The Powerhouse Street Food You Should Turn Into Pasta Salad

Choosing the right pasta can make all the difference in an elote pasta salad. You want shapes that have curves or spirals as these do a better job of grabbing onto that creamy dressing and holding onto the smaller, chopped ingredients. The twists in rotini or fusilli perfectly capture ample amounts of sauce, as do the curves of farfalle or classic elbow macaroni. Smaller shapes like ditalini, which are close in size to the corn kernels, give the salad a unique texture.

The seasonings are what truly bring the elote flavor to the pasta salad dressing. Chili powder is standard, but if you like it a little spicier, feel free to include a pinch of cayenne pepper. You can also throw a dash of smoked paprika or chipotle powder into the mix if you want a smokier taste. Pour a zesty Catalina salad dressing on for a bigger, and saucier punch (it's also great on tacos). This can be complemented by adding fresh garlic or onion and garlic powders, giving a deep note to the saucy base. To keep the pasta salad true to elote, squeeze fresh lime juice over the finished dish and throw in some salt and pepper for more flavor. Whisk these spices directly into the mayonnaise and sour cream (or yogurt) and you've made an Italian and Mexican-inspired dish — a filling side for when you have a classic Taco Tuesday night with a lasagna twist.