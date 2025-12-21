What Makes Maryland Crab Cakes Different From The Rest

A curious evolutionary phenomenon is something called "carcinization," where, over the course of hundreds of millions of years, various non-crab crustaceans evolve into crabs: big claws, scuttling legs, the whole bit. Does that make crabs an evolutionarily perfect creature? Maybe, maybe not — but you could make an argument that crab cakes are the perfect seafood dinner. Flaky, tender, and savory, with mild, lovely crab meat and all sorts of seasonings: truly, what's not to like? But there are a few different kinds of crab cakes, varying based on region. Perhaps the most famous are Maryland crab cakes, which are the simplest and least spice- and veggie-adorned compared to Louisiana or Carolina crab cakes.

With Maryland crab cakes, the main attraction is right there in the name: crab, sourced from blue crabs, which are common in the Chesapeake Bay area. The crab meat is bound together with a breadcrumb and mayo mixture. Spices and seasoning are usually fairly low-key, with the most prominent being the classic, surprisingly versatile Old Bay seasoning. There are actually two distinct varieties of Maryland crab cakes, with "restaurant style" being broiled and crab-centric and "boardwalk style" being more heavy on breadcrumbs and seasoning — but either option will surely hit the spot on a warm summer's day by the ocean.