The Addition To Ramen That Makes It So Creamy You'll Never Look Back

Ramen is one of those noodle dishes that's easy to prepare. Most of us know how to cook it like the back of our hands. It's also easy to tweak if we crave a more adventurous and gourmet taste. It's no secret that there are many ways to upgrade instant ramen. Cracking an egg over a freshly cooked bowl of ramen makes its soup rich. Stirring in a dollop of butter makes it silky smooth. Sprinkling chili flakes will add a kick to it. But in case you want your ramen extra creamy, then you might want to try a new hack that's making waves on TikTok — adding brie cheese to the ramen.

Brie is one of those soft, luxurious cheeses we often find in charcuterie boards. Its mild, creamy, and buttery flavor with a nutty undertone makes it a staple in these displays of cured meats and cheeses. It's also one of the best cheeses for a perfectly melted grilled cheese sandwich. So while it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of ramen, it's actually one of the best toppings you can add to your ramen bowl. Once it melts into the hot broth, it will transform the soup into a decadent, rich, and velvety base for that restaurant-worthy meal.