10 Snacks From 7-Eleven That Are Worth Grabbing
7-Eleven is the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. That's a lot of places to buy snacks, and 7-Eleven offers a wide assortment. In addition to the offerings from name brands such as Ruffles, Lay's, and Hostess, the retailer offers foods under its own private label 7-Select brand that includes prepackaged goods at budget prices. The Takeout wanted to know which of these items provided solid value and are worth grabbing.
While there are plenty of 7-Eleven hot foods, I limited the analysis to prepackaged snacks. I analyzed a wide swath of products that included chips, nuts, candies, and pastries. I followed a rule I learned in kindergarten, and if I didn't have something nice to say, I didn't say anything at all. Many of the items I tested didn't make the cut, but you aren't going to find me talking about how dry and bland the nacho cheese chips were. The focus is solely on the items you should take home. According to my analysis, these are the value-priced items that stand out from the crowd.
Zesty Ranch Puff Fries
These Zesty Ranch Puff Fries were an impressive savory snack from 7-Eleven. They had a crunchy but airy texture. The ranch seasoning was delicious and kept me reaching for more fries. Fortunately, there were four servings in a package, so there were enough fries to satisfy my craving.
The more health conscious might want to enjoy these fries without reading the nutrition label. The primary ingredient is corn syrup, followed by sugar, gelatin, and modified food starch. We found it best to eat the puff fries without thinking too hard about the ingredient list. It's not all bad news on the label, though. Despite the artificial-sounding ingredients, the fries are relatively low in calories (100 per serving) and don't contain any saturated fat.
The fries delivered everything I wanted out of a salty snack. The crunch was satisfying, and the savory ranch seasoning added a zingy flair. When you are craving something salty, don't pass up the Zesty Ranch Puff Fries.
Banana walnut bread
7-Eleven calls this bread, but it tasted more like a cross between a cake and a donut, with a gooey texture that stuck to my fingers. This pastry wasn't the cleanest thing to eat, but it tasted good enough that I didn't mind getting my hands dirty. The large chunks of walnuts provided a pleasant contrast to the soft dough and added a welcome crunch.
The first ingredient listed on the package is sugar, which explains the dessert-like sweetness. The other primary ingredients are enriched wheat flour, bananas, and walnuts. Adding cottage cheese is a hack for making super-moist banana bread; 7-Eleven didn't take that route, but it did include soybean oil and margarine that both contribute to the creamy texture.
While it can be eaten any time of the day, this felt like a breakfast snack that was begging to be paired with a hot coffee. Luckily, coffee is something 7-Eleven takes seriously, and you won't have to leave the store to add a caffeine companion to the banana bread. A slice of banana bread with a hot cup of joe hits the spot in the morning (or any time a pick-me-up is needed).
Mixed nuts
The roasted and salted mixed nuts provide a cornucopia of nuts in a convenient, portable package. The majority are peanuts (up to 60% according to the package), but there are also almonds, cashews, and pecans. All the nuts were tasty, but I found the pecans the most enjoyable. Unfortunately, they were also the rarest. That wasn't a big enough issue to knock the mixed nuts off the list, though, and I thought the package contained a satisfying combination of nuts.
The ingredient list was simple: just nuts, salt, and oils. Interestingly, although there were only four varieties of nuts, the package listed eight different potential countries of origin (Brazil, Cambodia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Vietnam). Protein is all the rage these days, and the roasted nuts pack it in with 12 grams per serving.
There is nothing wild going on with this packaged snack. There is a little salt and oil, but the nuts are mostly allowed to shine on their own. They are a fine choice for a tasty protein-rich snack.
Iced cinnamon roll
Cinnamon rolls are a sweet treat that 7-Eleven got right. While the 7-Select brand didn't make our list of the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S., it's hard to beat the convenience of a packaged pastry. In general, cinnamon rolls are one of my favorite snacks to grab from a vending machine or convenience store, and I found the 7-Select product to be on par with the ones from well-known bakery brands.
The primary ingredients in the cinnamon roll are enriched wheat flour, sugar, water, and palm oil. To finish it off, the roll is smothered with a cream cheese frosting. 7-Eleven recommends microwaving it for a fresh, homemade taste. I didn't do that, but thought it tasted just fine out of the wrapper. The dough was firm and pleasantly chewy and the cinnamon was noticeable without being overpowering. A quick blast in the microwave would have helped the icing melt and softened the dough, but I doubt it would have made it taste homemade.
Homemade is not what I was expecting from plastic wrapped pastry, and I think that's okay. The wrapping makes it easy to carry on the go, and provides a holder to keep your fingers clean while eating. For a portable treat, the 7-Select cinnamon roll is a nice choice.
Mangonitas
Mangonitas come from the Selección 7 lineup, a branch of 7-Eleven's private label available at select locations that highlights traditional Hispanic-inspired candies, snacks, and pastries. Mangonitas, which translates to little mangoes, are gummy mango flavored sour balls. They are a snack that I found enjoyable, even if the label was misleading. The sour flavor I expected was nearly nonexistent — think jelly bean instead of Sour Patch — but the sweet and fruity mango flavor was pronounced.
There is not any actual mango in the candy. Sugar is the primary ingredient, followed by corn syrup, citric acid, Arabic gum, artificial flavors, and other ingredients that combine to mimic the flavor of mango. Even without including the fruit in the candy, the flavor is unmistakable. I detected a hint of sour when we popped the small, round candy in my mouth, but it quickly gave way to sweetness and then ended with a soft gummy core.
There are divided opinions on sour candy. Those who are fans of it will likely be disappointed that there is not a more pronounced tang in the candy. But, those who like sweet, gummy candies will be pleased to try them.
Chocolate cupcakes
Visually, 7-Select chocolate cupcakes are nearly identical to the better-known Little Debbie chocolate cupcakes — right down to the decorative swirl of icing on top. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the taste was comparable as well. The cupcakes come two to a pack, and consist of an ultramoist chocolate exterior encasing a cream filling.
Like some of the other sweet treats I've highlighted, the nutrition panel might make the health-conscious cringe. In addition to the usual suspects such as sugar, flour, and cocoa, there is also high fructose corn syrup and a laundry list of items that sound like they belong in a science project. I might not know what sodium stearoyl lactylate or titanium dioxide are, but now I know they contributed to a flavorful and gooey cupcake — and those same ingredients are also found in Little Debbie's chocolate cupcakes.
Prepackaged chocolate cupcakes such as this have been available since the 1960s. Things don't stick around that long unless they are well-loved, and the private label cupcakes at 7-Eleven are in line with the other ones on the market. When you are craving a fudge-like chocolate dessert, I think you'll be pleased with a pair of 7-Select chocolate cupcakes.
S'mores trail mix
S'mores are a classic treat, but there is a modern revolution that has seen them move beyond just a campfire dessert. These days, it seems that savory s'mores have pretty much limitless options, and 7-Eleven adds another with its trail mix. The mixture has a predominantly sweet profile, but with enough savory and salty flavors to keep things interesting.
The ingredient list is long, but the primary components are graham cracker bites, white and semisweet chocolate chips, marshmallow truffles, honey-roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate covered almonds. I particularly enjoyed the contrasting textures and variety of flavors. The various components were good on their own, but better together. I liked the crunch from the graham cracker bites and the way they mellowed the sweetness of the chocolate.
There was more variety in the trail mix than most of the other items I sampled. It was one of the few products that was sweet but didn't come across as a dessert. This is a snack I will add to the backpack next time I'm heading out for a hike.
Powdered sugar mini donuts
Powdered sugar mini donuts are one of the products that I thought 7-Eleven made as well as the name brands do. There are four types of mini donuts in the 7-Select lineup: chocolate, cinnamon sugar, crunch (made with toasted coconut), and powdered sugar. While each one held its own against their peers, the classic powdered sugar variety jumped out as the one worth grabbing.
These are mini yellow cake donuts with a dusting of powdered sugar on the outside. They come in a six-pack of donuts that are nearly bite-size. (I ate each with a single bite, but I was potentially not following the best table manners.) The ingredient list is a pretty standard combination of flour, oils, and sugar. While there is a debate about whether high fructose corn syrup is worse for you than sugar, it's worth noting that it is one of the sweeteners used in the donuts. However, these ratings are based solely on flavor, so that's not a debate we need to wade into.
I found that the donuts struck a nostalgic tone. The cake donut wasn't overly sweet, but the powdered sugar more than made up for that. The six-pack provided enough to share with a friend, but we didn't. While these rankings aren't based on nutritional value, the 360 calories per serving was lower than I expected. For a classic powdered sugar donut, I found the 7-Select brand to be at least as good as the name-brand counterparts.
Spicy lime flavored peanuts
The spicy lime peanuts are a good choice at 7-Eleven, as long as you come in with clear expectations. Despite what the name implied, I didn't taste much lime flavor in the peanuts and they weren't very spicy, either. Anyone who expects the flavor to match the name is likely to be disappointed when they rip the package open. However, with the correct expectations, these peanuts are quite good. The taste wasn't what I anticipated, but they had a robust, peanut-forward flavor that reminded me of roasted shell-on peanuts.
The 7-Eleven website describes the peanuts as having a "hint of kick and a touch of lime," which is a pretty fair description. While the peanuts did not have the saltiness and robust seasoning found on hot peanuts such as the ones Planters makes, there was a lingering spiciness that tingled the taste buds. Judging by the ingredient list, this came from red pepper and paprika. The lime flavor was incredibly mild, and according to the nutrition panel came from chili lime seasoning made with salt, spices, and lemon and lime juice powder.
Peanuts are a popular food in the United States, and some would say that the turbulent history of peanuts is the story of America. It's a snack we love to eat at ballparks, circuses, and fairgrounds. The 7-Select peanuts carry on the proud tradition and are great to drop in a purse or pocket.
Iced honey bun
The 7-Select honey bun looked remarkably similar to the cinnamon roll. It had the same swirled dough design and was also topped with icing. I sampled them back to back to pinpoint the differences. Eaten that way, they were noticeable. The honey bun was less dense than the cinnamon roll and had an airy texture reminiscent of a glazed donut. But, truth be told, they were more similar than different. That must be a good thing, because they were both among the favorite products I tasted.
The honey bun even contained a hint of cinnamon, which accentuated its similarities to the cinnamon roll. The rest of the primary ingredients were in line with what I expected: flour, sugar, oils, and a small amount of honey. The sweet pastry was smothered with an icing that was slightly thicker and sweeter than what was on the cinnamon roll.
In addition to packaged snacks, most 7-Elevens feature a pastry cabinet that is filled with fresh-baked donuts and other bakery items. The drawback to those items is that the shelf life is not as long as the prepackaged goods, and you can't shove them in a jacket pocket without creating a sticky mess. For a portable donut-adjacent treat, grab a honey bun.
Methodology
For this analysis, I visited the two 7-Eleven locations nearest my home base in Austin, Texas and grabbed a variety of snacks. I wasn't able to sample every 7-Select product — there are a lot of options and some of them are only available at select locations. However, I was able to obtain a broad selection that represented a cross section of the different styles of snacks available. For the most part, I focused on the 7-Select line, though I did include Mangonitas as a representative of the related Selección 7 brand.
I have a vast amount of snacking experience, but many of the 7-Select private label products were new to me. I saw this as a positive since I was able to approach the testing without preconceived ideas or biases. My analysis focused only on flavor. While I studied the ingredient lists and nutrition panels as part of the analysis of the products, I did not factor this information into my recommendations.
The main criteria used was how well the 7-Select brand compared with name-brand alternatives. I wanted to know when it was worth saving money on the private label rather than paying a little extra for a brand name. I limited my analysis to prepackaged goods and ignored items in the hot bar or pastry case. I was liberal with the definition of snack and included chips, pastries, and candies.