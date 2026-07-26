12 Chain Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free
If you're anything like me, you likely love the idea of getting out to enjoy the day with your little ones. That is, until hunger strikes. Suddenly, you've got a car full of tired and hungry kids waiting not-so-patiently as you drive around looking for a cheap and easy way to fill tummies. To be honest, the task of ordering takeout for the entire family has always stressed me out — with the ever-rising cost of food in general, feeding a family, especially multiple times a week, often feels like it's breaking the bank.
Thankfully, there are restaurants out there that are more than willing to afford parents a break on the typical cost of dining out with kids — you only need to do a bit of digging to find out where and under what stipulations. In the upcoming post, I'm revealing the top 12 restaurant chains where you can receive a kid's meal completely free. Bear in mind that you will need to personally verify all of the information provided in this post; as always, pricing, availability, and details surrounding how you will receive your child's free food are subject to change. With that, load up the car seats and hop in — we're going on a delightfully frugal journey to discover the best restaurant chains willing to feed your kids, free.
1. IHOP
Cupcake pancakes, cinnamon dippers, Jr. Waffles — the IHOP menu is practically a kid's dream, and a parent's dream, too, when it all comes free. Certain IHOP locations, including the one on West Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, allow kids to eat free daily with the purchase of an adult meal after 4 p.m. As with many kids-eat-free deals on the list, IHOP may require you to dine in order to cash out on this child-friendly deal, though whether or not that's true for the location nearest you will be up to you to investigate.
Now, allow me to address the pink elephant in the room — no, the IHOP kid's menu does not only feature breakfast fare. Given that the chain's free kids meal deal only occurs in the evening as of the time of publication, it helps to know our little ones can have their choice of macaroni and cheese, chicken fingers, or even a junior cheeseburger before the night's end. What's more is that the IHOP kids' menu features generous side dish options — take advantage of its bacon, sausage, and egg side dish combo (yes, they all come as one "side"), fries, broccoli, mozzarella sticks, strawberry and banana slices, and more for no additional fee. Just keep in mind that as of the time of publication, IHOP children's meals did not include a drink — check with your local IHOP chain, but plan on paying for a beverage as a separate cost.
2. Denny's
At Denny's, kids are welcome to eat free, though parents should note that the stipulations required vary. Home of the Jr. Grand Slam, this hometown favorite allows grownups to cash in on two free kids' meals per adult meal, with each child able to enjoy a single meal for free. Denny's website stresses that the days, times, and availability of this offer differ widely based on location, so it's imperative you call ahead before rounding up your little ones.
Meanwhile, the jury is out as to whether Denny's or IHOP is better for kids, but one similarity both restaurants share is that drinks do not appear to be a part of the kids' meal offer. Even so, Denny's still offers a wide variety of foods that I'm almost certain are sure to satisfy even your pickiest eater. Choose from chocolate chip waffles, chicken tenders, burgers, mac and cheese, and "birthday" confetti pancakes (yes, even if it's not your child's birthday). Side dishes at this popular 24-hour diner are plentiful, too. At the time of publication, my local Denny's in Appleton, Wisconsin had grapes, wavy fries, salad, fresh banana, hash browns, sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, corn, and more.
3. Golden Corral
Got a picky eater on your hands? Yeah, me too. No need to worry, though — some Golden Corral locations are waiving menu fees for our tiny crews. In some cases, it may not matter what time of day you arrive.
According to a Facebook post released by Golden Corral in Pueblo, Colorado, the popular buffet is offering children a free kids' buffet every Tuesday all summer long, as of June 2026. The deal applies to children ages eight and under with the purchase of an adult meal, but children aged nine to 12 may still be able to eat at a discounted rate. We've also seen Facebook postings from earlier in 2026 advertising kids-eat-free deals from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays during the academic school year, so be sure to give your local Golden Corral a ring for the most up-to-date information on how to cash in.
Now, if you do find yourself lucky enough to live close to a participating Golden Corral, just be sure to keep your kiddos close to your side while in the buffet line. Most of us parents know the many "interesting" things kids do around food, but proper buffet etiquette will ensure the safety and, uh, hygiene, of both the kiddos and shared buffet-style food.
4. Pizza Ranch
Not only do Pizza Ranch locations offer a free kids' buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet at regular price, but certain locations come with other child-friendly amenities families are sure to love. According to the Pizza Ranch website, the popular regional chain offers a free kids' buffet at "most" Pizza Ranch locations. Food options include pizza, yes, but other options, too, including fried chicken, sweet treats, and ice cream.
What's more is that as of February 2026, there were 100 Pizza Ranch locations offering a "FunZone" complete with all the lights, sounds, and prizes you'd expect from a classic arcade. According to the Pizza Ranch FAQs section of the website, the use of the FunZone arcade is usually contingent upon ordering a meal at the restaurant, though guidelines for visits that occur apart from the buffet vary by location. As always, be sure to check in with your local Pizza Ranch for the most accurate details.
5. Melting Pot
The Melting Pot might not be everyone's idea of a great restaurant to take young children, but the establishment does offer free kids' entree deals under certain stipulations. According to the Melting Pot in Appleton, Wisconsin, there's a family day for Club Fondue Members that allows children to eat free on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Some locations offer a free kids' entree on Sundays, even without a membership for Club Fondue.
As of the time of publication, Melting Pot's free kids' entree had a $13 value and is valid only with the purchase of an adult four-course meal. As you may already know, the Melting Pot boasts a lunch and dinner service quite different from most restaurants; because the process can be lengthy and often involves hot pots placed at each table, you may need to evaluate whether your child is ready to handle the experience.
That said, the Melting Pot states directly that the popular fondue chain is wonderful for children, and works as an interactive dipping and cooking experience that provides a lively and entertaining way for kids to enjoy their food. Whether or not this unique dining experience will be right for your kiddo is up to you to decide, but hey, at least you know there's the opportunity for free eats.
6. HuHot Mongolian Grill
Similar to the Melting Pot, HuHot Mongolian Grill may not be your standard family eatery, but that doesn't mean kids can't enjoy meals for free. I phoned my local HuHot in Appleton, Wisconsin to confirm, and it's true: HuHot Mongolian Grill allows children to chow down at no cost on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to close. Load your child's plate full of whatever you choose, including meat, veggies,
noodles or rice, along with a kid-friendly sauce. Then, head over to the grill, where you and your little ones will have the pleasure of having the food cooked right in front of you.
I want to pause here and say that though the food at HuHot is indeed delish, I do recommend taking note of the restaurant's setup before making the trip. Because you'll need to custom-build a meal from scratch, there will be a lot of supervision needed along the way. Raw meat and veggies carry risks such as choking and cross-contamination; you'll also need to analyze sauce options carefully, as some can be quite spicy.
One last thing — as of July 2026, HuHot Mongolian Grill listed Sweet Victory S'mores as a dessert menu option, which could prove a fun, interactive experience for little ones. Still, be advised that this dessert involves a tableside fire to roast marshmallows and could pose obvious hazards to very young children.
7. Perkins Restaurant and Bakery
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery is a casual food joint you're likely familiar with, and, like so many others, is yet another eatery where you can score free food for your kids, with details depending on location. According to a post on Facebook, the Perkins in Lawrence, Kansas, was offering free kids' meals on two days of the week (Tuesdays and Thursdays), all day. The Jackson, Tennessee branch offers free kids' meals Tuesdays and Saturdays after 4 p.m. (via Facebook). And though wonderful to have options for feeding kiddos two days out of the week instead of one, bear in mind that this deal only applies to dine-in orders and comes only with the purchase of an adult entree.
Remember, this offer cannot be combined with other discounts, meaning you won't be able to cash in on additional Perkins coupons to cut your bill lower. Even so, a visit to Perkins for its kids-eat-free offer is totally worth it. With menu items like rainbow pancakes, French toast, quesadillas, and grilled cheese, your kids will likely leave with a smile — and so will you.
8. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
No, Freddy's famous Dirt 'n Worms sundae doesn't come as part of the kids-eat-free deal, but it'll certainly hit the spot after your child's free dinner. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is known for whipping up enticing hamburgers and tricky-to-replicate shoestring fries, all while simultaneously offering families some of the best custard and frozen dessert options around. If you're blessed enough to have one in your area, you'll be pleased to know that certain Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers locations offer free meals for kids. It's especially appreciated since pricing is, at least to me, comparatively a little high, at nearly $7 for a simple burger and fry kids' meal as of July 2026.
So, what exactly does the Freddy's kids' meal deal entail? I spoke with a local staff member from the Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Appleton, Wisconsin, who stated you can expect to get a kids' meal with the purchase of an adult meal for free on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at certain locations. Sweet, right?
9. Wahlburgers
Found in various locations across the Midwest, Wahlburgers is owned by Paul, Mark, and Donnie Wahlburg. This celebrity-run burger joint may sound slightly pretentious, but its generosity towards children certainly isn't — the establishment states that kids eat free at participating locations in North America every Thursday as of July 2026. As usual, you'll need to make a purchase to make this dream come true: According to the Wahlburgers website, the meal for kids comes free with the purchase of any adult burger, entree salad, or sandwich.
Though the Walburgers kids' menu may not feature as many options as some of the restaurants featured here, it still has plenty of yummy kid-oriented picks, including its "Smahlburger" with fries, chicken tenders, hot dogs, or, my daughter's personal favorite, mac and cheese. The Wahlburgers kids' side dishes include French fries, applesauce, or onion rings. You can even select tater tots, which, let's be honest, is probably one of the most popular picks among kids (and even adults, if you know how to spice up tater tots at home).
10. Bob Evans
Originally founded in Ohio, Bob Evans is known for dishing up delicious breakfast eats as well as a number of scrumptious lunch and dinner options. If you happen to spot a Bob Evans near you, you may be able to score a free kids' meal, though guidelines seem to vary greatly by location.
In general, it seems Bob Evans is quite generous when it comes to its free kids' meal offerings; most locations seem to offer some sort of kids-eat-free promo, even if the guidelines for the deal differ from location to location. In some cases, Bob Evans may require you to order in the app to take advantage of the free meal, while other locations may permit the discount for dine-in, carryout, and delivery orders alike.
Once you've figured out the stipulations of the Bob Evans nearest you, be sure to take advantage of its plentiful offerings -– eats like chicken and noodles, cheeseburgers, and a variety of fun pancake options are a guaranteed hit among kiddos, and there are more than enough options for adults to indulge in themselves. Even better is the fact that, as of the time of publication, a drink is included with the meal, meaning you can presumably get your child's entire spread for free.
11. Chick-fil-A
Ok, so maybe Chick-fil-A doesn't technically offer free kids' meals company-wide, but I recommend keeping an eye on seasonal promotions and local deals, as there are times when the popular chicken chain does offer children's meals for free. According to a post on Instagram released by a Chick-fil-A in Katy, Texas, the local chain was dishing out free kids' meals in April of 2026 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., completely free of charge, with offers taking place across Houston. Children had to be aged 12 or younger, and the deal was only valid on two separate days. Other recent summer promotions have included Corsicana, Texas and Wellington, Florida.
Parents and caretakers should also note that Chick-fil-A hosts a number of kid-friendly events that may or may not include free food. Some of these may even involve activities like crafting, face painting, and circus games.
So, what if you aren't able to catch a deal for free meals for your kiddos at Chick-fil-A? Is it still worth the trip? To me, it is. Because certain locations offer an indoor play gym, it works as the perfect incentive for little ones to finish all their food and burn off a little energy to boot. I also appreciate that Chick-fil-A offers slightly healthier options to littles, such as a colorful cup of fresh fruit or grilled chicken bites. My kids also love Chick-fil-A's kids' meal toys — each time we've received one, it's been unique, creative, and sometimes even educational. It's a win-win.
12. Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is a great place to grab a juicy cut of steak, but also somewhere to get a meal for your kiddos for free. Unlike most restaurants offering Tuesday night meals, parents and caretakers can cash in on Outback's summer kids' meal deal every Monday at participating Outback locations. According to a Facebook post made in April 2026 by Outback Steakhouse — National, kids eat free no matter if it's for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. For busy parents, this is a breath of fresh air — I, for one, love taking advantage of delivery and takeout, especially with littles in tow. If you know, you know.
As for what meals the Outback offers for children, expect the usual — mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and burgers and fries. Outback also offers a junior "Joey" sirloin and even grilled chicken at the time of publication. Oh, and in case you're wondering, that Spotted Dog sundae you may see adjacent to Outback's kids' meal dinner offerings doesn't come complimentary with your child's meal; as of the time of publication, it's a separate transaction completely.