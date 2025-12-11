For Ultra-Moist Banana Bread, Cottage Cheese Is The Answer

When it comes to baking ultra-moist banana bread, you've probably tried these familiar tricks: an extra banana, a splash more oil, or taking the extra step to brown your butter. But there's another ingredient sitting patiently in your fridge, waiting to be discovered ... cottage cheese. While it's true that cottage cheese has been having a glow-up for a few years, this is one food hack that actually delivers. Danielle Sepsy, chef and founder of The Hungry Gnome and author of "The Scone Queen Bakes," agrees. She says, "A small curd or whipped cottage cheese can add moisture to banana bread. The acidic nature of cottage cheese can also make the flavors really pop and also help the leavening agents to activate, resulting in a fluffier texture."

Perhaps best of all, she adds, "Cottage cheese is also low-calorie and has a lot of protein, which is an added bonus!" If you're unsure of which kind to buy, we've ranked the best and worst cottage cheese brands. And please, don't skimp on the fat. Remember, full-fat dairy isn't going to kill you. Sepsy agrees, stating, "I always like to have some fat as it will result in a richer and better structured bread. If baking with cottage cheese, I prefer low-fat or full-fat, no fat-free."