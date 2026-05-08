'I Still Bear The Scars' — Stanley Tucci Slams This Iconic Italian Restaurant Chain

Acclaimed actor Stanley Tucci is recognized for the iconic roles he's played in countless movies and television programs, but he is perhaps equally well-known for his unabashed passion for Italian cuisine. On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Tucci was jokingly asked if he had ever eaten at Italian food's fast-casual knockoff, Olive Garden. A look of discontent washed over his face as he contemplated how to answer. He couldn't bear to utter the restaurant's name, as if saying "Olive Garden" would suddenly make Lord Voldemort appear. He eventually said, "I went to that place," followed by, "I still bear the scars."

Under normal circumstances, Tucci doesn't go out of his way to bash restaurants he didn't enjoy. But Olive Garden, with its staggering number of endless breadsticks on hand, received a rare exception. He said, "Look, in the books I've written, if I go to a restaurant, I don't like it, I never name it, I never anything, but come on, really?"

Tucci's take on Olive Garden is unsurprising given how it often smothers dishes in cheese, unlike traditional Italian restaurants. And if anyone knows about traditional Italian fare, it's Stanley Tucci.