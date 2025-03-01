What Canadians Actually Call Canadian Bacon

For the most part, Americans know that there is a significant difference between what we know as standard bacon and Canadian bacon. (It's a little more puzzling to determine whether Canadian bacon and ham are the same thing.) Although Canadian bacon is so named because it was created in the Great White North, Canadians don't refer to it as such. Instead, in Canada, this meat is simply called back bacon or rashers.

Canadian bacon comes from the back, or loin, of a pig and is both cured and smoked. This sets it apart from American bacon which is taken from the animal's belly section. The back loins are much leaner than the belly which is why Canadian bacon contains so little fat in comparison to American bacon. In the United Kingdom, back bacon is also very popular, however, it is cut a little differently than the Canadian-style back bacon. In the U.K., it is made from a combination of pork belly and pork loin, resulting in an almost perfect cross between the two North American bacons. (The fact it is cut from a different part of the animal is the main difference between American bacon and British bacon.)