The Absolute Best Italian Restaurant In Every US State
When you think of Italian food, there are a few iconic items that immediately spring to mind. These include the tried-and-true, classic comfort foods one must try when visiting Italy. Pasta is at the tip-top of that list (because of course it is!). Then, you have your authentic Italian pizza (extra props if it's been whipped up in a brick or stone oven). The list goes on, but you better bet there'll be a glass of vino on the menu to pair with that pasta or pizza (plus a generous fresh grating of parmigiano, mozzarella, or burrata).
Across the U.S., Italian restaurants have become wildly popular. Some menus featured at these Italy-centric eateries opt for old-school flavors, focused on Italian dishes that feel like they came straight from nonna's kitchen (or were at least concocted using her cherished family recipes). Others? They mix things up, adding modern twists to classic Italian fare. Either way, the main order of the day is to deliver diners with delicious Italy-inspired meals that are as authentic as they are enticing.
And just like travel expert Rick Steves shared his tricks for spotting tourist trap restaurants abroad in Italy, we wanted to help readers here in the States avoid the wrong trattorias by discovering the authentic creams of the crop. So get ready to say buongiorno to some of the most unforgettable Italian restaurants across the country as we highlight the best Italian restaurant in every state.
Alabama: Trattoria Zaza
Trattoria ZaZa brings Roma to Alabama, with a slight Southern accent. The menu at this restaurant — listed among the best in Birmingham — shifts with the seasons, but patrons can count on signature dishes like pizza al taglio slices and even morning morsels. And while traditional breakfast in Italy leans small, Trattoria ZaZa does brunch big, blending Italian ingredients and Southern comfort (think breakfast pasta alongside biscuits and gravy).
(205) 202-6207
207 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Fiori D'Italia
For diners lucky enough to find Fiori D'Italia, it'll feel a bit like stumbling onto a best-kept secret of sorts. Nestled in a tucked-away neighborhood, it's been serving authentic Italian meals since 1995, presenting patrons with a delicious menu covering everything from rich pastas to steaks, seafood, and more (the carbonara comes highly recommended). There's an old-school charm here, plus a pretty plentiful bar locals love too.
(907) 243-9990
2502 McRae Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517
Arizona: The Italian Daughter
Created as a tribute to a beloved father and his culinary legacy, The Italian Daughter is an eatery where you almost feel like you've been invited into someone's home for dinner. The menu presents patrons with classic Italian dishes, highlighting all the heavy hitters. Think fresh pastas, plus specialties like the highly recommended Papa's Cioppino, all of which are deeply rooted in memory, tradition, and heritage.
(480) 404-6085
23655 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Arkansas: Bruno's Little Italy
Garnering awards and featured on television, Bruno's Little Italy invites customers to experience "una vera tradizione" (a true Italian tradition). Since the 1940s, this family-run spot has gained a strong reputation for cuisine centered on deeply rooted recipes. Diners return again and again for dishes that taste just like they remember, especially the widely praised lasagna. Why is it that restaurant lasagna always tastes better than homemade, anyway?
(501) 372-7866
310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Oste
Listed among the best Italian restaurants in LA, the spotlight at Oste is on a regional pizza style known as pinsa, which features Roman-style dough made with a unique fermentation process. The dough produces lighter and crispier crusts than traditional pizza (Oste's version is even lower in fat and calories). The menu also showcases antipasti, pastas (try the cacio e pepe), and much more (looking at you, chicken milanese).
(323) 413-2372
8142 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Colorado: Frasca Food and Wine
With a Michelin star and multiple James Beard Awards, Frasca Food and Wine has earned its place atop the Colorado food scene. This Boulder treasure boasts a menu that draws from northern Italian traditions while also embracing seasonal ingredients in uniquely inspired and inventive ways. Paired with an exceptional wine program, dining on dishes like tagliatelle al vitello tonnato and merluzzo nero (black cod) makes this the best Italian experience in the state.
(303) 442-6966
1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: Tutti's Ristorante
At Tutti's Ristorante, it's all about famiglia. Owned by a husband-and-wife team from Southern Italy, this eatery has been serving heartfelt, traditional dishes since 2002. Tutti's menu embraces all the classics, highlighting homemade pastas, seafood, and comforting Italian mainstays that customers have come to expect and adore. Everything here is prepared fresh, everything feels personal, and there's a warm familiarity that comes from seeing the owners themselves right there on-site.
(203) 221-0262
599 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880
Delaware: Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen
The name says it all at Scalessa's "My Way" Old School Italian Kitchen. Patrons settle in, maybe some Sinatra playing in the background (of course), and feast on Italian American comfort food prepared by a deeply personal touch from the chef (who most certainly makes things his way). From bountiful pasta bowls to succulent seafood, customers can look forward to no fuss, only great food here.
(302) 656-1362
1836 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Borti Pasta Bar
Among our expert team's fantasy food draft picks for the best pasta dish, spaghetti carbonara makes an appearance. At Borti Pasta Bar, its rigatoni-based version of the classic Italian dish is equally worthy of acclaim. But it should come as no surprise (look at the name) that this Miami spot offers its customers some seriously impressive pasta. The rest of the menu items, from gnocchi to lasagna, also hold their own.
(786) 546-1872
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
Georgia: BoccaLupo
BoccaLupo brings a fresh, thoughtful twist to Italian American cooking, and mamma mia, Atlanta is eating it up. Popular for its handmade pastas and constantly fluctuating menu of vibrant flavors, BoccaLupo boasts an approach founded on tradition, but it's never limited by it. This freedom of expression can be seen (and tasted) in dishes reflecting both creativity and a strong sense of place (think short rib tortelli, squid ink spaghetti, 20-yolk tagliatelle, and more).
(404) 577-2332
753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Hawaii: Cipriano's Kitchen Kawaihae
Cipriano's Kitchen, a USA Today's best restaurant pick, is an Italian-inspired eatery where cultures come together in the most delicious way. Run by a husband-and-wife team with roots in Italy and Peru, this kitchen cooks up recipes nodding to both culinary traditions, creating something uniquely its own. The menu highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients, from seafood and produce to house-made focaccias and pastas.
(808) 657-4700
61-3642 Kawaihae Rd, Kamuela, HI 96743
Idaho: ÀLAVITA
Dining at Àlavita could be summed up in two words: fresh and local. Everything here starts from scratch, with handmade pastas crafted daily using regional flour and farm-fresh eggs. The menu is seasonal, letting the freshness of perfectly-in-their-prime ingredients shine. Àlavita also buzzes with appreciation from critics and foodies, who label it among the best and must-visit eateries. Both a delectable gathering place and supreme culinary destination, it's where Italian inspiration meets Idaho's bounty.
(208) 780-1100
807 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Ciccio Mio
Wandering into Ciccio Mio feels like losing yourself amid a dimly lit Italian dream you never want to wake up from. The space exudes an old-school vibe that reverberates everywhere, making it among the city's top romantic spots. Think cozy, mysterious, and ... mouthwatering. The menu, that is, which boasts everything from lasagna to a chicken parm people praise. And did we mention Ciccio Mio made Yelp's 2026 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.?
(312) 796-3316
226 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Portofino
Helmed by award-winning Chef Dan Stackpoole (and rising young star, niece-and-chef Mikaila Stackpoole), Portofino is an intimate Italian affair offering customers a multi-course dining experience presenting a full tour of Italy, one deliciously decadent plate at a time. Think mushroom truffle risotto, spaghetti puttanesca, seafood-centric cioppino, and more. The setting is small, the vibe personal, and the passion infused in every plate is palpable.
(317) 759-1492
11206 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256
Iowa: Tumea & Sons
Tumea & Sons defines famiglia. Open since 1998 and still run by the founding family, this eatery serves comforting, homey Italian fare that'll make you think there's a nonna cooking away in the kitchen — and certainly lead you to beg for a recipe. Which would you ask for? Well, customers say the penne diablo brings the heat, the lasagna is lovely, and the Wisconsin cheese soup shines.
(515) 282-7976
1501 SE 1st St, Des Moines , IA 50315
Kansas: Renaissance Cafe
Housed in a former school building in the tiny town of Assaria, Renaissance Cafe is a tucked-away gem with a menu featuring northern Italian-inspired dishes. Customers can look forward to feasting on everything from pastas to grilled steaks, and even rotating fresh seafood flown in weekly. And the atmosphere? Patrons say that alone makes the trip worth the miles. But it's the food, seasonal and sublime, that keeps people making the drive.
(785) 667-5535
210 N Center Ave, Assaria, KS 67416
Kentucky: Volare Italian Ristorante
Volare Italian Ristorante brings Italian elegance to Louisville with a distinctly modern twist. Among USA Today's best restaurants of 2026, Volare pairs refined technique with classic yet boldly inventive flavors. The capellini di Sorrento, tossed with shrimp in a basil-garlic lemon cream sauce, is one dish that'll haunt your memories (with not one complaint). The rotollini di melanzane (baked eggplant rolls) never misses either. It's upscale, but fans attest it's absolutely worth it.
(502) 894-4446
2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Pucinella!
Hitting the stage in New Orleans' 7th Ward, Pulcinella! is getting noticed and serving plenty of personality. Inspired by Italian theater and packed with playful, cheeky charm, this hotspot blends Sicilian roots with NOLA flair. The house-made bread and pastas deliver winning performances, the seafood cannelloni makes a star cameo, and the oyster artichoke soup is a scene-stealer. Add in burlesque shows upstairs, and customers get one dining experience they'll never forget.
dirtydimeproductions.com/pulcinella
(504) 221-1560
1300 Saint Bernard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Pomelia
Pomelia is one Italian eatery becoming one of the most talked-about restaurants in Maine. Inspired by Sicilian flavors, this newer establishment relies on bold ingredients (think pistachios, anchovies, and bright citrus) to make the menu zing. About that menu, it's jam-packed with Sicilian pizza, sandwiches, and shareable plates offering everything from cheesy, crunchy arancini to divine pasta dishes.
(207) 203-6593
16 Station Ave, Brunswick, ME 04011
Maryland: Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante
Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante offers authentic Italian fare that is earning high praise, and a fan following. The reason this cozy restaurant is drawing so many return visits? Customers point to the consistently excellent dishes and a no-fuss atmosphere they love. It also doesn't hurt that everything here is made in-house, from crowd-pleasing pastas to enticing entrees like the blackened salmon Florentino and braised short ribs alla vodka.
(443) 602-7136
1121 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Giulia
Giulia has a genius working behind the scenes in Chef Michael Pagliarini, whose menu has earned high praise from both national outlets and Boston insiders, much in thanks to dishes like duck wing agnolotti and bucatini all'amatriciana. Reservations are often quoted as being hard to secure, which speaks volumes. For many who know the city's dining scene well, Giulia serves as the benchmark for modern Italian cooking that earns five stars.
(617) 441-2800
1682 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Michigan: Giovanni's Ristorante
Detroit-based Giovanni's Ristorante carries decades of credibility behind it. Open since the late 1960s, it's cited among the city's top Italian restaurants and has hosted an extensive list of high-profile guests throughout the years. What keeps it relevant, though, is the house-made pastas, including classics like lasagne al forno, and strong reviews. For those desiring an old-school Italian American dining experience, Giovanni's delivers.
(313) 841-0122
330 S Oakwood Blvd, Detroit, MI 48217
Minnesota: Broders' Pasta Bar
Serving mouthwatering cuisine in Minneapolis since the mid-1990s, Broders' Pasta Bar is recognized as a leader in its category. Named among the best Italian restaurants in the state and highlighted for its pasta in particular, the restaurant offers dozens of options and rotating specials, alongside risottos that earn rave reviews. Critics point to the quality of house-made pastas and the impressive range of dishes, including ample vegetarian offerings.
(612) 925-9202
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Mississippi: Pulito Osteria
Pulito Osteria brings strong culinary credentials to the table in Jackson, thanks to Chef Chaz Lindsay. This mastermind has trained in some of the country's most acclaimed kitchens, which is an impressive experience evident in every dish. Its inclusion on Garden & Gun's list of notable restaurants makes perfect sense, especially when perusing the menu representing a blend of Italian technique and regional sourcing, pairing house-made pastas with Mississippi ingredients.
(601) 914-9696
800 Manship St, Ste. 104, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Charlie Gitto's
A shining star in the St. Louis dining scene, Charlie Gitto's often tops local and regional lists, including being named the city's best Italian restaurant for 2025 based on wowed public reviews. Its popularity is closely tied to toasted ravioli, a dish beloved in the area and widely considered a must-have here. Beyond that signature offering, the restaurant's menu features Italian American classics that keep it among the most recognized (and recommended) Italian restaurants in Missouri.
Multiple locations
Montana: Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Wooing noodle lovers of Montana's Red Lodge, Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture is recognized as serving some of the best pasta in the state. Sicilian cuisine is the focus here, and rare, imported ingredients offer a special, exclusive touch to an already elevated menu. Think options like green gnocchi with tomato cream, burrata foam, and tomato powder, as well as oriecchette with shrimp and burrata.
(406) 446-1212
7 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Nebraska: Mangia Italiana
Word of mouth is working its magic, as Mangia Italiana has earned its elite reputation largely due to local praise and critic appreciation. Everyone from food writers to everyday diners calls this eatery a winner, and menu favorites like meat lasagna and other house-made classics keep patrons returning. You can even create your own pizza here. Mangia Italiana is also committed to serving quality ingredients sourced locally.
(402) 614-0600
6516 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE 68122
Nevada: Esther's Kitchen
Named a USA Today Restaurant of the Year for 2026, Esther's Kitchen is known for adopting a refreshing, seasonal approach to its menu. Chef James Trees emphasizes house-made elements, from sourdough bread to pasta, with specific offerings shifting on the regular to reflect ingredient availability. Must-try selections include the wood-fired sourdough pizzas, and the eatery even offers brunch. Cherry cinnamon French toast, anyone?
(702) 570-7864
1131 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire: Del Rossi's Trattoria
Set in a historic farmhouse, Del Rossi's Trattoria has been delighting diners since its opening in the late 1980s. Frequently featured in regional publications as a stellar option for Italian cuisine, Del Rossi's house-made dishes, plus additional offering of live music, are proving to be a big win with patrons. Reviews highlight signature items like the cream of garlic soup and classic pastas, including chicken carbonara.
(603) 563-7195
73 Brush Brook Rd, Dublin, NH 03444
New Jersey: Cafe 2825
Looking for true, traditional Italian dining? Look no further than Cafe 2825. Regularly mentioned on must-visit lists, this eatery distinguishes itself via tableside preparations that dazzle customers with flair and flavor. Dishes like veal chop parmigiana and cacio e pepe are exciting must-try features. With nearly four decades of operation paired with ample recognition from regional publications, this cafe shines.
(609) 344-6913
2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: Andiamo
Serving New Mexico with extraordinary Italian staples in Santa Fe, Andiamo has demonstrated impressive staying power, celebrating more than three decades in operation. Named among the best Italian restaurants in local rankings, this eatery is often cited by critics as having incredible house-made pastas, swoon-worthy crispy polenta, and classics like chicken piccata, chicken marsala, spaghetti bolognese, and more.
(505) 995-9595
322 Garfield St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Osteria La Baia
You may know Osteria La Baia from the string of high-profile regulars (like former mayor Eric Adams) that have dined there. This popularity, even among the upper elite, is much in thanks to a menu filled with Italian favorites. Think house-made pastas, such as cacio e pepe and lobster fettuccine, arancini, and several seafood dishes. Reviews highlight ingredient quality and point to Osteria La Baia as a solid choice.
(917) 671-9898
129 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant
Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant has garnered local and regional acclaim since its opening in 2019. The chef, trained in Italy and influenced by family recipes, brings impressive expertise and authenticity to the table. Highly recommended by diners, Amalia's features seasonal menus, a strong wine list, and a more formal dining atmosphere, keeping customers returning (many of them calling it among the best Italian dining experiences around).
(984) 237-0002
1248 S Main St, Wake Forest, NC 27587
North Dakota: Ziti's Italian American
Ziti's Italian American has become a go-to for customers and critics alike, with coverage highlighting its impressive fusion approach that pairs traditional with broader inspiration. Signature dishes, like braised ribeye risotto, demonstrate that hybrid style, while classic offerings please those seeking more old-school comfort fare. Reviews nod to its originality and, of course, the fabulous pasta, and point to Ziti's as the best in the state.
(701) 532-0477
3170 Sheyenne St S #170, West Fargo, ND 58078
Ohio: Pepp & Dolores
Serving Cincinnati with Italian cuisine worthy of five-star ratings, Pepp & Dolores has received significant national applause, including a top-10 placement on Yelp's 2026 top 100 restaurants in the U.S. Also ranked as the city's best Italian restaurant, Pepp & Dolores showcases house-made pastas and a menu rooted in family tradition. Critics and diners enjoy dishes like limone, spicy vodka, or lobster pasta, among many more offerings.
(513) 419-1820
1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Oklahoma: Vito's Ristorante
Operating since the early 2000s, Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City has been cited as the state's top Italian restaurant, earning recognition from regional publications and via plentiful word-of-mouth recommendations. The menu at this Italian eatery is founded on generational family recipes, with dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and Cathy's Pasta Special often praised as primo selections.
(405) 848-4867
7628 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Oregon: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
Rosmarino Osteria Italiana has achieved both critical and diner-driven (well-deserved) praise, including OpenTable Diners' Choice honors and Restaurant Guru's best Italian restaurant in 2026. Known for its from-scratch approach, this joint offers both a la carte and prix fixe menus. Signature dishes, like Alla Zozzona and gnocchi, earn points from expert foodies and customers, who also mention value as a big draw here.
(503) 857-8259
714 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132
Pennsylvania: Vecchia Osteria
Anything but a wallflower, family-owned Vecchia Osteria is creating buzz in Newtown. Often included on regional "best of" lists (and lauded in outlets like Eater and The Philadelphia Inquirer), its menu focuses on traditional, family-driven cooking. Patrons can expect classic dishes like gnocchi gorgonzola and pollo alla cacciatore, with critics emphasizing the wide range of offerings, and local diners appreciating the fare's authenticity as a defining factor that sets this Italian eatery apart.
(215) 860-7774
20 Richboro Rd, Newtown, PA 18940
Rhode Island: Al Forno
Setting the standard in Providence, Al Forno has maintained top-tier status for decades. Over the years, it's been frequently named the city's best Italian restaurant, much in thanks to its now-iconic (and widely imitated) grilled pizza selections. Reviewers are wowed by other menu options, though, with pasta like rigatoni Bolognese particularly wooing diners. The restaurant's impressive staying power (open since 1980), combined with consistent critical acclaim, speaks for itself.
(401) 273-9760
577 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Cane Pazzo
Heavenly Italian eats await customers in Hanahan, South Carolina, at Cane Pazzo. The restaurant has caught critics' attention, and is led by chef and owner Mark Bolchoz, whose background includes several notable Charleston kitchens. Cane Pazzo has been praised by national outlets for its vision, thanks to the menu, which blends old-school Italian know-how with the best Lowcountry ingredients. Dishes like risotto, meatballs, and house-made pastas receive particular props.
(843) 974-3647
1276 Yeamans Hall Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
South Dakota: Maribella Ristorante
Maribella Ristorante is a Sioux Falls favorite and fine-dining leader across all restaurant categories (not just Italian). Ranked among the area's top eateries, Maribella offers an impressive menu that spans from antipasti to pasta (gluten-free available), plus an all-Italian wine list and ample beverage program to boot. Its excellent reputation has been bolstered by both critical rankings and local support, and it's particularly suggested as a go-to for special occasions.
(605) 271-1710
360 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: iggy's
Music City has found Italian cuisine that sings thanks to iggy's. The Nashville restaurant has emerged as both a critic and local favorite in Tennessee, with reviews highlighting the pasta specifically (a dedicated pasta-making space is literally set up to impress). The restaurant's skill at reinterpreting classics, like Bolognese, plus its constantly evolving menu, strong wine curation, and enthusiastic diner praise also contribute to its growing fanbase.
(615) 645-9949
609 Merritt Ave, Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Pazzo Pastaria
Family-owned Pazzo Pastaria has landed on multiple "best of" lists, largely due to its pasta, which is made in-house. High praise is heaped on dishes like lasagna Bolognese and bucatini con salsiccia. A rotating menu keeps things fresh, while other favorites offer patrons classics they can always count on. Local reviewers, including prominent dining community voices, have called it a star, and critics agree.
(210) 277-0663
13777 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217
Utah: Matteo Ristorante Italiano
Named Salt Lake Magazine's Best Restaurant for 2025, Matteo Ristorante Italiano is led by Chef Damiano Carlotto. This expert chef executes a carefully curated menu where only the best dishes make it on the plate. Much of the acclaim for Matteo praises its commitment to tradition, seen via recipes tied directly to owner Matteo Sogne's Italian upbringing in Modena. Signature items like tagliatelle Bolognese reflect that lineage deliciously.
(385) 549-1992
77 W 200 S, Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Trattoria Delia
A repeat "Best Italian Restaurant" winner in Vermont and backed by a James Beard–recognized restaurateur, Trattoria Delia has been serving Vermont for decades. The restaurant serves some of the most amazing house-made pastas, plus an extensive wine selection. Reviews often mention the setting as part of the appeal, but it's the menu execution that cements the trattoria's elite standing. Seasonal dishes like tagliatelle alla Bolognese and seafood pastas are also applauded.
(802) 864-5253
152 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Semifreddo Italian Cuisine
Regularly listed as a best Italian restaurant in Virginia, Semifreddo Italian Cuisine is driven by the impressive skills of chef-owner Franklin Hernandez. His background working under established Italian chefs clearly shows in the highly praised pasta and more. Particular mention is given to the grilled Romana salad and bistecchina con funghi. While the restaurant's name nods to its well-known dessert (that swoon-worthy semifreddo), reviews equally emphasize the savory side of the menu.
(571) 615-0631
8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110
Washington: Sansonina Ristorante Italiano
Sansonina Ristorante Italiano is a bona fide Seattle sweetheart, having gained attention as a true gem in the Emerald City. The Italian eatery is frequently cited in regional dining coverage and its inclusion in editorial features speaks to strong word-of-mouth recommendations and consistent quality being served, plate after plate. Reviewers point to dishes like tortellini con piselli and pollo al saltimbocca as delicious evidence of a well-executed, traditional Italian menu.
(425) 496-8178
261 Rainier Ave S, Renton, WA 98057
West Virginia: Muriale's Italian Kitchen
Muriale's Italian Kitchen was voted Best Italian Restaurant in West Virginia in 2021, a title that reflects decades of serving stellar cuisine. The restaurant's menu, comprised largely of generational recipes, features dishes like classic spaghetti and meatballs alongside meat lasagna and more. Such traditional Italian American cooking is a rare commodity in the region, which is a big reason Muriale's keeps making waves (and tempting customers to drive hours for one more taste!).
(304) 363-3190
1742 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554
Wisconsin: Santino's Little Italy
Santino's Little Italy is a neighborhood restaurant often highlighted for its appealing atmosphere as much as its impeccable food. It's earned numerous mentions in Milwaukee dining media, which particularly applaud its wood-fired pizza. The menu is also filled with flavorful pastas and antipasti. The restaurant's use of imported ingredients and commitment to traditional techniques explain its steady inclusion in local "favorites" lists, too (talk about a strong community backing).
(414) 897-7367
352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Wyoming: Bella's Bistro
When listing Wyoming's top dining destinations, Bella's Bistro is frequently mentioned. Critics emphasize the chef's classical European training as a key factor to the restaurant's success, particularly noting the bistro's ability to bring a bona fide fine dining experience to an unexpected Western frontier setting. Signature dishes like the bistecca New York perfectly reveal that unique nailing of the bridge made between Italian technique and local inspiration.
(307) 326-8033
218 N 1st St, Saratoga, WY 82331
Methodology
To create this list of best Italian restaurants, we took great care, combing through food critic reviews, regional "best of" rankings, and industry awards to identify restaurants with proven credibility. We also tracked social media buzz, paying special attention to the spots people just couldn't stop talking about, sharing, and recommending enthusiastically. We also considered firsthand experiences when possible, and perhaps most importantly, we listened to you, the real-deal diners.