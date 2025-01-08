How Long Does It Take For Wine To Become Vinegar (And Can You Use It)?

Oops, you popped open that bottle of wine with the intention of finishing it off, but fell asleep on the couch midway through the second glass again, didn't you? You can't even begin to remember how long ago that was, so you decide to give it the sniff test before you store an open bottle of wine in your fridge. Well, it doesn't take a sommelier to tell that the wine has undergone some, er, changes since your last sip. The fruity notes are now sharp and it smells... well, kind of like a science experiment left out on the counter for too long — acidic, with a touch of that unmistakable vinegar tang. But how long does it actually take for this transformation to happen? Well, the answer lies with microbes, oxygen, and time.

For wine, life begins with fermentation. This is the process where yeasts convert sugars into ethanol, which gives wine its boozy charm. However, if wine is exposed to air for prolonged periods, there isn't too much time before a new microbial cast steps in. Acetic acid bacteria, present in the air and on the surface of fermenting liquids, start to feed on ethanol and convert it into acetic acid — the compound responsible for vinegar's characteristic sharpness. This process can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on temperature, airflow, and exposure to light.