How To Pick The Best Bagels At The Grocery Store Every Time

If you usually buy bagels at the grocery store, you might be looking in the wrong place. While you'd expect that the freshly made bagels from the bakery counter would be your best bet, Sheena Otto, the eponymous executive baker of Sheena's Cocina, revealed a surprising reason why that may not be the case. "Typically, freezer section bagels are produced ... with the specialized equipment and ingredients that are specific to bagel making," she told The Takeout. "This will automatically produce a different bagel from a store that is trying to make a close approximation using the equipment they already have on hand." Another advantage that frozen bagels have is that, according to Otto, "An operation producing bagels for supermarkets operates at extremely high volume, and their production relies on consistent, reliable results, which is what you will always get."

If you plan to buy just one bagel to eat right away, a fresh-baked one might still be your first choice. "Bagels made in-house are often made with whole ingredients, just flour, water, salt, and yeast, and lack the stabilizers you might find in freezer bagels that would prolong shelf life," Otto noted. That's great for some folks but also means they'll likely go stale pretty quickly. While there is no evidence that bagels were invented to soothe teething babies, they can certainly become hard enough to serve that purpose. (Not that we're advocating this be done without supervision, since bagels — fresh, stale, or frozen — may present a potential choking hazard for infants.)