6 Things Red Lobster Is Still Doing Right In 2026
Back in the day, Red Lobster was a moment. By far one of the fancier of the casual restaurant chains, it was a frequent spot for special occasions that warranted more than just a burger. Not quite as expensive as a traditional seafood restaurant, Red Lobster made high end seafood items a bit more accessible to the masses. My grandmother loved it. Whenever we asked where she wanted to go for a special dinner, it was very often Red Lobster. That woman loved her crustaceans and could easily take down a 4-pounder on her own. She also lived to be 99 so she must have known something about living that good life.
When Red Lobster was hit with financial woes, including a bankruptcy, things did not look good for the seafood-focused chain. The nostalgia of the restaurants became shrouded in undeniable operational problems and it was grim. Then, a younger CEO was given the keys to the kingdom with the job of making Red Lobster relevant and even cool. For all the stumbling blocks Red Lobster already had in its rear view, it was time for the restaurant chain to reclaim its throne as a major player in the casual, with a dash of bougie energy, dining establishments game. Since its brand renaissance, Red Lobster is still doing a lot right, so let's talk about it.
1. Brought in new CEO planning a big comeback
After its May 2024 Bankruptcy, Red Lobster hired a new CEO, 37 year old Demola Adamolekun. He already had significant experience with a career that also included a CEO role at P.F. Chang's. He came in strong, and unapologetically declared that a major comeback was in the cards for Red Lobster. Adamolekun, was not only the youngest CEO ever of Red Lobster, he also dove in head first by getting in the trenches with both customers and employees to foster deeper connections with diners, old and new. He showed outward passion in making Red Lobster relevant, cool even. He rallied the troops to get everyone excited, which led to them to be invested in the same vision.
He is charismatic, intelligent, and made himself accessible to customers. He listened to their feedback, engaged in conversations, and set out to remind the world just how special Red Lobster is. He saw the love and admiration of the brand from customers and employees, and respected it. He made changes to revitalize the brand and dangle its legacy to remind people why it was so cherished. The evolution included a mix of significant overhauls to menus, new technologies, revamped dining areas, and full court press media and social media. When Adamolekun took the Red Lobster helm, he created momentum that resulted in Red Lobster going viral. Business publications talked about his case-study-worthy leadership and social media was bustling with user generated content showcasing must-have menu items.
2. Upgraded menu items
Part of Red Lobster's second act was a menu revamp. Some changes we welcomed with open arms and mouths, and others caused some upset. Even if you have never visited a Red Lobster, you have probably seen an ad or commercial for its Endless Shrimp promotion over the years. Unfortunately, Endless Shrimp had to go because it only added more fuel to the fire of the company's $11 million operating loss before having to file for bankruptcy. The customers may have loved coming in for as much shrimp as they could have for around $20, but the company's bottom line suffered.
The menu was edited to be smaller, but also brought a few new and slightly elevated dishes, like bacon wrapped scallops, lobster bisque, lobster pappardelle and others. A few retired Red Lobster favorites also made a reappearance, such as the beloved hush puppies and the popcorn shrimp. The hush puppy comeback alone created a flurry of social media content steeped in excitement over those perfectly crispy, golden brown orbs hitting Red Lobster fryers once again. The cocktail menu was refreshed to include popular drinks like a mocha espresso martini and a version of a Moscow Mule, called the Ruby Mule. Adamolekun frequently made mention of his own special childhood memories connected to dining at Red Lobster. He wasn't just excited about Red Lobster's menu reimagination as its CEO. He believed in the nostalgia that made it endearing and tapped into that to bring it back.
3. Using AI to make major improvements
AI technology has become a popular discussion topic in the restaurant industry. Many dining establishments already have AI in place for enhanced customer experiences and other behind the scenes tasks that could benefit from being modernized. Adamolekun proved many times over how just savvy he was, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he harnessed the power of AI to improve Red Lobster operations. His plans included making AI an integral part of the hundreds of operating Red Lobster locations. Adamolekun was not shy when discussing his ambitious AI plans for the brand and mentioning how he was going to outdo other restaurants.
While AI can bring about some divisiveness, Adamolekun made it a cornerstone for the blueprint of Red Lobster's resurrection. AI would be infused into every layer of the business, including sales, operations, customer service, and employee experience. New technologies always come with fear of change for many, but not Adamolekun. He embodied the mindset of leaning in and using AI to benefit Red Lobster. Areas like sales forecasting alone reaped major benefits from AI by removing laborious tasks, like employees poring over data to create reports. Delegating something like that to AI enables employees to focus on other pressing responsibilities instead. When customers called in takeout orders from Red Lobster, the restaurant had AI in place to help as well. Integrating the technology throughout Red Lobster's business processes was a another feather in Adamolekun's cap.
4. Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Every restaurant chain has that one thing. You know, a tried and true menu staple that has weathered every speed bump the business has faced, and never fell from grace. For Red Lobster, it's unequivocally the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and I will die on that hill. It's like a fight to the finish the moment the complimentary basket of warm dough delights hits your table. They are plain and simple, a Red Lobster icon. The crispy outside, the soft inside, and the buttery cheesy garlic notes in every scrumptious bite gets my mouth watering just thinking about them. Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious that a Redditor joked (or maybe not) about choosing them for his last meal.
When Red Lobster posted on social media asking why people loved its Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the people delivered. It reads like a continuous love letter to the darling of chain restaurant bread service. Do you think any business would launch a boxed biscuit mix into grocery stories everywhere if they didn't think they were sitting on gold? When the most popular menu item at a seafood chain is its biscuits, you can't deny the power they hold. The DIY Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix also soothed the woes of diners who watched their local Red Lobster shut its doors while the brand faced its struggles. You can take their restaurant, but you can't take their Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
5. Crabfest is back and even better
Even though he nixed the wildly popular Unlimited Shrimp deal, Adamolekun maintained the presence of Lobsterfest, and also brought back another fan favorite, Crabfest. It's a time honored summer tradition that Red Lobster real ones wait for every year. Adamolekun didn't just bring back Crabfest, he made it better by expanding the menu choices and also adding customizable crab boils to the roster. Even better, the company listened to customer feedback about the crab boils and took action, making rapid changes to address things like flavors and spice levels.
Crabfest has all the makings of a viral social media sensation and earns much higher marks than some of Red Lobster's desserts. While it probably made OG Red Lobster goers giddy, it also set the stage to capture younger audiences who love to take pictures and videos of their food and then post it on social media. That's exactly what happened. Red Lobster's new energy appealed to a younger crowd coming in to capitalize on content and check out Crabfest. From TikTok to Facebook, the reviews with photos started popping up. The boils range from $25 to $45 dollars, which is much more affordable than seafood boils at other restaurants, and, in turn, more attractive to many customers who want the experience without the sticker shock. The Crabfest content and opinions flowed and so did the stream of customers who wanted in on the instagrammable and yummy promotion.
6. Top Tier Customer Service
Another huge piece of the Red Lobster rebrand puzzle was to make major improvements to customer service. As mentioned earlier, Red Lobster's new CEO had his ear to the ground and actively listened to what customers were saying about the chain. He took that information and actually used it to implement meaningful changes. The focus on customer service and satisfaction ended up moving the needle. Now, in addition to the uptick in social media content featuring flashy new Red Lobster fare, some customers even shared feedback about positive customer experiences. Friendly staff, and overall good vibes where the customer is treated like a VIP all contribute to a fun dining experience that keeps customers coming back, especially younger demographics. Well, that and the famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
Adamolekun used something called RED Carpet Hospitality to create a shift in customer service. It's an acronym for recognize, engage, and delight, and Red Lobster's new CEO wanted employees to embody it. The model included guidance on greeting, interacting, and lots of smiling to make customers feel welcome. It was also methodical and offered specific guidelines such as the 10-4 rule, which suggests acknowledging customers within 10 feet of you and speaking to them within 4 feet. The laser focus on hospitality happened at the restaurant level and also within leadership. It was a company wide initiative and it changed the entire Red Lobster customer experience.