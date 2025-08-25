The Popular Tortilla Chip Brand That Tastes Bland On Every Level

Have you ever passed over fan favorites like Lay's potato chips at a party so you could get your hands on those sweet, sweet tortilla triangles instead? If so, you know that tortilla chips are the perfect vehicle for getting all kinds of delicious dips from the bowl to your mouth. While they may not be the star of every show, they definitely play lead support, but when they're bad, your whole dining experience can suffer.

To help you escape the pit of bad tortilla chips, we tasted 10 different brands of tortilla chips and ranked them from worst to best. While there are plenty of winners on here, our least favorite was a potentially surprising pick. Tostitos Restaurant Style chips, while having the name brand fame, just didn't live up to the hype.

With so many products on the shelf, Tostitos may offer your favorite shape of tortilla chip, but that's irrelevant if the taste just isn't good. With the restaurant style variety we sampled, you're left with a crunchy little triangle that might be satisfying in texture, but that's about it. True, the crisp factor with Tostitos is off the charts, and the company has making tortilla chips down to a fine art. You won't find a burnt or unevenly cooked chip in the mix. But the flavor? It's giving cardboard. It feels like there isn't any fat or salt, and not even any corn, really. This chip is clearly meant as a glorified spoon for dips, and while that might be up some people's alley, it's not up ours.