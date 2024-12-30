The Worst Olive Garden Soup Is Actually The Best For Breadstick Dipping
Walking into an Olive Garden guarantees two things: endless soup and salad, and more importantly, bottomless breadsticks. The restaurant chain is a go-to for affordable Italian-American favorites across the United States. Once you're seated, you can get pasta, soup, salad, and those famous breadsticks that never stop coming. But with so many delicious dishes to choose from, it's hard not to miss the mark on a plate or two. We ranked Olive Garden's soups and found that the chicken and gnocchi option fell flat, but not for the reasons you might think.
The soup is rich, creamy, and full of flavor, but that's part of the problem. The thick, butter-laden broth combined with chicken, gnocchi, and potatoes is heavy and filling. Even with the addition of carrots and spinach, the soup doesn't successfully balance out the density. The result is a side dish that fills you up before you've gotten a chance to dig into the endless pasta. But, there may be a solution — breadsticks.
The breadstick fix for Olive Garden's chicken and gnocchi soup
Olive Garden's breadsticks are famous for a reason. They're warm, soft, garlicky, and have a satisfying bite. So, what's the best way to use these breadsticks? Sure, they're great for mopping up marinara sauce or seafood broth, but they're also a game-changer when it comes to soup. That's where the chicken gnocchi soup gets its second chance.
Rather than eating soup as is, try dipping your breadstick into the thick broth. The bread acts as a perfect balance, soaking up the richness and turning the dish into a fun, creamy dip. It may no longer be soup in the traditional sense, but it's a mouthwatering hack that makes this dense dish downright delightful.
Not a fan of chicken gnocchi? No problem. Breadsticks also pair well with other soups on the menu, like the vegan minestrone or the gluten-free Zuppa Toscana. Whether you're there for Olive Garden's appetizers, main courses, or desserts, one thing is for sure — dip your breadstick into the chicken gnocchi soup and you might just elevate the whole dining experience.