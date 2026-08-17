11 Types Of Cheese You Can Eat Even If You're Lactose Intolerant

A world without cheese, to some people, would be like a world without color. If you've ever seen the meme where a waiter is standing in front of a patron grating cheese, and felt seen, you'll understand. For those who haven't seen it, the waiter asks the customer to tell him when there's enough cheese grated on his meal. The entire room fills up with cheese before the customer says to stop. The meme is a funny take on the unshakable love that some people hold for the product.

Sadly though, not everyone has the luxury of popping whatever cheese they prefer into a meal. A simple thing such as lactose intolerance can really throw a wrench into your cheese-eating plans. However, today might be the day you learn that this condition does not mean you need to completely break it off with cheese just yet. There are actually many cheese options that those with this intolerance can happily consume without facing unpleasant side effects.

To understand how this is possible, first it's important to focus on what causes lactose intolerance. Those with the condition experience unpleasant side effects when their digestive tract is met with lactose, which is a sugar found within most milk products. With this in mind, you can still enjoy the wonder of cheese in moderation with this condition. You just need to select cheese products that are naturally lower in this digestive revolt-causing type of sugar.