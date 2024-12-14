Why You Should Pre-Cook The Veggies In Vegetable Lasagna

To reduce any potential sogginess in vegetable lasagna, Patrick Och recommends using hearty vegetables such as eggplant, mushrooms, spinach, and even zucchini. (Hey, it's one way to use up that summertime surplus.) These vegetables, he tells us, "hold their texture well and won't release too much water." Carrots, peppers, and squash also make great lasagna additions, while onions can be added to the marinara sauce.

The best way to prepare the vegetables is to chop them small or slice them thin. Not only does this ensure better distribution, but may even allow you to sneak them by anyone who's not such a fan. After you've cut up the vegetables, you may either saute them in a pan or roast them in the oven. Spinach can also be steamed or boiled, but after you cook it, be sure to wrap it in a towel and squeeze out the excess moisture.

Once the vegetables and sauce are cooked and the noodles are soaked (or not, if you're using the no-cook kind), you'll need to layer the lasagna. Och does so by spreading some sauce over the bottom of the pan, then covering it with noodles and adding the vegetables before following these up with cheese and sauce. As long as you've pre-cooked the vegetables and assembled the lasagna correctly, it should come out of the oven looking like a dream. If it does turn out a bit lopsided, though, that's no big deal since it'll still taste fantastic and that's what really counts.