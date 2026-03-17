The Affordable Canned Seafood Swap That Makes Delicious 'Crab Cakes'

A really good crab cake is a restaurant delicacy worth writing home about. Salty, umami, and rich, they are worth their weight in gold to seafood lovers everywhere. Unfortunately, they can be rightfully expensive, even if you opt to create them at home. However, if you're willing to make a seafood swap, there's an easy and sumptuous way that only takes a few inexpensive ingredients, the first of which is a can of fully-cooked salmon.

At its most basic form, a salmon cake, or salmon patty, only requires three main ingredients. Take a can of salmon, one egg, and about a quarter cup of flour or a half cup of breadcrumbs. Pick out any bones and remove the skin from the salmon, then mix the ingredients together in a bowl with salt and pepper to taste. At this point, you can add a wide variety of spices or additional ingredients to give your cakes more richness or seasonings. Lemon juice, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, green onions, Old Bay, hot sauce, and parsley are all common additions.

Once the ingredients are all incorporated, form small patties using about a half cup mixture for each. Heat oil in a pan and fry the cakes until firm and golden brown on each side. After that, you can serve them as beef-free burger patties, to top salads, with dipping sauces as an appetizer, or as a high-protein main course. The flavors will be full of umami notes, with a pleasing flaky texture, much like crab cakes. Considering that salmon costs about $3 per can, and the other ingredients usually cost less than that, you'll end up with an affordable seafood dish that still tastes delicious, even without crab meat.