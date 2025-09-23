Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Every State

Breakfast sandwiches are the best thing since (and between) sliced bread, and there's more to the category than those offered by fast food chains. If you follow the breadcrumbs, the humble story of the breakfast sandwich begins on the streets of London, where workers sought a quick breakfast to sustain them for hours of work. An egg, meat, and possibly even cheese were enclosed in a roll for easy consumption.

The popularity of the simple egg sandwich grew, and it eventually crossed the Atlantic, becoming the go-to breakfast for railroad workers. While the original recipe still holds up, breakfast sandwiches today are often unrecognizable. The modern breakfast handheld might be in a bagel, croissant, muffin, or tortilla. Each bite could reflect local flavors or allow a high-end chef to express themself. Or, they could simply be a really well-made egg sandwich.

Whether you like to keep the first mouthful of the day simple or prefer an edible work of art, we've scoured the country for the best breakfast sandwich in every state to inspire you to travel for a bite to consume with your morning coffee.