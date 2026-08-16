7 Cheapest And 5 Most Expensive Fast Food Kids' Meals

Let's be real — kids' meals are crazy convenient. Though most of us would love to be able to feed our children a fresh, home-cooked meal daily, there are times when a good ole kids' meal is just what the doctor ordered. Whether you've just finished up a busy day on the go or simply don't have the energy to whip up a feast, fast-food offerings provide littles with a hearty, enjoyable solution for the days you simply don't wanna.

Still, we'd be lying if we said ordering fast food doesn't get expensive, especially if you have a lot of mouths to feed. And, while there are plenty of fast-food restaurants willing to feed your kiddos for free, for most chains, you'll need to pay for your child's kids' meal, and it can help to know how much that will cost.

In the upcoming post, we're unveiling some of the most popular kids' meal options in the fast-food industry along with whether the meal is comparatively cheap or expensive. Bear in mind that pricing will vary greatly depending on location, and that, for the sake of consistency, we will consider any kids' meal priced under $6 a decent deal. With that, join us as we present you with kids' meal details you crave.