Why You Should Make Lasagna The Day Before Eating It

If you're not going to consume an entire pan of lasagna within three to five days, which is the recommended amount of time for refrigerating it, your best bet will be to freeze it. While you can freeze a whole lasagna (either baked or unbaked), the most convenient way to store one that's already been cooked might be to divide it into individual portions. To take advantage of the flavor enhancement extolled by Joe Isidori, you may do this after the lasagna sits in the fridge overnight. Once it's been cut, package each piece separately in an airtight container before freezing. (A few layers of plastic wrap, followed by a final wrap with foil will do the trick if you don't have sufficient storage tubs.)

There are several different ways you can reheat frozen lasagna. If you have all the time in the world, you can thaw it overnight in the refrigerator. If you'd rather eat it sooner than later, though, it's okay to cook it from frozen, although it may take twice as long. Following Isidori's instructions, the 40 minutes needed to reheat refrigerated lasagna could extend to an hour and 20 minutes.

Of course, if you're really hungry, it's perfectly fine to zap that frozen lasagna in the microwave. That way, you won't have to preheat the oven to cook a single serving. Your lasagna may also be done in two or three minutes as opposed to nearly an hour and a half of cooking time. Just another bonus to baking lasagna the day before you plan to eat it.