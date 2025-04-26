The Genius Way Ree Drummond Combines Pizza And Lasagna For One Flavorful Dish

Years ago, my Great-Aunt Rosie used to make lasagna with slices of pepperoni and mini meatballs interspersed between the layers. I grew up thinking that was how lasagna was done, and was disappointed in later years to find out that most lasagnas, no matter how many layers they include, just stop at cheese and sauce. Let's not even talk about those monstrosities made with cottage cheese since that would set Aunt Rosie rolling for sure. Yes, vegetable lasagna is a thing, but I'm not really a fan. I am, however, quite amused by the fact that Ree Drummond, also known as TV's Pioneer Woman, has joined other food bloggers in rediscovering the trick of adding pepperoni to lasagna. The 21st-century version, however, has been re-branded as "pizza lasagna."

Some pizza lasagna recipes are basically standard lasagna plus pepperoni. Drummond, however, takes it a step further. While she doesn't add meatballs, her recipe is meant to mimic a supreme-style pizza by calling for ground beef, Italian sausage, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and onions in addition to pepperoni. Another thing that sets her recipe apart from some others is that she doesn't layer these extra ingredients on top of the noodles and cheese, but uses them to flavor the sauce.

Should you wish to follow suit and make your own pizzagna (I'm surprised no one's started calling it this yet), you can take either approach. Either add your own preferred pizza toppings (bacon, chicken, ham, even pineapple if you want) as an extra layer, or do as Drummond does, and stir them into your lasagna sauce.