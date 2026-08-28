The Best Crab Cakes From Every State
When you talk about the best crab cakes, folks go feral. From why crab cakes need mayo (or don't) to whether an affordable crab cake swap of canned seafood is acceptable (or not), let's just say that debates can get heated. And, don't even get peeps started on the subject of fillers (spoiler alert: they're not fans) and the fact that too many toppings can overpower the crab flavor we crave.
Now, this is where things get really interesting, because while crab cakes may have coastal roots, the hunt for truly great ones stretch far beyond the shoreline. Every state brings its own restaurants, cooks, traditions, and (strong) opinions to the table, making this one nationwide seafood-seeking mission of epic proportions. After all, few foods inspire quite this level of passionate patty-to-patty comparison. Some folks crave a totally unstable crab cake (like this thing is barely holding it together because it's so loaded with crab). Other people? They have feelings about everything from seasonings to texture to the exact crispness of each cake.
All of that to say, this was no lackadaisical endeavor. We took things seriously when embarking on this edible road trip across America. But, things went swimmingly, so come with us as we dive into all 50 states, featuring eateries that passed the vibe check, crabbiness and all. Here are the spots that truly take the (crab) cake.
Alabama: Cafe Arcadiana
Alabama's crab cake contender comes with a little Louisiana soul. Cafe Acadiana's chef and owner, Gerald Ardoin, serves customers a menu celebrating Acadian traditions. The Crab Cake Pontchartrain features a house-made jumbo lump cake finished with a creamy shrimp-and-crawfish sauce. Diners praise the generous crab and seasoning, while the dish earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department's 100 Dishes to Eat list. Locals know to arrive early because this spot fills fast.
(251) 945-2233
16137 Silverhill Ave, Silverhill, AL 36576
Alaska: Tracy's King Crab Shack
Tracy's King Crab Shack transformed an innovative idea into a popular Alaska favorite. Tracy's crab cakes come in miniature form, or as a trio of sliders with tartar, coleslaw, and a sauce with a spicy kick. Visitors applaud the heartiness and flavor, and tourism guides steer hungry travelers here. Customers leave happily fed. Not bad for a biz that began with wild imaginings of selling crab from a cart.
Multiple locations
Arizona: Trident Grill
Arizona gets a taste of the East Coast at Trident Grill, where Maryland-style crab cakes bring lump blue crab to the Southwest. The house version is baked and served with remoulade and lemon, while the breakfast menu also offers a crab cake eggs Benedict that holds its own. Owner Nelson Miller, originally from Maryland, created the restaurant to marry Eastern flavors with Tucson's food scene. Locals clearly approve, as they often point crab cake seekers straight toward Trident.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: McGarity's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Arkansas isn't usually associated with tasty crab cakes, but McGarity's Restaurant & Irish Pub proves they do indeed exist. Its real crab meat version features a pair of grilled cakes with cocktail sauce whipped up in-house. Customers praise the taste and serving size, creating such high demand that McGarity's restored them to the menu. Clearly, Arkansas diners are not willing to let these crab cakes go.
(479) 363-6038
2070 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: Fishing with Dynamite
Ever wondered what makes Maryland crab cakes different? Find out at Fishing with Dynamite, a Cali restaurant bringing that East Coast crab cake tradition straight to Manhattan Beach. Its Maryland blue crab cake features lump blue crab, frisée, and tarragon beurre blanc. Fans praise its freshness and little filler, while some consider it among the best crab cakes in America. Michelin even gave its nod.
(310) 893-6299
1148 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Colorado: Fish N Beer
Fish N Beer brings tasty seafood to landlocked Denver via panko crab cakes that pair crab with bell pepper, onion, arugula, and a dressing of caper dill. Locals recommend the restaurant, highlighting its accessible seafood menu, while social media foodies attest that these cakes hit every time. Crab-cake fans applaud their plumpness and taste, deeming them not only the high point of the meal, but among the best they've eaten.
(303) 248-3497
3510 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Jeremiah's Restaurant
Jeremiah's Restaurant serves a baked jumbo lump crab cake alongside an herb salad and Old Bay remoulade that thrills diners. One reviewer described it as precisely what a proper crab cake should be (mostly meat, minimal filler, crisped-to-perfection exterior, juicy interior, the list goes on). Another remarked that they rivaled the best they'd ever enjoyed, even in Maryland. Add the restaurant's polished atmosphere, and this Mystic spot makes quite the impression.
(860) 492-6781
7 Water St, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Woody's Dewey Beach
What is jumbo lump crab meat? Good question. At Woody's Dewey Beach, you can skip the explanation and just dig straight into the good stuff. The house Maryland recipe uses jumbo lump crabmeat with minimal filler, and broils the cakes into a gorgeous golden-crusted bite. Choose between sliders, a sandwich, or Woody's award-winning platter. Locals love them — as does the local press — and Woody's even won best crab cake in Delaware.
(302) 260-9945
1904 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971
Florida: Riggins Crabhouse
Riggins Crabhouse puts seafood front and center, even offering a fresh seafood market. Its Baltimore-style crab cake gets particularly high praise from locals, who not only appreciate its buttery crab meat but also laud it among the top cakes you'll taste and provide a major reason to make the stop.
(561) 586-3000
607 Ridge Rd, Lantana, FL 33462
Georgia: Tortuga's Island Grille
Folks want options, like swapping out that basic burger patty with a killer crab cake. Family-owned Tortuga's Island Grille clearly got that memo, offering customers crab cakes during brunch in the classic Maryland style (homemade using fresh jumbo lump and blue crab claw meat), tucked inside a Kaiser roll. Locals call these crab cakes the best around, while foodies say they're a must-try. There's just one catch: They disappear fast!
(912) 201-3630
2815 River Dr, Thunderbolt, GA 31404
Hawaii: Mama's Fish House
We've talked about harissa being a flavorful crab cake ingredient, but wait until you hear what Mama's Fish House brings to the table. Its macadamia nut crab cakes feature patties breaded with macadamia nuts, adding a surprisingly welcome sweet note to this tropical flavor symphony. Diners applaud both the flavor and presentation. Even island locals list them as a favorite.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Idaho: 315 Cuisine
Tucked inside the legendary Greenbriar Inn, 315 Cuisine serves crab cakes made with seared-to-perfection opilio crab, kissed by garlic lemon aioli, Creole remoulade, lemon, and orange fruit caviar. The fact that the Greenbriar is a gorgeous property appearing on the National Register of Historic Places is a bonus, making it the ideal setting to enjoy crab cakes that diners praise as fresh and flavor-filled with a citrus-and-spice finish.
(208) 667-9660
315 E Wallace Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: The Barn Steakhouse
For a restaurant featuring beef in its moniker, The Barn Steakhouse surprisingly whips up a mean crab cake. Its classic crab cake comes with green goddess aioli, garlic, and lime, but the real draw is what's missing: Excessive filler. Instead, chef Russell Kook emphasizes using less mayo, sour cream, and other distractions so the crab remains the star. That crab-forward approach has earned extensive recognition from diners.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Paula's on Main
Paula's on Main earns Indiana's spot with a crab cake that locals frequently praise as the best of the best. The restaurant has more than three decades under its belt, serving seafood and garnering multiple "best" nods along the way. Its crab cake is packed with meat and paired with jalapeño tartar sauce that delights the taste buds. Even Maryland natives who admit to being quite picky about their crab cakes praise these with enthusiasm.
(260) 424-2300
1732 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Iowa: Prime & Providence
Prime & Providence proves even a restaurant celebrated for meat can serve a solid crab cake. Its jumbo lump crab cake with Old Bay remoulade and lemon pepper slaw gives customers a pick deserving as much praise as the restaurant's signature offerings. Foodies highlight the crab cake, plus list Prime & Providence among Des Moines' best restaurants, while the Des Moines Register showcases it among the most tempting dishes.
(515) 644-6805
595 S 60th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Kansas: Blalock's Seafood Restaurant
Blalock's Seafood Restaurant brings a refreshingly old-school energy to Kansas' crab-cake conversation. This seafood spot focuses on ample meals at reasonable prices. And its crab cakes? They've earned enthusiastic recommendations from local diners, who point to Blalock's when discussing the area's finest. The restaurant's connection to the former Wichita Fish Co. gives this no-fuss favorite a particularly strong seafood pedigree.
facebook.com/people/Blalocks-seafood-restaurant
(316) 265-3474
803 N West St, Wichita, KS 67212
Kentucky: Highland Morning
Highland Morning's crab cake Benedict turns brunch into Kentucky's most memorable crab-cake meal. The entrée showcases a dynamic duo of handmade jumbo lump crab cakes atop a toasted English muffin, eggs poached to perfection, and a kiss of Cajun remoulade and chipotle hollandaise. Its popularity was strong enough to earn a place on the permanent menu, and Louisville diners continue to highly recommend it. USA Today has also spotlighted Highland Morning among brunch spots worth driving to, specifically highlighting this dish as a reason to visit.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: GW Fins
GW Fins earns crab cake buzz in Louisiana by treating freshness as its not-so-secret ingredient. Its menu changes daily according to what arrives each afternoon, which means you aren't always guaranteed crab cakes — but you're in for a treat if they do make an appearance. Locals and food writers praise the cakes, noting the crispy exterior, moist quality, and impeccable flavor. Add a national ranking from Yelp's 2026 best restaurant list, and GW Fins is a clear crab cake contender.
(504) 581-3467
808 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112
Maine: DiMillo's On the Water
DiMillo's On the Water earns Maine's nod with crab cakes that have inspired plenty of avid fans. The Maine crab cakes arrive alongside ancho lime aioli. Local recommendations lead visitors here, and great experiences prompt follow-up posts celebrating the meal. Even people who initially dismissed the restaurant as merely a tourist joint have come away pleasantly surprised.
(207) 772-2216
25 Long Wharf, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: G&M Restaurant
Since Maryland is the state boasting crab cakes as its most beloved dish, it makes sense that folks here have strong opinions about who's rocking the best around. The verdict? G&M Restaurant is the frontrunner. Diners can choose from sandwiches, platters, crab balls, or tin-cooked cakes. G&M crab cakes attract both passionate local fans and national attention. There's so much demand that the restaurant has even taken to shipping them nationwide.
(410) 636-1777
804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090
Massachusetts: Row 34
Row 34 earns Massachusetts love with a griddled crab cake busy converting first-time guests into repeat customers. The menu pairs it with pickled shallot, grilled sweet corn, chipotle aioli, and watercress for a winning combination that really wows. Foodie publication, Eater, names Row 34 among Boston's top seafood restaurants, while diners praise the crisped-to-perfection exterior, as well as the crab's abundance, sweetness, freshness, and restrained breading. Food writers have even singled it out among most stellar crab-cake spots nationwide.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Red Spire Brunch House
Red Spire Brunch House brings Michigan its crab-cake fix via brunch, thanks to a Crab Benedict built around a crab cake, perfectly poached eggs, and heavenly hollandaise (guests choose fruit or hash browns alongside). Local food writers include the dish among their most memorable breakfasts, praising its house-made crab cake and winning combination when paired with the lemon-esque hollandaise. Diners agree that this Crab Benedict is indeed the bee's knees.
(231) 252-4648
800 Cottageview Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684
Minnesota: Coastal Seafoods
Coastal Seafoods' crab cakes house specialty regularly returns as a seasonal favorite, and clearly brings mountains of excitement when they do. This Minneapolis sweetheart is known for its commitment to high-quality, sustainability-minded selections of the sea, a fact that Eater praised (as well as the chill vibes). When the crab cakes appear, local fans are eager to nab them, which explains why the restaurant was invited to showcase them on local news.
(612) 724-7425
2007 E 24th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Mississippi: Blu Jazz Cafe
Blu Jazz Cafe wins over Mississippi diners with house-made lump crab cakes drizzled with the eatery's signature Vudu sauce. The cakes arrive alongside buttery toast, and customer enthusiasm abounds. Diners note the crab cakes are incredible, while others rave about the impressively great taste. One reviewer who sampled the apps adored them, and another praised their crab cake meal as absolutely delish.
(601) 402-1464
103 E Front St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: The Upper Cut KC
Missouri's top crab-cake competition honor goes to The Upper Cut KC. Armed with a serious quality-first philosophy, this farm-rooted butcher shop makes its lump crab cakes in-house with fresh crab flown in weekly. Customers can have them cooked onsite, or even take them home raw. Locals recommend them as the area's finest, while even nearby news outlets hop on the praise train, spotlighting the high-quality, home-made crab cakes.
(816) 781-8694
1177 W Kansas St Ste B, Liberty, MO 64068
Montana: Jam!
Jam! enters the ring with baddie brunch appeal, thanks to its Crab Cake Benedict, featuring an English muffin made in-house with fried lump crab cakes, poached eggs, avocado, hollandaise sauce, and micro leeks (hash browns and arugula serve as stellar sidekicks). Diners get almost dizzy over the decadence of the dish, heaping praise on the exquisitely poached eggs and creaminess of the hollandaise. Even food writers claim it a top breakfast pick.
(406) 585-1761
25 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Acadian Grille & Bar
Our Nebraska crab-cake pick is Acadian Grille & Bar, which gives diners two options that elicit plenty of fan feedback. The appetizer features crab cakes with mango slaw and Acadian remoulade, while brunch turns them into a Benedict with poached eggs and hollandaise, plus grilled French bread. Diners praise the crab cakes as among the finest they've tasted, with one reviewer specifically being bowled over by the perfectly calibrated spice level.
(402) 933-0980
725 N 114th St, Omaha, NE 68154
Nevada: Crab Corner
Don't let the name Crab Corner fool you, because the Maryland-style blue crab cakes at this restaurant take center stage. This should be no surprise, since the owners hail from Maryland. The menu offers mini crab cakes with tartar sauce and lemon, or a platter featuring seasoned and broiled jumbo lump crab patties. East Coast transplants champion these filler-free beauties, even comparing the meal to being transported to Chesapeake Bay territory.
(702) 489-4646
6485 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Surf
Surf presents New Hampshire with two tempting routes to crab-cake nirvana. There's a small plate of jumbo lump crab with coleslaw and Louis sauce, or a brunch Crab Cake Benedict featuring poached eggs, avocado, hollandaise, Old Bay, and home fries. The portions are notably generous, especially on the sky-high Benedict. These crab cakes helped earn Surf a place among New Hampshire Magazine's Best of NH, while diners unreservedly deem them the most elite in the Granite State.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Crab Trap
Most traps are worth avoiding, but you'll gladly fall into The Crab Trap (especially when crab cakes are involved). Choices here range from an open-faced deviled crab cake on toast points to a crispy griddled version made with lump crabmeat and creamy Chardonnay sauce. There's also a crab cake salad or a sandwich with tartar sauce. Diners deem these among their best ever eats, even admitting to dreaming about them between visits.
(609) 927-7377
2 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ 08244
New Mexico: Jambo Cafe
Jambo Cafe wears New Mexico's crab cake crown well, all thanks to a wonderfully exotic ingredients twist. Its Fried Cornmeal Plantain Crab Cakes combine crab with plantain, and are served over organic field greens with Caribbean spice sauce. It's no wonder locals point to the plantain crab cakes as a go-to order, as the uniquely eclectic dish tracks for an eatery beloved for its flair for New Mexican and Afro-Caribbean fare.
(505) 473-1269
2010 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Grand Central Oyster Bar
Grand Central Oyster Bar features a menu offering crab cakes with spicy red sauce as an appetizer or as part of a fried seafood platter with French fries. Freshness is a clear priority here, revealed in the fact that the daily menu follows the morning's Fulton Fish Market haul. An OpenTable Diners' Choice Award, plus customer and food writer applause for the crabby patties, seal the deal.
(212) 490-6650
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
North Carolina: Saltbox Seafood Joint
Saltbox Seafood Joint wins North Carolina's queen bee crab cake title, bringing a decidedly unfussy fish-camp spirit and local-sourced seafood to the table. Owner and chef Ricky Moore's menu changes daily (according to what local fisherfolk nab from the sea), with everything whipped up fresh and frill-free. The crab cakes are fan favorites, being featured on local news shows, praised by food writers, and cooed over by enamored locals, too.
(919) 237-3499
2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707
North Dakota: Beer & Fish Company
Meals start strong at Beer & Fish Company, especially when kicked off by an appetizer of house-made crab cakes with remoulade. Food writers specifically named this Fargo spot as the fuss-free eatery diners deem as having the finest crab cake, praising the remarkable freshness and quality (despite being decidedly far from the coastline). Diners online clearly agree, posting photos of crab cake meals they laud as top-notch.
(701) 532-1342
230 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Hank's Seafood Restaurant
Hank's Seafood Restaurant nearly makes diners forget they are enjoying crab cakes not one bit near the sea. A big part of this is thanks to its crab cakes. The signature version combines sweet corn and leek with basil and lemon-butter sauce, while the crab cake salad offers the same favorite flavors over field greens. As well as agreeing with critical applause, everyday diners admit to instantly planning a return for another taste of these seafood cakes.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Nola's Creole and Cocktails
Nola's Creole and Cocktails is shaking up Oklahoma's crab cake scene with a heavy pour of Louisiana personality. Its Skiffer Crab Cakes feature pan-seared jumbo lump cakes and creamy white-wine sauce, while brunch offers a Crab on Crab Benedict with poached eggs, beurre blanc, jumbo lump crab, and bell pepper. Diners often recommend them, posting reviews of crab cake meals they taut as perfect tens.
(918) 779-7766
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon: Tony's Crab Shack
Resting right on the ocean, it makes sense that freshness is Tony's Crab Shack's core focus. This is seen in its house-made crab cakes, served with lemon-dill aioli, coleslaw, and garlic ciabatta. Seafood fans eagerly await them, with diners calling these their most-epic crab cake eats. Foodies highlight their exceptionally high crab content, and local writers also point to these crab cakes as menu items folks specifically look forward to.
(541) 347-2875
155 1st St SE, Bandon, OR 97411
Pennsylvania: Oyster House
With decades of experience under its belt, folks trust Oyster House for stellar seafood (even including the high-stakes menu item, Maryland-style crab cakes)! Luckily, Oyster House delivers with its version served with Chesapeake remoulade, green beans, mushrooms, and a porcini-pecorino butter. The restaurant emphasizes keeping filler to a minimum, which local critics praise. The Infatuation even includes Oyster House among Philly's best seafood restaurants, pointing out the crab cakes in particular.
(215) 567-7683
1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rhode Island: Claw & Hammer
Claw & Hammer gives Rhodies a dazzling duo of choices for enjoying its crab cakes. The jumbo-lump crab cake comes infused with peppery energy, herb aioli, and fennel salad, and the crab cake sandwich arrives with lettuce, onion, and garlic-herb aioli on a bun of brioche. Rhode Island Monthly included the restaurant and cakes in its top seafood roundup, while critics praise the crab cake and its winning touch of fennel.
(401) 846-3474
527 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe
Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe boasts an award-winning crab cake focused on what, to many, matters most (plenty of crab ... and a hard-pass on extra filler). The plate combines seasoned, deep-fried crabmeat, cracker crumbs, bell pepper, onion, and eggs, and comes with two sides. Food & Wine deemed these among the best crab cakes in America, while diners praise the generous crab content.
(843) 559-9999
842 Main Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455
South Dakota: Chef Lance's on Phillips
Wanna talk apps with serious seafood swagger? Behold the Caviar Crowned Crab Cakes at Chef Lance's on Phillips. These Maryland-style crab cakes come crowned with lemon-dill aioli and caviar (ooh la la, right?). Diners constantly reach for them, describing the crab cakes as an excellent way to begin the meal (even praising them as extraordinary). Fans even admit struggling to order anything else when these are available.
(605) 271-7800
431 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Sperry's
It's perhaps Sperry's near-exclusive formula that makes its crab cakes shine (the eatery goes remarkably heavy on the crab). Specifically, its crab cakes are made with 98% jumbo lump crab and pan-seared before being paired with whole-grain mustard sauce. That crab-centric philosophy has earned enthusiastic praise, with diners claiming these the best, even declaring a taste well worth a road trek. One longtime chef nearly crashed out at the swoon-worthy sight of them, and even Maryland transplants are impressed.
Multiple locations
Texas: Loch Bar
Bet you didn't know Loch Bar was doing magic over in the Lone Star State. How? It's managing to bring an authentic Maryland-style crab cake ... to Texas! And, Maryland natives are particularly wild about them, praising the gargantuan crab lumps and familiar recipe. Eater includes Loch Bar among the best crab cake destinations, with its menu offering Maryland crab cakes with greens and Old Bay remoulade, tucked inside a sandwich, or atop a salad with yuzu-ginger vinaigrette.
(832) 430-6601
4444 Westheimer Rd Ste G110, Houston, TX 77027
Utah: Market Street Grill
Boasting crab cakes that not only win over East Coast transplants but also earn local recommendations, Market Street Grill is the clear, winning pick for Utah. Its jumbo lump crab cake comes as an appetizer with remoulade and an arugula salad, or as an entree paired with remoulade. Diners praise the perfectly cooked cakes, even deeming them the choicest they've enjoyed since arriving in the West.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Bourbon Street
Burlington's Bourbon Street may be a wee, owner-run operation, but its crab cakes are clearly making a sizable impression. The appetizer showcases wild-caught crab cakes with customer's choice of spiced-aioli or cocktail sauce, and diners reviews are not shy in lavishing praise. Descriptions like incredible, amazing, and maybe the best crab cakes you'll enjoy in your life abound. And, that's including folks who sampled crab cakes in New Orleans.
(802) 489-5686
11 Center St Ste 1, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Waterman's Surfside Grill
Waterman's Surfside Grill's reputation extends way beyond Virginia Beach. What are visitors seeking? The crab cakes, of course, which are the house favorite here. They feature local lump crab cakes that can be fried or broiled, and arrive with red pepper aioli. There's also a crab cake sandwich (diners recommend both versions). Food writers highlight the ample crab (negligent filler), and even deem these crab patties top in the nation.
(757) 428-3644
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Washington: Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub
You may have heard of half-baked ideas before (spoiler alert: They're not great), but Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub brings pure, fully baked magic to the table with its Dungeness Crab Cakes. These baked beauties are finished with beurre-blanc gremolata sauce, and local food writers specifically highlight this dish in a roundup of Seattle's finest crab selections. Diners are also fans, recommending these as a highlight to any Seattle trek.
(206) 728-1916
1916 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Long Point Grille & Bar
Long Point Grille & Bar makes a bold claim that's luckily been backed by enthusiastic customer chatter. This restaurant boasts its jumbo lump crab cakes are among the best in West Virginia. And? Well, foodie forums are filled with photos featuring these beauties, with commenters chiming in to call them their go-to picks and rave about how yummy they are. So ... we'll let you be the judge.
facebook.com/people/Long-Point-Grille-Bar
(304) 872-2100
1289 Summersville Lake Rd, Mt Nebo, WV 26679
Wisconsin: Harbor House
Customers can taste that Harbor House works hard to summon all the East Coast magic when whipping up its Maryland Blue Crab Cake. The pan-seared patty features hand-picked crab meat (seafood here is flown in daily from East and West coasts), and comes with red bell pepper aioli, slaw, and fennel. A local dining editor chose Harbor House among Milwaukee's must-try seafood spots (crab cakes included), and diners also lend applause.
(414) 395-4900
234 W Florida Street Ste 400, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Wyoming: Roosevelts
The votes are in, and customers have seemed to elect Roosevelts as the ruler of Wyoming's crab cake scene. Their TR Island Crab Cakes win the popular vote, made fresh in-house with lump crab, herbs, breadcrumbs, and remoulade. Reviewers practically fawn over them, praising the high amount of crab meat. For a landlocked restaurant to earn this kind of coast-worthy hype, it definitely earns its spot.
(307) 200-6455
140 N Cache St Ste B, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Shell yeah, it's crab cake time! Now, hunting down the best crab cake in every state takes some serious digging, you know. We dove straight into local food guides, expert awards, and thousands of real diner reviews. From classic Maryland jumbo lumps to wild regional twists, we focused in on restaurants with crab cakes causing near fan frenzies. The result is this state-by-state guide to (hopefully) get you onto crab cakes that are actually worthy of your obsession.