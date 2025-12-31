The One Ingredient You Need For Super Flavorful Crab Cakes

When you think of adding spice to crab cakes, you likely think of paprika and maybe a little cayenne pepper or hot sauce. With this in mind, adding harissa makes perfect sense. It usually has all the smokiness of paprika, the heat you get from hot sauce, and the bitter bite you get from cayenne. Crab meat and garlic are a match made in heaven, and the garlic flavor in harissa is distinct. Harissa is also a great substitute for tomato paste, if you want to try using it with dishes other than crab cakes.

To make these elevated cakes, you'll need lump crab meat, green onions, mayo, eggs, pepper, and other preferred spices, butter or oil, and, of course, harissa. Remember to squeeze as much liquid out of the crab as possible so everything stays combined during cooking. Once everything is well mixed and chilled, you can opt to fry the crab cakes on the stove in oil or butter, or bake them in the oven for a lower-fat option. Serve them up hot, and be ready for a spicy wow factor thanks to the harissa.

Don't be afraid to experiment with capers, yogurt, lime, and the tried-and-trusted staple that is Old Bay seasonings. However, once you have your crab all caked up and cooked, there's really no need to load your crab dish with a ton of extra toppings. A little lemon or tartar sauce usually does the trick. If you want to really dive into the harissa theme, consider making a harissa aioli as a dip or drizzle, but otherwise keep it simple.