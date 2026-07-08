Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's: Which Italian Chain Actually Gives The Most Bang For Your Buck?

If you're searching for the best Italian restaurant in your state, it's safe to say Olive Garden and Carrabba's are getting passed up. Still, what these chains lack in authenticity they make up for with economical menu items which many people adore. Of course, "cheap" is only sometimes a good deal; it can also mean you're wasting hard-earned dough on subpar chow. The question is, at which of these two restaurants is your dollar best spent? A quick comparison of a few menu items featured at both chains ought to clear things up a bit.

Costs vary regionally, but let's dig in starting with appetizers. Both Carrabba's and Olive Garden offer fried calamari as a starter, with Carrabba's charging $16.49 and Olive Garden charging $13.29. However, Carrabba's version is hand-breaded and served to order, which alludes to a higher quality product. The calorie count is also quite a bit higher, indicating you might get more calamari per order.

Moving on to pasta, Olive Garden's classic Chicken Alfredo will set you back $21.49. The closest comparison at Carrabba's is the Fettuccini Carrabba, which costs $23.99. But whereas Olive Garden's dish consists only of chicken and pasta, its competitor's version also features peas and sauteed mushrooms. Customers can add mushrooms at Olive Garden for $3.79, but that makes the chain's entree more expensive (and judging from the calorie count, still smaller) than Carrabba's pasta dish.