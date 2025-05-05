The Powerhouse Street Food You Should Turn Into Pasta Salad
Mexican street corn, or elote, is a powerhouse snack that you can get at street fairs or even at Chipotle (if you use this ordering trick). People eat elote for the simple reason that it is packed with flavor. This is hardly a surprise; elote is made by covering grilled corn on the cob with a creamy, tangy dressing and a sprinkling of Cotija cheese, a hit of chili powder for spice, and a squeeze of lime for brightness. Finally, fresh green cilantro adds a pop of color and a citrusy taste.
Aside from making elote delicious, these ingredients also mean this street food classic works incredibly well as a pasta salad. Pasta acts as the sturdy base, and the tang of chili powder and other spices is balanced by the creaminess of the dressing (which is made by blending mayonnaise with sour cream or Greek yogurt, lime juice, and peppers). Grilled corn kernels bring a hint of smokiness, while the cheese adds an earthiness. For more zest, crunch, and heat, you can always add diced red onion or jalapeño.
Tips for making elote pasta salad
Choosing the right pasta can make all the difference in an elote pasta salad. You want shapes that have curves or spirals as these do a better job of grabbing onto that creamy dressing and holding onto the smaller, chopped ingredients. The twists in rotini or fusilli perfectly capture ample amounts of sauce, as do the curves of farfalle or classic elbow macaroni. Smaller shapes like ditalini, which are close in size to the corn kernels, give the salad a unique texture.
The seasonings are what truly bring the elote flavor to the pasta salad dressing. Chili powder is standard, but if you like it a little spicier, feel free to include a pinch of cayenne pepper. You can also throw a dash of smoked paprika or chipotle powder into the mix if you want a smokier taste. Pour a zesty Catalina salad dressing on for a bigger, and saucier punch (it's also great on tacos). This can be complemented by adding fresh garlic or onion and garlic powders, giving a deep note to the saucy base. To keep the pasta salad true to elote, squeeze fresh lime juice over the finished dish and throw in some salt and pepper for more flavor. Whisk these spices directly into the mayonnaise and sour cream (or yogurt) and you've made an Italian and Mexican-inspired dish — a filling side for when you have a classic Taco Tuesday night with a lasagna twist.