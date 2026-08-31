10 Snacks From 7-Eleven That Are Worth Grabbing

7-Eleven is the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. That's a lot of places to buy snacks, and 7-Eleven offers a wide assortment. In addition to the offerings from name brands such as Ruffles, Lay's, and Hostess, the retailer offers foods under its own private label 7-Select brand that includes prepackaged goods at budget prices. The Takeout wanted to know which of these items provided solid value and are worth grabbing.

While there are plenty of 7-Eleven hot foods, I limited the analysis to prepackaged snacks. I analyzed a wide swath of products that included chips, nuts, candies, and pastries. I followed a rule I learned in kindergarten, and if I didn't have something nice to say, I didn't say anything at all. Many of the items I tested didn't make the cut, but you aren't going to find me talking about how dry and bland the nacho cheese chips were. The focus is solely on the items you should take home. According to my analysis, these are the value-priced items that stand out from the crowd.