let it sit in a warm, dark place for a few days until it gets bubbly. Once it does, stir the mixture every day until the bubbling subsides. At this point, it'll need to be strained, but it's not quite vinegar yet. Back into the closet it goes for another few weeks until it has that sharp, tangy taste you want in a vinegar. (A few weeks' time can turn wine into vinegar, too.) Note: This homemade vinegar isn't pasteurized, so it's best to store it in the refrigerator, where it can last for up to a year.