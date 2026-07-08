Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's: Which Italian Chain Actually Gives The Most Bang For Your Buck?
If you're searching for the best Italian restaurant in your state, it's safe to say Olive Garden and Carrabba's are getting passed up. Still, what these chains lack in authenticity they make up for with economical menu items which many people adore. Of course, "cheap" is only sometimes a good deal; it can also mean you're wasting hard-earned dough on subpar chow. The question is, at which of these two restaurants is your dollar best spent? A quick comparison of a few menu items featured at both chains ought to clear things up a bit.
Costs vary regionally, but let's dig in starting with appetizers. Both Carrabba's and Olive Garden offer fried calamari as a starter, with Carrabba's charging $16.49 and Olive Garden charging $13.29. However, Carrabba's version is hand-breaded and served to order, which alludes to a higher quality product. The calorie count is also quite a bit higher, indicating you might get more calamari per order.
Moving on to pasta, Olive Garden's classic Chicken Alfredo will set you back $21.49. The closest comparison at Carrabba's is the Fettuccini Carrabba, which costs $23.99. But whereas Olive Garden's dish consists only of chicken and pasta, its competitor's version also features peas and sauteed mushrooms. Customers can add mushrooms at Olive Garden for $3.79, but that makes the chain's entree more expensive (and judging from the calorie count, still smaller) than Carrabba's pasta dish.
Comparative value between non-pasta dishes
Olive Garden made The Takeout's list of most overpriced Italian chains according to customers, and it's becoming clear why. Still, one Olive Garden menu item for folks who aren't feeling pasta does appear to be a better value than Carrabba's. The $21.49 Stuffed Chicken Marsala is loaded with sundried tomatoes, Italian cheeses, and a mushroom marsala sauce. It's a whopping 1,170 calories, which makes Carrabba's 460-calorie Chicken Marsala seem lackluster in comparison. Carrabba's version features just chicken, mushrooms, and sauce with a side of choice for $26.99.
Another popular dish at both chains is their renditions of chicken parm. Olive Garden's $21.29 Chicken Parmigiana showcases two breaded chicken breasts topped with cheese and marinara and comes with a side of spaghetti, totaling 1,020 calories. At first glance, Carrabba's $25.49 Chicken Parmesan suggests it's a lesser bargain at only 760 calories, but it comes with your choice of side, which can significantly increase the calorie count. With enticing side options like Penne Pomodoro and Rosemary Parmesan Fries, this dish is a bit of a toss-up; though in terms of pure value Olive Garden seems to have Carrabba's beat.
What Italian feast would be complete without a decadent piece of tiramisu? At Olive Garden, customers pay $9.49 for the dessert compared to $10.99 at Carrabba's. However, the calorie count at Carrabba's is double, indicating folks are getting twice the portion size. The menu description for Carrabba's tiramisu also lists quality ingredients like Myers's Rum and creamy mascarpone, whereas Olive Garden only name-drops custard. If you're willing to spend a little extra, Carrabba's does seem to offer the better value in the end.