The One Ingredient You Need For Super Flavorful Crab Cakes
Making a perfect crab cake isn't easy, but it's so rewarding. A crispy exterior with a luxuriously juicy center and a salty seafood flavor make this one appetizer that many consider downright addictive. It's a relatively simple set of ingredients, but ratios and spices are what really make or break the cake. Most people know that mayo is crucial in creating the best crab cakes, but there's another component most people don't think of. If you want a flavorful, well-spiced crab cake, simply add some harissa paste to the mix.
Some crab connoisseurs may be wary of this suggestion, instead swearing by only the customary Old Bay method. But harissa manages to enhance the buttery, sweet notes in crab meat and blends well with other spices generally used in crab cakes. This is a North African spice paste or sauce that generally consists of chilis and garlic, along with oil and spices. When mixed into recipes, it adds a sharp peppery kick and a warm nuttiness that's a great change-up in classic dishes. In fact, it's now widely used in the Middle East and Europe as well as in Africa. If you're a little timid about spicy things, don't worry — a little goes a long way, and you can adjust the amount to your preferences.
Why harissa can kick your crab cakes up a notch
When you think of adding spice to crab cakes, you likely think of paprika and maybe a little cayenne pepper or hot sauce. With this in mind, adding harissa makes perfect sense. It usually has all the smokiness of paprika, the heat you get from hot sauce, and the bitter bite you get from cayenne. Crab meat and garlic are a match made in heaven, and the garlic flavor in harissa is distinct. Harissa is also a great substitute for tomato paste, if you want to try using it with dishes other than crab cakes.
To make these elevated cakes, you'll need lump crab meat, green onions, mayo, eggs, pepper, and other preferred spices, butter or oil, and, of course, harissa. Remember to squeeze as much liquid out of the crab as possible so everything stays combined during cooking. Once everything is well mixed and chilled, you can opt to fry the crab cakes on the stove in oil or butter, or bake them in the oven for a lower-fat option. Serve them up hot, and be ready for a spicy wow factor thanks to the harissa.
Don't be afraid to experiment with capers, yogurt, lime, and the tried-and-trusted staple that is Old Bay seasonings. However, once you have your crab all caked up and cooked, there's really no need to load your crab dish with a ton of extra toppings. A little lemon or tartar sauce usually does the trick. If you want to really dive into the harissa theme, consider making a harissa aioli as a dip or drizzle, but otherwise keep it simple.