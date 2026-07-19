6 Things Red Lobster Is Still Doing Right In 2026

Back in the day, Red Lobster was a moment. By far one of the fancier of the casual restaurant chains, it was a frequent spot for special occasions that warranted more than just a burger. Not quite as expensive as a traditional seafood restaurant, Red Lobster made high end seafood items a bit more accessible to the masses. My grandmother loved it. Whenever we asked where she wanted to go for a special dinner, it was very often Red Lobster. That woman loved her crustaceans and could easily take down a 4-pounder on her own. She also lived to be 99 so she must have known something about living that good life.

When Red Lobster was hit with financial woes, including a bankruptcy, things did not look good for the seafood-focused chain. The nostalgia of the restaurants became shrouded in undeniable operational problems and it was grim. Then, a younger CEO was given the keys to the kingdom with the job of making Red Lobster relevant and even cool. For all the stumbling blocks Red Lobster already had in its rear view, it was time for the restaurant chain to reclaim its throne as a major player in the casual, with a dash of bougie energy, dining establishments game. Since its brand renaissance, Red Lobster is still doing a lot right, so let's talk about it.