Salmon Meets Meatloaf In This Vintage Dish First Served In The Early 1900s

Ground beef meatloaf, love it or hate it, is a staple of American family dinners. However, this meaty entree sometimes needs an upgrade. If you're willing to get creative and try new things, you might want to make a major change: Swap out the beef for something else. One seriously underrated ingredient that will change how you make meatloaf is actually canned salmon, creating an early-1900s dish simply called salmon loaf.

It might be hard to envision this once-common luncheon offering, but it's a pretty straightforward one. It often involved a can of cooked salmon mixed with egg, breadcrumbs, and vegetables, which was then formed into a loaf shape and baked or steamed. One of the oldest recipes also includes milk and cream. The final product was salty and filling and intended to make canned fish more appetizing fare.

It may be a vintage seafood dish that no one eats anymore, but for a while, it was incredibly popular. The canned salmon industry had early success in the San Francisco area and in Alaska. Because of this, companies sought ways to promote the use of tinned fish. In 1904, the Alaska Packers Association cookbook for the St. Louis World's Fair featured a whole three recipes for salmon loaf. A shorter version of the cookbook was renamed "How to Eat Canned Salmon." Salmon loaf was enjoyed in homes and restaurants over the next 100 years, being served with Champagne sauces and even appearing in an early Betty Crocker cookbook. Loaf-shaped foods made with canned products seem less popular nowadays, so you rarely spot salmon loaf in eateries anymore.