The Most Overpriced Seafood Dishes At Popular Chain Restaurants, According To Customers

I think we can all agree that seafood is often expensive. After all, what other kind of food suffers to such a degree from the uncertainty of "market price," where the price changes so much they don't even bother printing it on the menu? The question of why lobster costs so much in particular is enough to make you scream in frustration — which is exactly the sort of thing that will get you kicked out of any restaurant that serves market price seafood.

That kind of financial pressure (and uncertainty) is why so many of us turn to chains. They may not be quite as impressive as the fanciest seafood restaurants, but sometimes you just want good quality food at a reasonable price. But chain restaurants can be pricey too, and there are some seafood items that just don't offer enough value for your money. So, with that in mind, here's our rundown of the most overpriced menu items you'll find at a chain restaurant.

As these are national chains, you should keep in mind that any listed prices are for individual local stores and might not reflect prices at your local restaurant. (Don't worry. We'll let you know where we spotted them when we list them, in case you want to drive to another state to get that sweet, sweet discount.) You can learn more about our methodology at the end of our list.