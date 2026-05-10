5 Italian Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

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If you ask a group of gourmets which country has the best food, they may say France or Japan (Tokyo having the most Michelin stars of any city in the world). If you ask a group of regular people, though, they may just say Italy. Whether they're thinking of Italian American pizza and spaghetti bolognese or something more authentically Italian (whatever that means — we'll get to that in a moment), it's hard to go wrong with Italian food.

But there are a number of myths and misconceptions that have accrued over the years. That's probably true for any country's cuisine, like how people say that British food is boring and bland, or that the MSG in Chinese food made people sick (thankfully, MSG is no longer the bad guy), but they're worth correcting all the same. Nobody wants to be like Paulie Walnuts in that one episode of "The Sopranos," where he goes to Italy only to be perplexed at the lack of pasta in tomato sauce.