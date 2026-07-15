5 Menu Items You Should Never Order From Olive Garden

Nobody is too good for Olive Garden. We can quibble about authenticity in Italian cuisine all we'd like (preciousness about tradition being one of several Italian food myths you need to stop believing), but what kind of person could turn their nose up at unlimited breadsticks? Not anyone we'd like to hang out with, that's for sure. (Unless you can't handle gluten, in which case, more power to you and best of luck on your journey.) Whether you're availing yourself of one of Olive Garden's many pastas or enjoying one of its made-fresh-in-house soups, there are no shortage of options when you sit down in one of Olive Garden's Tuscan design-inspired dining rooms.

But that doesn't mean there are no bad choices. In fact, there are some menu items that you would probably be better off avoiding altogether. Now, it's entirely possible that one of these dishes is your personal favorite, and we assure you that we mean no offense. If you enjoy it, that's splendid! But based on personal experience, as well as some customer testimonials on social media, here are five Olive Garden dishes that are somewhat less than bellissimo.