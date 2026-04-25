The Absolute Best Italian Restaurant In Every US State

When you think of Italian food, there are a few iconic items that immediately spring to mind. These include the tried-and-true, classic comfort foods one must try when visiting Italy. Pasta is at the tip-top of that list (because of course it is!). Then, you have your authentic Italian pizza (extra props if it's been whipped up in a brick or stone oven). The list goes on, but you better bet there'll be a glass of vino on the menu to pair with that pasta or pizza (plus a generous fresh grating of parmigiano, mozzarella, or burrata).

Across the U.S., Italian restaurants have become wildly popular. Some menus featured at these Italy-centric eateries opt for old-school flavors, focused on Italian dishes that feel like they came straight from nonna's kitchen (or were at least concocted using her cherished family recipes). Others? They mix things up, adding modern twists to classic Italian fare. Either way, the main order of the day is to deliver diners with delicious Italy-inspired meals that are as authentic as they are enticing.

And just like travel expert Rick Steves shared his tricks for spotting tourist trap restaurants abroad in Italy, we wanted to help readers here in the States avoid the wrong trattorias by discovering the authentic creams of the crop. So get ready to say buongiorno to some of the most unforgettable Italian restaurants across the country as we highlight the best Italian restaurant in every state.