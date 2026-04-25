The Absolute Best Italian Restaurant In Every US State

By Andy Beth Miller
Top view of a table spread with several Italian dishes, including pasta, pizza, and cured meats Bit245/Getty Images

When you think of Italian food, there are a few iconic items that immediately spring to mind. These include the tried-and-true, classic comfort foods one must try when visiting Italy. Pasta is at the tip-top of that list (because of course it is!). Then, you have your authentic Italian pizza (extra props if it's been whipped up in a brick or stone oven). The list goes on, but you better bet there'll be a glass of vino on the menu to pair with that pasta or pizza (plus a generous fresh grating of parmigiano, mozzarella, or burrata).

Across the U.S., Italian restaurants have become wildly popular. Some menus featured at these Italy-centric eateries opt for old-school flavors, focused on Italian dishes that feel like they came straight from nonna's kitchen (or were at least concocted using her cherished family recipes). Others? They mix things up, adding modern twists to classic Italian fare. Either way, the main order of the day is to deliver diners with delicious Italy-inspired meals that are as authentic as they are enticing.

And just like travel expert Rick Steves shared his tricks for spotting tourist trap restaurants abroad in Italy, we wanted to help readers here in the States avoid the wrong trattorias by discovering the authentic creams of the crop. So get ready to say buongiorno to some of the most unforgettable Italian restaurants across the country as we highlight the best Italian restaurant in every state.

Alabama: Trattoria Zaza

Plate of Bucatini pasta with grated cheese from Trattoria Zaza. Trattoria Zaza / Facebook

Trattoria ZaZa brings Roma to Alabama, with a slight Southern accent. The menu at this restaurant — listed among the best in Birmingham — shifts with the seasons, but patrons can count on signature dishes like pizza al taglio slices and even morning morsels. And while traditional breakfast in Italy leans small, Trattoria ZaZa does brunch big, blending Italian ingredients and Southern comfort (think breakfast pasta alongside biscuits and gravy).

zazabham.com

(205) 202-6207

207 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Alaska: Fiori D'Italia

Fiori Lobster served with side of melted butter from Fiori D'Italia restaurant in Alaska. Fiori D' Italia Restaurant / Facebook

For diners lucky enough to find Fiori D'Italia, it'll feel a bit like stumbling onto a best-kept secret of sorts. Nestled in a tucked-away neighborhood, it's been serving authentic Italian meals since 1995, presenting patrons with a delicious menu covering everything from rich pastas to steaks, seafood, and more (the carbonara comes highly recommended). There's an old-school charm here, plus a pretty plentiful bar locals love too.

facebook.com/fioriditalia

(907) 243-9990

2502 McRae Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517

Arizona: The Italian Daughter

Glass of red wine served with a plated Italian appetizer from The Italian Daughter restaurant in Arizona. The Italian Daughter / Facebook

Created as a tribute to a beloved father and his culinary legacy, The Italian Daughter is an eatery where you almost feel like you've been invited into someone's home for dinner. The menu presents patrons with classic Italian dishes, highlighting all the heavy hitters. Think fresh pastas, plus specialties like the highly recommended Papa's Cioppino, all of which are deeply rooted in memory, tradition, and heritage.

theitaliandaughter.com

(480) 404-6085

23655 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Arkansas: Bruno's Little Italy

Grilled salmon fillet plated over linguine with lemon butter caper sauce brunoslittleitaly / Instagram

Garnering awards and featured on television, Bruno's Little Italy invites customers to experience "una vera tradizione" (a true Italian tradition). Since the 1940s, this family-run spot has gained a strong reputation for cuisine centered on deeply rooted recipes. Diners return again and again for dishes that taste just like they remember, especially the widely praised lasagna. Why is it that restaurant lasagna always tastes better than homemade, anyway?

brunoslittleitaly.com

(501) 372-7866

310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201

California: Oste

Pasta dish with grated cheese on top from Oste restaurant in California. Oste / Facebook

Listed among the best Italian restaurants in LA, the spotlight at Oste is on a regional pizza style known as pinsa, which features Roman-style dough made with a unique fermentation process. The dough produces lighter and crispier crusts than traditional pizza (Oste's version  is even lower in fat and calories). The menu also showcases antipasti, pastas (try the cacio e pepe), and much more (looking at you, chicken milanese).

ostelosangeles.com

(323) 413-2372

8142 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Colorado: Frasca Food and Wine

tagliatelle pasta with sauce, braised veal, dried caper, spinach pesto from Frasca Food and Wine restaurant in Colorado. Frasca Food & Wine﻿ / Facebook

With a Michelin star and multiple James Beard Awards, Frasca Food and Wine has earned its place atop the Colorado food scene. This Boulder treasure boasts a menu that draws from northern Italian traditions while also embracing seasonal ingredients in uniquely inspired and inventive ways. Paired with an exceptional wine program, dining on dishes like tagliatelle al vitello tonnato and merluzzo nero (black cod) makes this the best Italian experience in the state.

frascafoodandwine.com

(303) 442-6966

1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302

Connecticut: Tutti's Ristorante

Chicken Parmigiana calzone topped with fresh cheese and marinara from Tutti's Ristorante in Connecticut Tutti's Ristorante / Facebook

At Tutti's Ristorante, it's all about famiglia. Owned by a husband-and-wife team from Southern Italy, this eatery has been serving heartfelt, traditional dishes since 2002. Tutti's menu embraces all the classics, highlighting homemade pastas, seafood, and comforting Italian mainstays that customers have come to expect and adore. Everything here is prepared fresh, everything feels personal, and there's a warm familiarity that comes from seeing the owners themselves right there on-site.

tuttisofwestport.com

(203) 221-0262

599 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880

Delaware: Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen

Gnocchi pasta with fresh grated cheese and tomato from Scalessa's "My Way" Old School Italian Kitchen in Delaware. Scalessa's / Facebook

The name says it all at Scalessa's "My Way" Old School Italian Kitchen. Patrons settle in, maybe some Sinatra playing in the background (of course), and feast on Italian American comfort food prepared by a deeply personal touch from the chef (who most certainly makes things his way). From bountiful pasta bowls to succulent seafood, customers can look forward to no fuss, only great food here.

scalessas.com

(302) 656-1362

1836 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19806

Florida: Borti Pasta Bar

Black Linguine pasta flavored with squid ink and served with squid, shrimp, and tomato sauce from Borti Pasta Bar in Florida Borti_PastaBar / Facebook

Among our expert team's fantasy food draft picks for the best pasta dish, spaghetti carbonara makes an appearance. At Borti Pasta Bar, its rigatoni-based version of the classic Italian dish is equally worthy of acclaim. But it should come as no surprise (look at the name) that this Miami spot offers its customers some seriously impressive pasta. The rest of the menu items, from gnocchi to lasagna, also hold their own.

bortipasta.com

(786) 546-1872

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138

Georgia: BoccaLupo

Elegantly plated Italian dish from BoccaLupo restaurant in Georgia BoccaLupo / Facebook

BoccaLupo brings a fresh, thoughtful twist to Italian American cooking, and mamma mia, Atlanta is eating it up. Popular for its handmade pastas and constantly fluctuating menu of vibrant flavors, BoccaLupo boasts an approach founded on tradition, but it's never limited by it. This freedom of expression can be seen (and tasted) in dishes reflecting both creativity and a strong sense of place (think short rib tortelli, squid ink spaghetti, 20-yolk tagliatelle, and more).

boccalupoatl.com

(404) 577-2332

753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Hawaii: Cipriano's Kitchen Kawaihae 

Burrata with fresh focaccia bread from Cipriano's Kitchen Kawaihae  Cipriano's Kitchen Kawaihae / Facebook

Cipriano's Kitchen, a USA Today's best restaurant pick, is an Italian-inspired eatery where cultures come together in the most delicious way. Run by a husband-and-wife team with roots in Italy and Peru, this kitchen cooks up recipes nodding to both culinary traditions, creating something uniquely its own. The menu highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients, from seafood and produce to house-made focaccias and pastas.

ciprianoskitchenhawaii.com

(808) 657-4700

61-3642 Kawaihae Rd, Kamuela, HI 96743

Idaho: ÀLAVITA

Fig and Prosciutto Bruschetta with house made ricotta and honey from ÀLAVITA restaurant in Idaho ÀLAVITA / Facebook

Dining at Àlavita could be summed up in two words: fresh and local. Everything here starts from scratch, with handmade pastas crafted daily using regional flour and farm-fresh eggs. The menu is seasonal, letting the freshness of perfectly-in-their-prime ingredients shine. Àlavita also buzzes with appreciation from critics and foodies, who label it among the best and must-visit eateries. Both a delectable gathering place and supreme culinary destination, it's where Italian inspiration meets Idaho's bounty.

alavitaboise.com

(208) 780-1100

807 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702

Illinois: Ciccio Mio

Pasta with tomato sauce and fresh grated cheese from Ciccio Mio restaurant in Chicago cicciomiochicago / Instagram

Wandering into Ciccio Mio feels like losing yourself amid a dimly lit Italian dream you never want to wake up from. The space exudes an old-school vibe that reverberates everywhere, making it among the city's top romantic spots. Think cozy, mysterious, and ... mouthwatering. The menu, that is, which boasts everything from lasagna to a chicken parm people praise. And did we mention Ciccio Mio made Yelp's 2026 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.?

cicciomio.com

(312) 796-3316

226 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Indiana: Portofino

Lemon Chicken with capers from Portofino restaurant in Indiana Portofino of Geist / Facebook

Helmed by award-winning Chef Dan Stackpoole (and rising young star, niece-and-chef Mikaila Stackpoole), Portofino is an intimate Italian affair offering customers a multi-course dining experience presenting a full tour of Italy, one deliciously decadent plate at a time. Think mushroom truffle risotto, spaghetti puttanesca, seafood-centric cioppino, and more. The setting is small, the vibe personal, and the passion infused in every plate is palpable.

portofinogeist.com

(317) 759-1492

11206 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256

Iowa: Tumea & Sons

Pasta with tomato sauce and a giant meatball from Tumea and Sons Tumea And Sons Restaurant / Facebook

Tumea & Sons defines famiglia. Open since 1998 and still run by the founding family, this eatery serves comforting, homey Italian fare that'll make you think there's a nonna cooking away in the kitchen — and certainly lead you to beg for a recipe. Which would you ask for? Well, customers say the penne diablo brings the heat, the lasagna is lovely, and the Wisconsin cheese soup shines.

tumeaandsons.net

(515) 282-7976

1501 SE 1st St, Des Moines , IA 50315

Kansas: Renaissance Cafe 

Chicken Parmigiana; panko breaded baked chicken in marinara and mozzarella with zucchini noodles from Renaissance Cafe  in Kansas Renaissance Cafe / Facebook

Housed in a former school building in the tiny town of Assaria, Renaissance Cafe is a tucked-away gem with a menu featuring northern Italian-inspired dishes. Customers can look forward to feasting on everything from pastas to grilled steaks, and even rotating fresh seafood flown in weekly. And the atmosphere? Patrons say that alone makes the trip worth the miles. But it's the food, seasonal and sublime, that keeps people making the drive.

renaissancecafeassaria.com

(785) 667-5535

210 N Center Ave, Assaria, KS 67416

Kentucky: Volare Italian Ristorante

Chicken topped with fresh tomato from Volare Italian Ristorante in Kentucky Tiffany Ramos Cardwell / Facebook

Volare Italian Ristorante brings Italian elegance to Louisville with a distinctly modern twist. Among USA Today's best restaurants of 2026, Volare pairs refined technique with classic yet boldly inventive flavors. The capellini di Sorrento, tossed with shrimp in a basil-garlic lemon cream sauce, is one dish that'll haunt your memories (with not one complaint). The rotollini di melanzane (baked eggplant rolls) never misses either. It's upscale, but fans attest it's absolutely worth it.

volare-restaurant.com

(502) 894-4446

2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Louisiana: Pucinella!

Pasta with tomato sauces, tomatoes, and fresh grated cheese from Pucinella! restaurant in New Orleans Pulcinella / Facebook

Hitting the stage in New Orleans' 7th Ward, Pulcinella! is getting noticed and serving plenty of personality. Inspired by Italian theater and packed with playful, cheeky charm, this hotspot blends Sicilian roots with NOLA flair. The house-made bread and pastas deliver winning performances, the seafood cannelloni makes a star cameo, and the oyster artichoke soup is a scene-stealer. Add in burlesque shows upstairs, and customers get one dining experience they'll never forget.

dirtydimeproductions.com/pulcinella

(504) 221-1560

1300 Saint Bernard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116

Maine: Pomelia

Pizza with pepperoni from Pomelia restaurant in Maine pomelia.restaurant / Instagram

Pomelia is one Italian eatery becoming one of the most talked-about restaurants in Maine. Inspired by Sicilian flavors, this newer establishment relies on bold ingredients (think pistachios, anchovies, and bright citrus) to make the menu zing. About that menu, it's jam-packed with Sicilian pizza, sandwiches, and shareable plates offering everything from cheesy, crunchy arancini to divine pasta dishes.

pomelia.restaurant

(207) 203-6593

16 Station Ave, Brunswick, ME 04011

Maryland: Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante

Braised rib rigatoni vodka pasta from Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante in Maryland Tre fratelli italian ristorante / Facebook

Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante offers authentic Italian fare that is earning high praise, and a fan following. The reason this cozy restaurant is drawing so many return visits? Customers point to the consistently excellent dishes and a no-fuss atmosphere they love. It also doesn't hurt that everything here is made in-house, from crowd-pleasing pastas to enticing entrees like the blackened salmon Florentino and braised short ribs alla vodka.

trefratelli-ristorante.com

(443) 602-7136

1121 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Massachusetts: Giulia

Octopus and veggies dish plated artfully from Giulia restaurant in Massachusetts giuliarestaurant / Instagram

Giulia has a genius working behind the scenes in Chef Michael Pagliarini, whose menu has earned high praise from both national outlets and Boston insiders, much in thanks to dishes like duck wing agnolotti and bucatini all'amatriciana. Reservations are often quoted as being hard to secure, which speaks volumes. For many who know the city's dining scene well, Giulia serves as the benchmark for modern Italian cooking that earns five stars.

giuliarestaurant.com

(617) 441-2800

1682 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

Michigan: Giovanni's Ristorante

Crisp fish filet dish garnished with fresh flowers from Giovanni's Ristorante Giovanni's Ristorante / Facebook

Detroit-based Giovanni's Ristorante carries decades of credibility behind it. Open since the late 1960s, it's cited among the city's top Italian restaurants and has hosted an extensive list of high-profile guests throughout the years. What keeps it relevant, though, is the house-made pastas, including classics like lasagne al forno, and strong reviews. For those desiring an old-school Italian American dining experience, Giovanni's delivers.

giovannisristorante.com

(313) 841-0122

330 S Oakwood Blvd, Detroit, MI 48217

Minnesota: Broders' Pasta Bar

Fork lifts some pasta from a fettucini pasta dish from Broders' Pasta Bar in Minneapolis Broders' Pasta Bar / Facebook

Serving mouthwatering cuisine in Minneapolis since the mid-1990s, Broders' Pasta Bar is recognized as a leader in its category. Named among the best Italian restaurants in the state and highlighted for its pasta in particular, the restaurant offers dozens of options and rotating specials, alongside risottos that earn rave reviews. Critics point to the quality of house-made pastas and the impressive range of dishes, including ample vegetarian offerings.

broderspastabar.com

(612) 925-9202

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Mississippi: Pulito Osteria

hand shown with a forkful of pappardelle pasta in bolognese sauce with parmesan and rosemary from Pulito Osteria Pulito Osteria / Facebook

Pulito Osteria brings strong culinary credentials to the table in Jackson, thanks to Chef Chaz Lindsay. This mastermind has trained in some of the country's most acclaimed kitchens, which is an impressive experience evident in every dish. Its inclusion on Garden & Gun's list of notable restaurants makes perfect sense, especially when perusing the menu representing a blend of Italian technique and regional sourcing, pairing house-made pastas with Mississippi ingredients.

pulitojackson.com

(601) 914-9696

800 Manship St, Ste. 104, Jackson, MS 39202

Missouri: Charlie Gitto's

Plate of spaghetti and meatballs with parmesan cheese and hand lifting a forkful up, from Charlie Gitto's Charlie Gitto's on the Hill / Facebook

A shining star in the St. Louis dining scene, Charlie Gitto's often tops local and regional lists, including being named the city's best Italian restaurant for 2025 based on wowed public reviews. Its popularity is closely tied to toasted ravioli, a dish beloved in the area and widely considered a must-have here. Beyond that signature offering, the restaurant's menu features Italian American classics that keep it among the most recognized (and recommended) Italian restaurants in Missouri.

charliegittos.com

Multiple locations

Montana: Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture

Penne pasta with pomodoro sauce and cheese and basil from Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture restaurant Piccola cucina Oxpasture / Facebook

Wooing noodle lovers of Montana's Red Lodge, Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture is recognized as serving some of the best pasta in the state. Sicilian cuisine is the focus here, and rare, imported ingredients offer a special, exclusive touch to an already elevated menu. Think options like green gnocchi with tomato cream, burrata foam, and tomato powder, as well as oriecchette with shrimp and burrata.

piccolacucinagroup.com

(406) 446-1212

7 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Nebraska: Mangia Italiana

Penne pasta with red sauce, meatballs, and parmesan cheese from Mangia Italiana restaurant in Omaha. Mangia Italiana / Facebook

Word of mouth is working its magic, as Mangia Italiana has earned its elite reputation largely due to local praise and critic appreciation. Everyone from food writers to everyday diners calls this eatery a winner, and menu favorites like meat lasagna and other house-made classics keep patrons returning. You can even create your own pizza here. Mangia Italiana is also committed to serving quality ingredients sourced locally.

mangiaitaliana.com

(402) 614-0600

6516 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE 68122

Nevada: Esther's Kitchen

Hands shown making handmade pasta at Esther's Kitchen Esther's Kitchen / Facebook

Named a USA Today Restaurant of the Year for 2026, Esther's Kitchen is known for adopting a refreshing, seasonal approach to its menu. Chef James Trees emphasizes house-made elements, from sourdough bread to pasta, with specific offerings shifting on the regular to reflect ingredient availability. Must-try selections include the wood-fired sourdough pizzas, and the eatery even offers brunch. Cherry cinnamon French toast, anyone?

estherslv.com

(702) 570-7864

1131 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

New Hampshire: Del Rossi's Trattoria

Chicken tortellini pasta dish from Del Rossi's Trattoria restaurant in New Hampshire. Chery Eats, Sips & Trips / Facebook

Set in a historic farmhouse, Del Rossi's Trattoria has been delighting diners since its opening in the late 1980s. Frequently featured in regional publications as a stellar option for Italian cuisine, Del Rossi's house-made dishes, plus additional offering of live music, are proving to be a big win with patrons. Reviews highlight signature items like the cream of garlic soup and classic pastas, including chicken carbonara.

delrossistrattoria.com

(603) 563-7195

73 Brush Brook Rd, Dublin, NH 03444

New Jersey: Cafe 2825

A plate with stuffed veal chop parmigiana bolognese in vodka sauce from Cafe 2825 Cafe 2825 / Facebook

Looking for true, traditional Italian dining? Look no further than Cafe 2825. Regularly mentioned on must-visit lists, this eatery distinguishes itself via tableside preparations that dazzle customers with flair and flavor. Dishes like veal chop parmigiana and cacio e pepe are exciting must-try features. With nearly four decades of operation paired with ample recognition from regional publications, this cafe shines.

cafe2825.com

(609) 344-6913

2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

New Mexico: Andiamo

Close up of penne with Lamb Sausage dish sprinkled with parmesan from Andiamo restaurant in New Mexico Andiamo Santa Fe / Facebook

Serving New Mexico with extraordinary Italian staples in Santa Fe, Andiamo has demonstrated impressive staying power, celebrating more than three decades in operation. Named among the best Italian restaurants in local rankings, this eatery is often cited by critics as having incredible house-made pastas, swoon-worthy crispy polenta, and classics like chicken piccata, chicken marsala, spaghetti bolognese, and more.

andiamosantafe.com

(505) 995-9595

322 Garfield St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York: Osteria La Baia

Penne pasta with red sauce and basil from Osteria La Baia restaurant in New York City La BAIA (La Baia NYC) / Facebook

You may know Osteria La Baia from the string of high-profile regulars (like former mayor Eric Adams) that have dined there. This popularity, even among the upper elite, is much in thanks to a menu filled with Italian favorites. Think house-made pastas, such as cacio e pepe and lobster fettuccine, arancini, and several seafood dishes. Reviews highlight ingredient quality and point to Osteria La Baia as a solid choice.

labaianyc.com

(917) 671-9898

129 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

North Carolina: Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant

Burrata with squash, seeds, and greens garnish from Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant in North Carolina Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant / Facebook

Amalia's Authentic Italian Restaurant has garnered local and regional acclaim since its opening in 2019. The chef, trained in Italy and influenced by family recipes, brings impressive expertise and authenticity to the table. Highly recommended by diners, Amalia's features seasonal menus, a strong wine list, and a more formal dining atmosphere, keeping customers returning (many of them calling it among the best Italian dining experiences around).

amaliaswakeforest.com

(984) 237-0002

1248 S Main St, Wake Forest, NC 27587

North Dakota: Ziti's Italian American

Pasta with broccoli, cheese and meat from Ziti's Italian American restaurant in North Dakota Ziti's Italian American / Facebook

Ziti's Italian American has become a go-to for customers and critics alike, with coverage highlighting its impressive fusion approach that pairs traditional with broader inspiration. Signature dishes, like braised ribeye risotto, demonstrate that hybrid style, while classic offerings please those seeking more old-school comfort fare. Reviews nod to its originality and, of course, the fabulous pasta, and point to Ziti's as the best in the state.

zitiswest.com

(701) 532-0477

3170 Sheyenne St S #170, West Fargo, ND 58078

Ohio: Pepp & Dolores

Spicy Vodka pasta topped with grated cheese from Mamma Pepp & Dolores restaurant in Cincinnati Pepp & Dolores / Facebook

Serving Cincinnati with Italian cuisine worthy of five-star ratings, Pepp & Dolores has received significant national applause, including a top-10 placement on Yelp's 2026 top 100 restaurants in the U.S. Also ranked as the city's best Italian restaurant, Pepp & Dolores showcases house-made pastas and a menu rooted in family tradition. Critics and diners enjoy dishes like limone, spicy vodka, or lobster pasta, among many more offerings.

peppanddolores.com

(513) 419-1820

1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Oklahoma: Vito's Ristorante

Bucatini with grilled shrimp and lemon wedge from Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City Vito's Ristorante / Facebook

Operating since the early 2000s, Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City has been cited as the state's top Italian restaurant, earning recognition from regional publications and via plentiful word-of-mouth recommendations. The menu at this Italian eatery is founded on generational family recipes, with dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and Cathy's Pasta Special often praised as primo selections.

vitosokc.com

(405) 848-4867

7628 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Oregon: Rosmarino Osteria Italiana

Wagyu Beef Tongue, pickled veggies Giardiniera, aioli and Pecorino cheese salad from Rosmarino Osteria Italiana Rosmarino powered by Pisoni Catering / Facebook

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana has achieved both critical and diner-driven (well-deserved) praise, including OpenTable Diners' Choice honors and Restaurant Guru's best Italian restaurant in 2026. Known for its from-scratch approach, this joint offers both a la carte and prix fixe menus. Signature dishes, like Alla Zozzona and gnocchi, earn points from expert foodies and customers, who also mention value as a big draw here.

osteriarosmarino.com

(503) 857-8259

714 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132

Pennsylvania: Vecchia Osteria

A dish with octopus, little neck clams, and shrimp with pasta in a tomato sauce from Vecchia Osteria Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale / Facebook

Anything but a wallflower, family-owned Vecchia Osteria is creating buzz in Newtown. Often included on regional "best of" lists (and lauded in outlets like Eater and The Philadelphia Inquirer), its menu focuses on traditional, family-driven cooking. Patrons can expect classic dishes like gnocchi gorgonzola and pollo alla cacciatore, with critics emphasizing the wide range of offerings, and local diners appreciating the fare's authenticity as a defining factor that sets this Italian eatery apart.

vecchiaosteriabypasquale.com

(215) 860-7774

20 Richboro Rd, Newtown, PA 18940

Rhode Island: Al Forno

Fennel salad with feta, blood orange, and olives from Al Forno restaurant in Rhode Island alfornorestaurantprovidence / Instagram

Setting the standard in Providence, Al Forno has maintained top-tier status for decades. Over the years, it's been frequently named the city's best Italian restaurant, much in thanks to its now-iconic (and widely imitated) grilled pizza selections. Reviewers are wowed by other menu options, though, with pasta like rigatoni Bolognese particularly wooing diners. The restaurant's impressive staying power (open since 1980), combined with consistent critical acclaim, speaks for itself.

alforno.com

(401) 273-9760

577 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903

South Carolina: Cane Pazzo

Roasted vegetables salad at Cane Pazzo Cane Pazzo / Facebook

Heavenly Italian eats await customers in Hanahan, South Carolina, at Cane Pazzo. The restaurant has caught critics' attention, and is led by chef and owner Mark Bolchoz, whose background includes several notable Charleston kitchens. Cane Pazzo has been praised by national outlets for its vision, thanks to the menu, which blends old-school Italian know-how with the best Lowcountry ingredients. Dishes like risotto, meatballs, and house-made pastas receive particular props.

canepazzorestaurant.com

(843) 974-3647

1276 Yeamans Hall Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410

South Dakota: Maribella Ristorante

handmade pasta in large tubs made at Maribella Ristorante in South Dakota Maribella / Facebook

Maribella Ristorante is a Sioux Falls favorite and fine-dining leader across all restaurant categories (not just Italian). Ranked among the area's top eateries, Maribella offers an impressive menu that spans from antipasti to pasta (gluten-free available), plus an all-Italian wine list and ample beverage program to boot. Its excellent reputation has been bolstered by both critical rankings and local support, and it's particularly suggested as a go-to for special occasions.

ciaomaribella.com

(605) 271-1710

360 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tennessee: iggy's

Sourdough toast topped with red onion jam, a ricotta mascarpone topping with sunflower seeds from iggy's restaurant in Tennessee Shelley Ratcliffe / Facebook

Music City has found Italian cuisine that sings thanks to iggy's. The Nashville restaurant has emerged as both a critic and local favorite in Tennessee, with reviews highlighting the pasta specifically (a dedicated pasta-making space is literally set up to impress). The restaurant's skill at reinterpreting classics, like Bolognese, plus its constantly evolving menu, strong wine curation, and enthusiastic diner praise also contribute to its growing fanbase.

iggysnashville.com

(615) 645-9949

609 Merritt Ave, Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: Pazzo Pastaria

Crostini topped with whipped ricotta, guanciale, pickled red onion, and hot honey drizzle from Pazzo Pastaria restaurant in Texas Pazzo Pastaria / Facebook

Family-owned Pazzo Pastaria has landed on multiple "best of" lists, largely due to its pasta, which is made in-house. High praise is heaped on dishes like lasagna Bolognese and bucatini con salsiccia. A rotating menu keeps things fresh, while other favorites offer patrons classics they can always count on. Local reviewers, including prominent dining community voices, have called it a star, and critics agree.

pazzopastaria.com

(210) 277-0663

13777 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

Utah: Matteo Ristorante Italiano

Buttternut squash gnocchi plated in dish from Matteo Ristorante Italiano in Utah. matteoslc / Instagram

Named Salt Lake Magazine's Best Restaurant for 2025, Matteo Ristorante Italiano is led by Chef Damiano Carlotto. This expert chef executes a carefully curated menu where only the best dishes make it on the plate. Much of the acclaim for Matteo praises its commitment to tradition, seen via recipes tied directly to owner Matteo Sogne's Italian upbringing in Modena. Signature items like tagliatelle Bolognese reflect that lineage deliciously.

matteoslc.com

(385) 549-1992

77 W 200 S, Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont: Trattoria Delia

a lamb ragu dish topped with ricotta and freshly shaved pecorino from Trattoria Delia restaurant in Vermon trattoriadeliavt / Instagram

A repeat "Best Italian Restaurant" winner in Vermont and backed by a James Beard–recognized restaurateur, Trattoria Delia has been serving Vermont for decades. The restaurant serves some of the most amazing house-made pastas, plus an extensive wine selection. Reviews often mention the setting as part of the appeal, but it's the menu execution that cements the trattoria's elite standing. Seasonal dishes like tagliatelle alla Bolognese and seafood pastas are also applauded.

trattoriadelia.com

(802) 864-5253

152 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia: Semifreddo Italian Cuisine

Fork lifts a scallop from plate of gnocchi and scallops from Semifreddo Italian Cuisine Paul Tomaselli / Facebook

Regularly listed as a best Italian restaurant in Virginia, Semifreddo Italian Cuisine is driven by the impressive skills of chef-owner Franklin Hernandez. His background working under established Italian chefs clearly shows in the highly praised pasta and more. Particular mention is given to the grilled Romana salad and bistecchina con funghi. While the restaurant's name nods to its well-known dessert (that swoon-worthy semifreddo), reviews equally emphasize the savory side of the menu.

semifreddoitaliancuisine.com

(571) 615-0631

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

Washington: Sansonina Ristorante Italiano

Pasta with fresh grated cheese from Sansonina Ristorante Italiano Sansonina Ristorante Italiano / Facebook

Sansonina Ristorante Italiano is a bona fide Seattle sweetheart, having gained attention as a true gem in the Emerald City. The Italian eatery is frequently cited in regional dining coverage and its inclusion in editorial features speaks to strong word-of-mouth recommendations and consistent quality being served, plate after plate. Reviewers point to dishes like tortellini con piselli and pollo al saltimbocca as delicious evidence of a well-executed, traditional Italian menu.

sansoninaitaliano.com

(425) 496-8178

261 Rainier Ave S, Renton, WA 98057

West Virginia: Muriale's Italian Kitchen

Saucy shrimp pasta from Muriale's Italian Kitchen in West Virginia Muriale's Italian Kitchen / Facebook

Muriale's Italian Kitchen was voted Best Italian Restaurant in West Virginia in 2021, a title that reflects decades of serving stellar cuisine. The restaurant's menu, comprised largely of generational recipes, features dishes like classic spaghetti and meatballs alongside meat lasagna and more. Such traditional Italian American cooking is a rare commodity in the region, which is a big reason Muriale's keeps making waves (and tempting customers to drive hours for one more taste!).

muriales.com

(304) 363-3190

1742 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554

Wisconsin: Santino's Little Italy

Charcuterie with fresh mozzarella, a pasta dish with fresh cheese, and sliced toast on a table at Santino's Little Italy restaurant in Milwaukee Santino's Little Italy / Facebook

Santino's Little Italy is a neighborhood restaurant often highlighted for its appealing atmosphere as much as its impeccable food. It's earned numerous mentions in Milwaukee dining media, which particularly applaud its wood-fired pizza. The menu is also filled with flavorful pastas and antipasti. The restaurant's use of imported ingredients and commitment to traditional techniques explain its steady inclusion in local "favorites" lists, too (talk about a strong community backing).

santinoslittleitaly.com

(414) 897-7367

352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Wyoming: Bella's Bistro 

Creamy shrimp pasta from Bella's Bistro restaurant in Wyoming Bella's Bistro / Facebook

When listing Wyoming's top dining destinations, Bella's Bistro is frequently mentioned. Critics emphasize the chef's classical European training as a key factor to the restaurant's success, particularly noting the bistro's ability to bring a bona fide fine dining experience to an unexpected Western frontier setting. Signature dishes like the bistecca New York perfectly reveal that unique nailing of the bridge made between Italian technique and local inspiration.

bellaswyoming.com

(307) 326-8033

218 N 1st St, Saratoga, WY 82331

Methodology

Bright modern restaurant interior with Italian pizza, pasta, salad and wine on a wooden table Zu Kamilov/Shutterstock

To create this list of best Italian restaurants, we took great care, combing through food critic reviews, regional "best of" rankings, and industry awards to identify restaurants with proven credibility. We also tracked social media buzz, paying special attention to the spots people just couldn't stop talking about, sharing, and recommending enthusiastically. We also considered firsthand experiences when possible, and perhaps most importantly, we listened to you, the real-deal diners.

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