12 Chain Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free

If you're anything like me, you likely love the idea of getting out to enjoy the day with your little ones. That is, until hunger strikes. Suddenly, you've got a car full of tired and hungry kids waiting not-so-patiently as you drive around looking for a cheap and easy way to fill tummies. To be honest, the task of ordering takeout for the entire family has always stressed me out — with the ever-rising cost of food in general, feeding a family, especially multiple times a week, often feels like it's breaking the bank.

Thankfully, there are restaurants out there that are more than willing to afford parents a break on the typical cost of dining out with kids — you only need to do a bit of digging to find out where and under what stipulations. In the upcoming post, I'm revealing the top 12 restaurant chains where you can receive a kid's meal completely free. Bear in mind that you will need to personally verify all of the information provided in this post; as always, pricing, availability, and details surrounding how you will receive your child's free food are subject to change. With that, load up the car seats and hop in — we're going on a delightfully frugal journey to discover the best restaurant chains willing to feed your kids, free.