Vintage Seafood Dishes No One Eats Anymore

When you think of vintage — particularly 1950s to 1960s — seafood dishes, you might imagine a variety of fish entrapped in molds of vibrant Jell-O. The horror of gelatin-encased seafood has captured the minds of modern foodies, so it's often the first thing we think of when not just contemplating retro seafood, but weird retro food in general. (The crown roast of frankfurters, which is basically a ring of hot dogs surrounding a head of cabbage, might give the gelatin-seafood combo a run for its money.)

However, vintage seafood dishes go far beyond the reaches of fishy Jell-O salad. More horrors await, as well as dishes that really ought to receive a revival. Your parents or grandparents may think of some with fondness, remembering them from their youths or particularly hard times. Others were once the epitome of vintage fancy, the sign of a great hostess or housewife, or a fine dining favorite. Whatever their standing, these are some of the greatest vintage seafood dishes that no one eats anymore.