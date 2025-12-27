The Addition To Ramen That Makes It So Creamy You'll Never Look Back
Ramen is one of those noodle dishes that's easy to prepare. Most of us know how to cook it like the back of our hands. It's also easy to tweak if we crave a more adventurous and gourmet taste. It's no secret that there are many ways to upgrade instant ramen. Cracking an egg over a freshly cooked bowl of ramen makes its soup rich. Stirring in a dollop of butter makes it silky smooth. Sprinkling chili flakes will add a kick to it. But in case you want your ramen extra creamy, then you might want to try a new hack that's making waves on TikTok — adding brie cheese to the ramen.
Brie is one of those soft, luxurious cheeses we often find in charcuterie boards. Its mild, creamy, and buttery flavor with a nutty undertone makes it a staple in these displays of cured meats and cheeses. It's also one of the best cheeses for a perfectly melted grilled cheese sandwich. So while it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of ramen, it's actually one of the best toppings you can add to your ramen bowl. Once it melts into the hot broth, it will transform the soup into a decadent, rich, and velvety base for that restaurant-worthy meal.
Why brie cheese works so well with ramen
Many types of cheese can be used to enhance the creaminess and richness of ramen soup. But once you've tried brie, you'll definitely not look back ever again. That's because, unlike other varieties, Brie's mellow creaminess can complement the savory, umami-rich soup of any ramen. Its subtle nuttiness and buttery flavor can also smooth out the saltiness from the seasoning packet. At the same time, it can thicken the soup base for a more satisfying dining experience.
For an even creamier twist, we also recommend swapping out water for milk when cooking the ramen. Not only will this help thicken the soup quickly, but it will also allow the cheese to blend in more seamlessly with all the savory flavors. Another tip is to use coconut milk if you want to upgrade the broth's flavor and not just its consistency. You'll be surprised that this simple alteration can make your ramen bowl taste like something straight out of a trendy fusion bistro. Just don't forget to finish with a dash of sesame oil and green onions, and top with sliced poached eggs to really bring out the full potential of this cheesy and creamy ramen dish.