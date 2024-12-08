Buffet Sneeze Guards Are There For A Reason (But Please Don't Test Them)

Picture this: You're at the make-your-own-salad bar at the largest all-you-can-eat buffet in America. You grab two plates, one for the omelet stuffed with every cheese you could imagine and the other for the array of meats served from the carving station. Plates are brimming as you lean over the counter, savoring the aroma of sizzling entrees. But be careful — getting too close might bring you face-to-face with the sneeze guard.

These transparent barriers aren't there for your sneezing convenience; they aim to minimize the amount of germs that can find their way to the food. When you feel a sneeze or cough coming on, step away from the buffet, cover your mouth with your elbow, and then return to your plate. It may seem straightforward, but you'd be surprised how often this simple act is overlooked.

During COVID, the World Health Organization highlighted that plastic or glass guards reduced the risk of airborne bacteria and respiratory droplets. They're a preventative measure, helping to block the particles released when someone coughs or sneezes, but they're not a complete solution. So, remember — these guards aren't sneezing targets; they're there to catch what might escape if you don't act quickly enough.