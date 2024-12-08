Buffet Sneeze Guards Are There For A Reason (But Please Don't Test Them)
Picture this: You're at the make-your-own-salad bar at the largest all-you-can-eat buffet in America. You grab two plates, one for the omelet stuffed with every cheese you could imagine and the other for the array of meats served from the carving station. Plates are brimming as you lean over the counter, savoring the aroma of sizzling entrees. But be careful — getting too close might bring you face-to-face with the sneeze guard.
These transparent barriers aren't there for your sneezing convenience; they aim to minimize the amount of germs that can find their way to the food. When you feel a sneeze or cough coming on, step away from the buffet, cover your mouth with your elbow, and then return to your plate. It may seem straightforward, but you'd be surprised how often this simple act is overlooked.
During COVID, the World Health Organization highlighted that plastic or glass guards reduced the risk of airborne bacteria and respiratory droplets. They're a preventative measure, helping to block the particles released when someone coughs or sneezes, but they're not a complete solution. So, remember — these guards aren't sneezing targets; they're there to catch what might escape if you don't act quickly enough.
Other unspoken buffet rules to follow
Sneeze guards aren't the only cleanliness heroes at buffets. Utensils are provided to deter individuals from placing their hands inside the food trays. Even for easy-to-grab items like bread, use the tongs. It's a simple way to avoid cross-contamination and keep food safe.
A clean plate does wonders, too. While you might think reusing your plate for seconds is smart to cut down on dishes, resist the urge. It's a kind thought but an unclean one. There is a stack of ceramic white plates ready for endless rounds at the buffet for a reason. Using a dirty plate risks contaminating the serving utensils and accidentally mixing crumbs from your dish with buffet food — definitely not a tasty combination.
Next time you're at the buffet, dive into those delicious hot trays but keep these simple etiquette guidelines in mind. Although buffet-style eating can feel like a big family gathering, it's important to be mindful that it's a shared space. Being aware of hygiene helps ensure everyone enjoys the experience, allowing diners to savor the hidden delights of the buffet without worrying too much. After all, there are plenty of buffet secrets that diners and staff prefer to keep under wraps.