The Best Crab Cakes From Every State

When you talk about the best crab cakes, folks go feral. From why crab cakes need mayo (or don't) to whether an affordable crab cake swap of canned seafood is acceptable (or not), let's just say that debates can get heated. And, don't even get peeps started on the subject of fillers (spoiler alert: they're not fans) and the fact that too many toppings can overpower the crab flavor we crave.

Now, this is where things get really interesting, because while crab cakes may have coastal roots, the hunt for truly great ones stretch far beyond the shoreline. Every state brings its own restaurants, cooks, traditions, and (strong) opinions to the table, making this one nationwide seafood-seeking mission of epic proportions. After all, few foods inspire quite this level of passionate patty-to-patty comparison. Some folks crave a totally unstable crab cake (like this thing is barely holding it together because it's so loaded with crab). Other people? They have feelings about everything from seasonings to texture to the exact crispness of each cake.

All of that to say, this was no lackadaisical endeavor. We took things seriously when embarking on this edible road trip across America. But, things went swimmingly, so come with us as we dive into all 50 states, featuring eateries that passed the vibe check, crabbiness and all. Here are the spots that truly take the (crab) cake.