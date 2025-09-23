Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Every State
Breakfast sandwiches are the best thing since (and between) sliced bread, and there's more to the category than those offered by fast food chains. If you follow the breadcrumbs, the humble story of the breakfast sandwich begins on the streets of London, where workers sought a quick breakfast to sustain them for hours of work. An egg, meat, and possibly even cheese were enclosed in a roll for easy consumption.
The popularity of the simple egg sandwich grew, and it eventually crossed the Atlantic, becoming the go-to breakfast for railroad workers. While the original recipe still holds up, breakfast sandwiches today are often unrecognizable. The modern breakfast handheld might be in a bagel, croissant, muffin, or tortilla. Each bite could reflect local flavors or allow a high-end chef to express themself. Or, they could simply be a really well-made egg sandwich.
Whether you like to keep the first mouthful of the day simple or prefer an edible work of art, we've scoured the country for the best breakfast sandwich in every state to inspire you to travel for a bite to consume with your morning coffee.
Alabama: The Croque Madame at Alabama Biscuit Company
What do you get when you take the salty and creamy flavors of a Croque Monsieur and crack an egg on top? A Croque Madame, of course. The ultimate breakfast sandwich in Alabama can be found in Birmingham at the Alabama Biscuit Company. The bakery's take on the classic French sandwich features smoked ham, house lemon and herb aioli, an egg, and cheddar on top. Oh, and it's sandwiched between a big buttery biscuit.
Multiple locations
Alaska: The Go Go Sandwich at Snow City Cafe
Snow City Cafe made the news back in 2015 when Obama bought out the cinnamon rolls. Whether or not he tried the Go Go Sandwich is up for debate, but he should on his next trip if he didn't. Locals love the atmosphere in this iconic Anchorage joint, and the Go Go Sandwich is a go-to for many of them. It features Canadian bacon, scrambled egg, and cheddar in an English muffin.
(907) 272-2489
1034 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Sausage + Biscuit Sandwich at Ollie Vaughn's
Scooping the prize for the Phoenix Times Best Breakfast back in 2021, Ollie Vaughn's is still killing it in the city's breakfast scene. If you're wondering what to order, go with our pick for the best breakfast sandwich in Arizona: the Sausage + Biscuit Sandwich. It's one of the bakery's many "bangin' breakfast sandwiches," according to a local breakfast aficionado, featuring a sausage patty, American cheese, and scrambled egg on a buttermilk biscuit. Oh, and don't forget the jalapeño marmalade, which elevates this classic.
(602) 254-1392
1526 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas: Hot Honey and Chicken Sandwich at Hillcrest Little Bakery
Described as a "Little Rock brunch hotspot" by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Hillcrest Little Bakery has a lot to offer morning diners, from pancakes and Benedicts to a healthy acai bowl. It truly is the land of (breakfast) opportunity. But we're here for the sandwiches, and boy, does this spot deliver. The Hot Honey and Chicken Sandwich features hot chicken, a pickle, egg, pimento cheese, and hot honey drizzled on top.
(501) 747-4960
203 N Van Buren St, Little Rock, AR 72205
California: Fairfax Sandwich at Eggslut
Eggslut's food truck was the talk of Los Angeles in 2011, partly because of the eyebrow-raising name, but also because chef Alvin Cailan was leading the breakfast sandwich game. The hype was real, and he continued to deliver when he moved into LA's iconic food hall, Grand Central Market. Named after the street where the food truck was first parked, The Fairfax is simple yet effective: soft scrambled eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, chives, and sriracha mayo between buttery brioche bread — yum.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery
Secret Denver awarded La Fillette Bakery the number one spot in its roundup of the Mile High City's delicious and unique breakfast sandwiches. You're sure to feel giddy after you sample the Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich from this not-so-secret spot. First, choose between croissant, ciabatta, English muffin, or focaccia bread, then load it up with an egg, protein of your choice, and two toppings, including bacon, tomato jam, goat cheese, and garlic aioli.
(303) 355-0022
6217 E 14th Ave, Denver, CO 80220
Connecticut: Steak, Egg, and Cheese from Country Cow Deli
Connecticut is home to the famous grinder, and people here take pride in making a sandwich right, so there was stiff competition for the best breakfast sandwich in The Provisions State. In the end, Country Cow Deli's steak, egg, and cheese has it all. It is "1000%" the best breakfast sandwich in the state, according to one passionate local. This much-loved Fairfield deli also serves up a super-tasty bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.
(203) 371-0303
2505 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825
Delaware: The Quaker Hill at Faire Cafe
Delaware Today gives a nod to Faire Cafe's vegan offering, Quaker Hill, named for the Wilmington neighborhood where it is located, in a roundup of breakfast sandwiches that go beyond the basics. This spectacular vegan option features vegan sausage, JUST Vegan Egg, vegan cheese, and red pepper spread on a Philly muffin or your bread of choice. Need more? Add vegan bacon slices.
216 W 9th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Jam On It at Uptown Eats
With foodie destinations on each coast of the Sunshine State, in Miami and Tampa, it was always going to be tough to decide on a single breakfast sandwich in one spot, but glowing reviews from No B.S. Eateries and the Tampa Bay Times have given Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg the win. Just reading the ingredients for the Jam On It from this laidback eatery will leave your mouth watering: a fried egg, Gouda, Canadian bacon, and raspberry-black pepper-honey-lemon jam on a grilled brioche bun.
(727) 810-3287
89-D Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Georgia: Build Your Own Biscuit from Gracious Plenty
If you're in Georgia and have breakfast on your mind, head to Gracious Plenty in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell. Atlanta Eats awards it a coveted spot in a roundup of ATL's best breakfast sandwiches, highlighting that "customization is king" at this Southern-inspired brunch hangout. The Build Your Own Biscuit allows you to choose your cheese, protein, and veggies.
(678) 878-3105
1164 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
Hawaii: Croque Monsieur at Bean About Town
It's probably already a good morning if you're rising and shining in Honolulu, but you can make it even better with a visit to Bean About Town to sample its take on Le Croque Monsieur. Honolulu Magazine claims this sandwich is worth waking up for, and raves about the melted Gruyère cheese and smoked ham slices stacked inside.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Signature Egg Sandwiches at Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Boise arguably has Idaho's best food scene, and that's where you'll find the best breakfast sandwich at Certified Kitchen + Bakery. Local foodies claim the English muffin puts this homey bakery above the competition. The Signature Egg Sandwich features egg, arugula, white cheddar, and Fresno crème fraîche, nestled between an English muffin made with a 55-year-old starter.
(208) 331-0313
1511 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: The Breakfast Sandwich at Kasama
The Breakfast Sandwich from Kasama, a Filipino-American restaurant in Chicago, is "the ultimate breakfast sandwich," according to Number Six with Cheese, a comedy web series based in Chicago. Inside the potato roll, breakfast aficionados will discover griddled longanisa sausage, a popular protein in the Philippines, an incredible egg, and cheese on top. It's a far cry from the Italian beef sandwiches that Chi-town is most famous for, but it's just as delicious, especially if you think breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
(773) 697-3790
1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Indiana: Surf and Turf Breakfast Sammy at Love Handle
Love Handle sammies are "otherworldly," according to one local breakfast lover, and food vloggers at Back of House claim that it's one of Indianapolis' quirkiest and most unique breakfast restaurants. Our pick for the best breakfast sandwich in Indiana is the Surf and Turf Breakfast Sammy. The absolutely stacked sando is brimming with lox, beef tongue, cheese, egg, remoulade, and slaw. Love Handle is quick to point out that the menu changes frequently, so be sure to check its social media account for the day's offerings.
(317) 384-1102
877 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese at 5 Borough Bagels
The classic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich from 5 Borough Bagels features all of the ingredients in the name stuffed between two halves of your bagel of choice. Don't forget to take home a dozen bagels to make your own breakfast sandwich the following morning. This sandwich is on the must-try list of Emily Steele, a Des Moines native and blogger, and who are we to disagree?
Multiple locations
Kansas: Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich at The Roost
The Roost has long been a breakfast staple in Lawrence, Kansas, and the Biscuit Breakfast Sammy is one of many offerings that keep locals and visitors alike queuing out the door. Between two halves of a melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk biscuit, hungry patrons will find pecan wood-smoked bacon or sausage, an egg, and cheddar cheese. The Roost Breakfast Sandwich is a close second place for people who prefer sourdough and toppings like chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
(785) 843-1110
920 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Womeltwich at High on Art & Coffee
Kentucky's most famous sandwich, The Hot Brown, is very much a late-night offering, so where does that leave early-morning diners? High on Art & Coffee in Lexington, a local favorite for affordability and ease, has the answer in the form of customizable womeltwiches. Womelets are a combination of waffles and omelets, while the womeltwich takes it one step further by incorporating a breakfast sandwich as well. The pictured womeltwich features sausage, cheddar, green pepper, and egg on a toasted asiago bagel.
(859) 576-3981
523 E High St, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: Breakfast Sandwich at The French Press
The James Beard Foundation recognized the French Press in Lafayette for innovation and its homage to Louisiana cuisine. Now it's being recognized by The Takeout for its contributions to the breakfast sandwich. Best Local Things highlighted this restaurant as one of Louisiana's top places to grab breakfast, and one diner in Lafayette showered it with praise for its "food, service, and atmosphere." The Breakfast Sandwich features bacon, eggs, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, and cheese on a buttery croissant.
(337) 456-1112
3822 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503
Maine: The Breakfast Sandwich at Tandem
The Breakfast Sandwich at Tandem pipped other delicious contenders to The Maine Chick's top 10 best breakfast sandwiches in Portland. No subs allowed for this sandwich, but why change a winning formula anyway? The epic Breakfast Sandwich is a buttermilk biscuit with a baked egg, American cheese, and delicious pimento mayo. This tantalizing offering pairs perfectly with a classic Americano to get your day started the right way.
(207) 760-4440
742 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Breakfast Sandwich at Sunday Morning Bakehouse
The Sunday Morning Bakehouse in North Bethesda serves up the "flakiest, lightest croissant" around, says one regular, and makes a "great jelly doughnut," according to the Washingtonian. This much-loved cafe in the Pike & Rose shopping mall also offers people the chance to wake up the right way with its epic signature breakfast sandwich, featuring thick-cut bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, and lip-smacking house aioli, all served on a toasted brioche bun.
(240) 669-8202
11869 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Massachusetts: The Eggspañola at Bagelsaurus
Bagelsaurus is our pick for the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts. This Greater Boston bakery was called a "pioneering Porter Square bakeshop" by The Boston Magazine in a roundup of Beantown's best breakfast sandwiches. The Eggspañola is the "crown jewel" of all the AM offerings, according to the local magazine. Sandwiched between a heavenly bagel with just the right amount of external crisp, it boasts an organic over-medium jumbo egg, Maplebrook feta, pimenton aioli, and parsley gremolata. Sign us up!
(857) 285-6103
1796 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Michigan: Bodega from Iggy's Eggies
Sean Ely, a Chicago-based food YouTuber, took a trip to his old stomping ground, Detroit, to taste test The Bodega from Iggy's Eggies, and it did not disappoint. One local in search of a breakfast sandwich with fresh eggs downtown highlighted Iggy's, too. For these reasons and the fact that it contains a jammy-yolk egg, griddled all-beef bologna, and cheese on a toasted onion kaiser roll, it is our number one pick.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Spam & Nori Croissant at Diane's Place
The Empty Nesters Kitchen puts the breakfast sandwich at Diane's Place in Minneapolis on their must-try list, and locals have voted it the best breakfast sandwich option in the Twin Cities. The picture tells the story better than words can, but the Spam & Nori Croissant on offer features seriously crispy and salty city ham, a sunny side egg, and chili crisp aioli, sandwiched between one of Chef Diane Moua's legendary croissants.
(612) 489-8012
117 14th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Brent's Biscuit Sandwich at Brent's Drugs
Fried chicken is a popular dish in The Hospitality State, so what better breakfast sandwich to highlight than Brent's Biscuit Sandwich at Brent's Drugs in Jackson? It's an establishment that'll make you feel like you're "stepping into a time machine," according to Foodie Flashpacker. The buttermilk biscuits, jelly, honey, or spicy honey, all pair perfectly with the succulent fried chicken.
(601) 366-3427
655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: The Standard at Mildreds
The Standard at Mildred's is more gold standard than just the norm. Kansas City Mag describes it as "no-frills" in a list of the best breakfasts in town, highlighting just how tasty simplicity can be. Who needs frills when you have steamed eggs cooked to perfection, the perfect level of crisp on the bacon, gooey melted American Swiss, and just the right amount of dijon-mayo smeared on your choice of wheat, sourdough, marble rye, jalapeño, ciabatta, or brioche bun?
Multiple locations
Montana: Ray's Breakfast Sandwich at Cafe M
While locals rave about Cafe M's breakfast burrito, the breakfast sandwich is a classic, too. Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty features this gathering place in a guide to Bozeman's breakfast scene. Ray's Breakfast Sandwich keeps it simple with eggs, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese on a soft English muffin, but there's nothing simple about the execution of this epic morning meal to kickstart your day. If you prefer bacon, go for Jack's Breakfast Sandwich instead.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Chili Crisp Egg Sandwich at Kitchen Table
Visitors to the Cornhusker State's biggest city, Omaha, looking for a handheld breakfast should reach for the Chili Crisp Egg Sandwich at Kitchen Table. Described as "Chinese takeout combined with a breakfast sandwich" by local food guide Restaurant Hoppen, this unique sandwich features a recognizable fluffy omelet filled with scallions, chili crisp that packs a punch, and a yogurty green goddess sauce to balance it out, all of this nestled between a beautifully buttery biscuit.
(402) 933-2810
1415 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Pork Belly Egg Drop at Buldogi's
Customers won't receive a punishment for not finishing a meal, unlike visitors to the Heart Attack Grill, but will still want to savor every mouthful of the best breakfast sandwich in Nevada at Buldogi's in Las Vegas. Buldogi's egg drop sandwiches are "life-changing," according to local foodies on Reddit. The Pork Belly Egg Drop, our top pick, features toasted garlic herb bread stuffed with pork belly, scrambled eggs, and cheese, and is topped with sweet sriracha aioli.
(702) 570-7560
2291 S Fort Apache Rd #102, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: The Gio at Brew
Brew in Brentwood serves up New Hampshire's best breakfast sandwich. In a discussion about the best breakfast sandwiches in the state, one local made the bold claim that Brew has the best offerings, and it is "hands down, not even close." The Gio will surely light a fire to get your morning going with its tantalizingly spicy jalapeño cheddar bagel and hot honey. There's also the salty bacon to offset the sweet and spice, plus cheese, because ... cheese.
313 NH-125 Suite B, Brentwood, NH 03833
New Jersey: Fat Jovo at Jovo's Deli
Invented by New Jersey's John Taylor in 1856, Taylor ham, also known as a pork roll, became a popular breakfast sandwich at local delis in the decades that followed. The Fat Jovo at Jovo's Deli ranks among the top five best Taylor ham sandwiches, according to the New Jersey Digest. Local radio station 95.9 WRAT also ranked Jovo's highly in a roundup. The soft and perfectly sweet brioche exterior is packed full of pork, cheese, egg, and a hash brown.
(732) 475-6555
West, 1715 NJ-88, Brick Township, NJ 08724
New Mexico: The Bac'n, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit at Lucky Goose
PETA recognized the Lucky Goose with one of their nationwide vegan breakfast sandwich awards, and now The Takeout is recognizing them for dishing up the best breakfast sandwich in New Mexico. The Bac'n, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is precisely what it says it is: Bac'n, Just Egg, and plant-based cheese instead of the usual version made with animal products. Local vegans also love this 100% plant-based joint's scrumptious shakes.
Multiple locations
New York: The Lumberjack at Daily Provisions
New York dishes up world-famous bagels, but a different sandwich with a hole in the middle is our pick. The maple cruller that The Lumberjack at Daily Provisions features sets it apart, providing a perfect balance of melt-in-your-mouth sweet to offset the salty flavors of the classic bacon, egg, and cheese inside. Local food blog Carboholic loves it, and The Lumberjack even earned a place on the New York Times' 57 Sandwiches That Define New York City.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich at Sunflour Baking Company
Sunflour Baking Company has grown since its first location opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the quality of its breakfast options has remained consistent. Locals love Sunflour's breakfast sandwiches that utilize ingredients that are, according to one Redditor, "so good, it's hard to go wrong." Select your bread of choice, including sourdough, biscuit, or croissant. Then, choose fillings from egg topped with cheese, spinach, and tomato, like the one pictured, or add bacon, sausage, or pesto to the proceedings.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Eggs, Cheese, and Meat at Boppa's Bagels
While one local breakfast connoisseur suggests "anything is amazing" at Boppa's Bagels, the Eggs, Cheese, and Meat is where it's at for a classic morning pick-me-up. Our choice for North Dakota's best breakfast sandwich features eggs, melted cheese, and a selection of bacon, ham, sausage, or veggie sausage.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Bobby's Breakfast Sandwich at Joya's
Joya's in Worthington helps patrons seize the day after they seize a sandwich. Local food and travel writer Nick Dekker, aka Dr. Breakfast, highlights Joya's as one of the best breakfast spots in the Columbus area, and the sandwich is part of the reason. Bobby's Breakfast Sandwich is a hearty handheld on a Pav-tato roll, stuffed full of cloud-like cheesy eggs, salty bacon, crispy tots, inari, chutneys, chives, and hot sauce.
(614) 468-1232
657 High St, Worthington, OH 43085
Oklahoma: The Birch House at Harvey Bakery
Looking for breakfast in Oklahoma? Look no further than The Birch House at Harvey Bakery in Oklahoma City. This classy sandwich, which a breakfast enthusiast says "is really good," and highlights the muffins made fresh daily there, deserves a gold star. Inside the perfectly browned, freshly made English muffin, The Birch House contains a sausage, thyme scrambled egg, cheddar, and honey, along with sriracha.
(405) 898-8811
301 NW 13th St Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: Yolko Ono at Fried Egg I'm In Love
Fried Egg I'm In Love beat stiff competition to rank as the most popular brunch spot on Yelp in Portland, and one of the main reasons is the superbly named selection of breakfast sandwiches that include Egg Zeppelin, Smells Like Protein Spirit, and our pick for the best in the state: The Yolko Ono. This signature dish features a perfectly gooey egg, homemade pesto, and a hand-pressed house sausage patty.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: The Hangover Cure at Lola's Eatery
Lola's Eatery in Pittsburgh has delivered a sandwich that'll make you forget all about the night before: The Hangover Cure. Very Local highlights Lola's as a must-visit breakfast sandwich destination, and it's an affordable option. The Hangover Cure is a remedy for a rough night, featuring velvety eggs, gooey cheese, and sriracha aioli on a bagel of your choice or an English muffin. Meat lovers can also add sausage or bacon.
3337 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Rhode Island: Vermonster at Amy's Place
One foodie highlighted the breakfast sandwich "with maple aioli and a hash brown inside" at Amy's Place in Providence as the best breakfast sandwich in Rhode Island. That would be The Vermonster, and it's our pick for the best breakfast sandwich in the smallest state in the US. Get it on an everything bagel, which pairs beautifully with the saltiness of the eggs, cheese, hash browns, and sausage, as well as the tangy sweetness of the maple aioli.
(401) 274-9966
214 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Rest Stop at Upcountry Provisions
If you're passing through the charming town of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, be sure to pause for a Rest Stop at Upcountry Provisions. The crispy, housemade focaccia will revive even weary travelers, and the bacon, egg, red onion, tomato, provolone, and chipotle aioli inside will help build your energy for your journey ahead. Furman Magazine, based at nearby Furman University, heaped praise on Upcountry Provisions, highlighting its "sandwiches and awesome flavor combinations."
(864) 834-8433
6809 State Park Rd, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
South Dakota: Hogs and Chicks at Black Hills Bagels
Sampled a bagel from a coffee shop or cafe in or around Rapid City? Black Hills Bagels most likely supplied it. Visitors to Rapid City can also go straight to the source and try a Hogs and Chicks from Black Hills Bagels' brick and mortar. This mighty fine breakfast sandwich is on an asiago bagel with onion and chive cream cheese smeared all over, with bacon, egg, and regular cheese, and you'll quickly understand why it's number one.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Oh My Gogi at Egg Drip
The Infatuation features the Oh My Gogi at Egg Drip in its list of Nashville's best breakfast sandwiches, and one local says it is the best local hangover cure because it "fits in one hand so I can hold a cup of black coffee in the other." Between thick slices of Japanese milk bread, this sandwich showcases the savory flavors of beef bulgogi, eggs, and cheese, complemented by tangy chopped kimchi, house-made aioli, and kimchi mayo.
Multiple locations
Texas: Spicy Shug at Shug's
Like Owen Wilson, Shug's Bagels is Dallas-born, and almost as well-liked as the A-lister. The local chain is now expanding beyond Dallas for the first time, and its growing popularity is partly due to dishing up "incredible" breakfast sandwiches, according to one adoring fan. The best breakfast sandwich in Texas is the Spicy Shug: one of Shug's signature bagels filled with soft egg, melted cheese, crispy hash browns, and hot sauce.
Multiple locations
Utah: Papa Grande at Caputo's
Caputo's is a "renowned gourmet deli and specialty food shop," according to Salt Lake City's KUTV. The Papa Grande at Caputo's is absolutely stacked full of delicious imported Italian ingredients like Gran Biscotto ham and spicy Italian sausage, plus two fried eggs, bacon, cheese, arugula, tomato, and lemon garlic aioli stuffed inside an 8" Italian roll.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Triple B at Burlington Bagel Bakery
Breakfastgoers in Burlington will find the state's best breakfast sandwich at Burlington Bagel Bakery. During a morning mooch along historic Church Street Marketplace, swing by the locally-famous joint that, according to Love Burlington, "holds down the fort for breakfast bagel sandwiches," and order a Triple B. You'll be sinking your teeth into a scintillating bagel with bacon, egg, cheddar, a hash brown, and chipotle mayo.
Multiple locations
Virginia: The Brekkie at Preservation Biscuit Company
The Brekkie at Preservation Biscuit Company in Falls Church is our pick of the breakfast bunch in Virginia. Combining a crumbly, flaky biscuit with egg and cheese, then adding scrumptious, sweet tomato and pickled onions that add a tangy flavor. Diners can add bacon, ham, or sausage, or opt for the vegan version instead. Northern Virginia Mag recommends it in a roundup of over-the-top breakfast sandwiches to satisfy your hunger.
(571) 378-1757
102 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA 22046
Washington: Josephine Baken at Sunny Up
Sunny Up describes the Josephine Baken breakfast sandwich as the "ultimate comfort," and it's hard to deny that description when you see that crispy bacon, melty white cheddar, tomato jam, thyme aioli, and yolk oozing over the side of the bread. It's one of several epic breakfast sandwiches on the menu at this dedicated breakfast sandwich joint that serves up the best of the best in Seattle.
Food truck in multiple locations
West Virginia: The Mountaineer at Tudor's Biscuit World
Founded in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1980, Tudor's Biscuit World is a West Virginian staple and continues to grow across the state and beyond to this day, and it is all down to the perfectly soft biscuits. The Mountaineer was voted the South's best biscuit by Gun and Garden Magazine because of its classic combo of country ham, crispy hash brown, egg, and cheese. Oh, and that biscuit.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: The Pretzel Breakfast Sammy at Cafe Hollander
University of Wisconsin's Badger Herald called Cafe Hollander in Madison "orgasmic, if you're willing to spend," all breakfast fanatics in the Badger State sat up and listened. The pick of the bunch, and Wisconsin's best breakfast sandwich, is the Pretzel Breakfast Sammy. Sandwiched between a buttery, toasted pretzel bun are silky-smooth scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, Muenster, and herb garlic cheese.
(608) 237-3168
701 Hilldale Wy, Madison, WI 53705
Wyoming: Egg Sandwich at Persephone Bakery
If you're exploring Yellowstone National Park, make sure you start your day the right way with an epic breakfast sandwich. Located around an hour from the park, Persephone Bakery is a sweet spot en route. The egg sandwich keeps it simple with high-quality ingredients to elevate it as high as the Grand Tetons. Choose your favorite ham, bacon, or heirloom tomato to accompany the egg, Gruyere, and Dijon aioli in a freshly baked croissant.
(307) 200-6708
145 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001