What Makes Maryland Crab Cakes Different From The Rest
A curious evolutionary phenomenon is something called "carcinization," where, over the course of hundreds of millions of years, various non-crab crustaceans evolve into crabs: big claws, scuttling legs, the whole bit. Does that make crabs an evolutionarily perfect creature? Maybe, maybe not — but you could make an argument that crab cakes are the perfect seafood dinner. Flaky, tender, and savory, with mild, lovely crab meat and all sorts of seasonings: truly, what's not to like? But there are a few different kinds of crab cakes, varying based on region. Perhaps the most famous are Maryland crab cakes, which are the simplest and least spice- and veggie-adorned compared to Louisiana or Carolina crab cakes.
With Maryland crab cakes, the main attraction is right there in the name: crab, sourced from blue crabs, which are common in the Chesapeake Bay area. The crab meat is bound together with a breadcrumb and mayo mixture. Spices and seasoning are usually fairly low-key, with the most prominent being the classic, surprisingly versatile Old Bay seasoning. There are actually two distinct varieties of Maryland crab cakes, with "restaurant style" being broiled and crab-centric and "boardwalk style" being more heavy on breadcrumbs and seasoning — but either option will surely hit the spot on a warm summer's day by the ocean.
Louisiana and Carolina crab cakes are more seasoning-heavy
So we've got Maryland covered, but what about the other two kinds of crab cakes? Well, Louisiana crab cakes, as you might imagine, are absolutely packed with Cajun flavor: not only do they include bits of vegetables like green onions and bell peppers, they're spiced up with dashes of paprika and cayenne pepper. They're one of the many delicious foods you can find in Emeril Lagasse's favorite culinary city, New Orleans.
As for Carolina crab cakes, the difference lies in the binding agents. Carolina crab cakes often use crushed saltine crackers in addition to breadcrumbs, unlike Maryland crab cakes, which use only breadcrumbs. A bit of zing is added through a few dashes of mustard or hot sauce, and a mix of different crab meat textures lends it a more complex bite. In terms of foodstuffs from the Carolinas, it slots in nicely between summer barbecue-worthy Carolina coleslaw and Texas Pete, which was invented in North Carolina despite the name.