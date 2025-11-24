Why Restaurant Lasagna Tastes So Much Better Than Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People who frequent Italian restaurants are well aware that it's difficult to make homemade lasagna that tastes as exceptional as one cooked by a professional chef. So, what's the secret? Do restaurants make lasagna a day before serving it, or use special equipment that folks don't typically have at home? Or does a phenomenal lasagna come down to implementing sage advice from an Italian nonna on her secret sauce? As it turns out, it's all about making sure every component in the lasagna is of the highest quality, according to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of the radio show "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen."

Chef Mirabile contended that the backbone of any remarkable lasagna lies in using the right type of cheese and not rushing the sauce. "I believe there are two key ingredients that truly make the difference: the slow-cooked homemade Sunday sauce is really one of ours, and the ricotta cheese," he said. Sunday sauce can't just be slapped together at the last minute; it simmers over the better part of a day, melding tomato, garlic, and herbs to create a complex flavor that is simply unachievable in a shorter time.

Along with a slow-simmered sauce, a superb ricotta mixture is equally essential (It's been attempted, but cottage cheese won't cut it in lasagna). "You have to use a high-quality ricotta with rich flavor and low moisture," chef Mirabile said. "Adding eggs to the ricotta is just as important as it helps the cheese mixture rise beautifully, almost like a soufflé in between the layers of pasta, sauce, and meat."