The Controversial Las Vegas Restaurant Where You'll Be Punished For Not Finishing Your Meal

By now, it should be clear that the food at the Heart Attack Grill is just one small part of a greater whole. Are you going to "enjoy" eating an eight-patty burger with a side of lard fries? Probably not. But spectacle, not food, is the real draw of the Heart Attack Grill. Some of these spectacles are harmless: diners are referred to as "patients" and given hospital gowns upon entry, and proprietor Jon Basso often wears a lab coat and stethoscope while manning the griddle himself.

Other times, though, things take a somewhat ugly turn. Much has been made of the waitresses being referred to as "nurses" and wearing what are essentially naughty Halloween costumes. But there is also the policy that guests who weigh 350 pounds or more can eat for free, which is enforced with a public weigh-in on a scale intended for cattle — a squirm-inducing exercise in gawkery. This isn't helped by the fact that the Heart Attack Grill has used several customers as spokespersons, some of whom have, indeed, died of heart attacks.

But whether or not we think the joke is funny, enough people clearly do to keep the Heart Attack Grill going as a kitschy tourist destination like the Cookie Shot Robot in Vegas. It certainly wouldn't be a good idea to go there every day. But, while the Grill itself may reject the word, everything is acceptable in moderation.