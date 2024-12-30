The Worst Olive Garden Soup Is Actually The Best For Breadstick Dipping

Walking into an Olive Garden guarantees two things: endless soup and salad, and more importantly, bottomless breadsticks. The restaurant chain is a go-to for affordable Italian-American favorites across the United States. Once you're seated, you can get pasta, soup, salad, and those famous breadsticks that never stop coming. But with so many delicious dishes to choose from, it's hard not to miss the mark on a plate or two. We ranked Olive Garden's soups and found that the chicken and gnocchi option fell flat, but not for the reasons you might think.

The soup is rich, creamy, and full of flavor, but that's part of the problem. The thick, butter-laden broth combined with chicken, gnocchi, and potatoes is heavy and filling. Even with the addition of carrots and spinach, the soup doesn't successfully balance out the density. The result is a side dish that fills you up before you've gotten a chance to dig into the endless pasta. But, there may be a solution — breadsticks.