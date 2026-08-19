11 Grocery Store Breakfast Sandwiches Made With High Quality Ingredients

An excellent way to kickstart the day is a really good breakfast sammie. Even for non-morning peeps, a winning recipe combining all your favorite ingredients, like eggs and melty cheese, just might be the magic that gets even your night owl alter ego happily hopping out of bed. And, while there's plenty of fast-food egg sandwiches to choose from, there's something especially satisfying about finding a grocery store dupe made with higher quality ingredients.

We've covered how you can switch things up by adding harissa to your breakfast sandwich, or if you prefer to keep things classic, we get that too. After all, there's a reason the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich has catapulted from its beginning origin story days to became one of the most recognizable morning meals around.

Of course, breakfast sandwiches are hardly a one-size-fits-all situation. What counts as the best breakfast sandwich can change dramatically depending on where you wake up. Even famed chef Gordon Ramsay has a preferred way to make his English breakfast sandwich. Let's just say there are endless possibilities. But, today, we're skipping the drive-thru and heading to the grocery store for these 11 breakfast sandwiches made with high quality ingredients.