11 Sides That Outshine The Main Courses At Olive Garden

Some of Olive Garden's non-entrees are scene-stealers, and deserve every bit of the headlining that's hogged by the main courses. This will come as no surprise to those who have expressed their undying love of Olive Garden's complementary cuisine on social media, blogs, and in the parking lot after leaving the restaurant — aka pre-internet food commentary.

We may not have stalked Olive Garden parking lots to research this article (optics wouldn't be great there), but we did peruse the information superhighway and the wealth of OG opinions it has on offer, combining this with personal, firsthand experience at the quasi-Italian chain. We also took into consideration what you get with these dishes for the (generally modest) price, in terms of quality and quantity — and how you can even hack one or two to increase the bang-to-buck ratio.

We present to you 11 supporting offerings on Olive Garden's menu that deserve center stage. They range from soups to salads to fried little yummy pick-ems to items that are technically freebies (you know which ones we're talking about). And don't worry, we're also giving you permission to order off the kids' menu. Who knows, we might even convert a few loyalists to Olive Garden from rival Carrabba's while we're at it.