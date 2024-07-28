8 Hot Food Items To Buy At 7-Eleven And 7 To Avoid

What comes to mind when you think of 7-Eleven? Slurpees? Big Gulps? From its humble origins as a Texas convenience store almost a hundred years ago, 7-Eleven has transformed into a behemoth of global proportions with more locations than any other retailer in the world.

And that's thanks in no small part to its lineup of hot foods. Since many 7-Eleven locations are open all night, it's a great place for people on the go to grab a quick, cheap hot meal when they're on the road late. Walking into a 7-Eleven, you're bound to notice a variety of hot foods rolling round and round under a glass case on hot metal rollers, a sight unique to this chain of stores.

But with a long list of options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which hot foods from 7-Eleven to buy and which to avoid. I went to 7-Eleven and bought some of the shop's most iconic hot food items, judging them based on taste and value to decide which ones are worth eating.