13 Buffet Rules Everyone Should Know

You likely already know this, but it's okay to be modest with your plate when dining at a buffet. Yes, many buffets are technically "all-you-can-eat," but remember, you can always make a second, third, or even fourth trip up if you need to. There's no real reason to pile a plate of food so high that it could potentially topple to the floor. Doing so not only poses a risk to yourself and others, but it can also cause the foods to mix together on your plate, creating an unappetizing, chaotic mess.

​Rather than scooping mountains of food onto your dish, it's better to practice proper portioning. Put only the amount of food on your plate you think you'll realistically eat, placing the food side-by-side rather than on top of one another. Not only does this make for a neater, easier-to-carry plate, but your modesty also does everyone else a favor by allowing folks a chance to enjoy certain foods before you gobble them all up. This is especially important at certain times of the day when the buffet is at its busiest; food often runs out quickly, making fair portion sizes even more crucial. After all, buffet food usually gets restocked, and you'll always have the opportunity to revisit the line in the future.