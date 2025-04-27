The Bustling City With The Most Michelin Starred Restaurants In The World

The city with the most restaurants with Michelin stars is not, as you might assume, Paris. It may have been long considered by some to be the gastronomic capital of the world, and it may be the capital of the country Michelin Tires (who publishes the guide) hails from in the first place, but it does not have the most awarded restaurants. Neither does New York (though it has a respectable number), London, or Hong Kong. No, the city with the most Michelin stars is none other than Tokyo, which boasts 194 restaurants with at least one star.

Tokyo is the largest city in the world, with its greater metropolitan area housing a population of over 37 million, so it stands to reason it will attract some of the world's greatest chefs. As you might imagine, the majority of the Tokyo restaurants recognized by Michelin specialize in Japanese cuisine, often served as kaiseki (a formalized tasting menu) or kappo (a somewhat more relaxed fixed menu.) Kagurazaka Ishikawa, Kanda, and Ginza Kitagawa are all fine examples.

There are plenty of sushi restaurants recognized, too, although some of the most famous examples are ineligible for Michelin stars. Sukiyabashi Jiro, the subway sushi counter immortalized by "Jiro Dreams of Sushi," had its three Michelin stars removed in 2020 because they no longer accept reservations from the public. The same is true of Sushi Saito, another restaurant stripped of its three Michelin stars. (A branch of Sukiyabashi Jiro in the nearby Roppongi Hills, which does accept reservations, has two stars.)