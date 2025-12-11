For Ultra-Moist Banana Bread, Cottage Cheese Is The Answer
When it comes to baking ultra-moist banana bread, you've probably tried these familiar tricks: an extra banana, a splash more oil, or taking the extra step to brown your butter. But there's another ingredient sitting patiently in your fridge, waiting to be discovered ... cottage cheese. While it's true that cottage cheese has been having a glow-up for a few years, this is one food hack that actually delivers. Danielle Sepsy, chef and founder of The Hungry Gnome and author of "The Scone Queen Bakes," agrees. She says, "A small curd or whipped cottage cheese can add moisture to banana bread. The acidic nature of cottage cheese can also make the flavors really pop and also help the leavening agents to activate, resulting in a fluffier texture."
Perhaps best of all, she adds, "Cottage cheese is also low-calorie and has a lot of protein, which is an added bonus!" If you're unsure of which kind to buy, we've ranked the best and worst cottage cheese brands. And please, don't skimp on the fat. Remember, full-fat dairy isn't going to kill you. Sepsy agrees, stating, "I always like to have some fat as it will result in a richer and better structured bread. If baking with cottage cheese, I prefer low-fat or full-fat, no fat-free."
Tips for adding cottage cheese to banana bread
Before you make a run to the grocery store, chef Danielle Sepsy also has advice on its texture. She states, "If you are using a larger curd cottage cheese, give it a blitz in a food processor to make it a bit smoother, as larger curds will still be very present in the baked bread. My preference is whipped cottage cheese as it is smoother, almost like ricotta." Blended cottage cheese is indeed a kind of hybrid between yogurt and ricotta: creamy enough to add lushness, yet structured enough to create a tender crumb.
Incorporating cottage cheese into your favorite recipe couldn't be simpler. Simply add a half cup into the wet ingredients and blend until it's incorporated into the batter. Now, if you're trying to avoid butter or oil (we're sorry), you could also substitute those with cottage cheese in a 1:1 ratio. Sepsy, however, embraces all the fat: "I like to bake cakes and loaves with two different kinds of fat, butter for flavor and oil for a lighter, fluffier texture." No matter your recipe, cottage cheese can make any banana bread feel a little more scrumptious while keeping its classic flavor. The curdled milk snack isn't just a passing trend — it delivers protein and richness in a way few other ingredients can, transforming an ordinary loaf into one that's velvety and delicious.