The Common Plate Mistake You're Probably Making When Eating At A Buffet
There are few experiences more enjoyable than a high-quality all-you-can-eat buffet, but there is also a lot to keep in mind when you pay one a visit — especially when it comes to sanitation. While returning food that you've already put on your plate is a buffet etiquette violation due to food safety, so too is reusing the same plate for a second round.
This rule is common at buffets across the United States and beyond. You might have even seen a sign reminding you to take a clean plate each time you go up to get more food. But this rule is sometimes completely forgotten about, especially among infrequent buffet-goers.
The reason why reusing a dirty plate is so taboo comes down to the potential cross-contamination that can occur when doing so. Because serving spoons at buffets often accidentally touch the plate that you're dishing your food onto, they could come into contact with bits of food you've already eaten as a result. This makes the seemingly small choice of grabbing a fresh plate a cleaner, safer strategy overall when dining at a buffet.
Don't be afraid to get multiple new plates at buffets
Just because we shouldn't be reusing our plates doesn't mean we won't be getting the most out of our favorite buffets. In fact, only grabbing one plate is among the biggest mistakes you can make, albeit not just for sanitary or etiquette-related reason. Instead, being calculated about what you put on each plate — and how much of it — is the best way to enjoy all-you-can-eat buffets to the fullest.
While buffet experts are well aware that you should typically avoid the first items in a buffet line, it's even more important not to pile up your plate too high with just a few dishes. Variety is the spice of life, so being able to indulge in small servings of as many offerings as you can — using as many plates as is necessary — is the best way to enjoy a good buffet.
And don't just take it from us; Lin Weaver, the CEO of Shady Maple Smorgasbord — one of the best spots in our ultimate ranking of all-you-can-eat buffet chains — advised that diners should take a more measured approach when dining at the establishment. "I walk the buffet, get a grasp for the different variety. Then I'll get like a spoonful of each item, I mean, literally a spoonful," Weaver explained on an episode of First We Feast (via YouTube). "Too many people start at one side — everything looks great — and they just pile their plate ... They go back, they're completely stuffed, they wasted half their food, and they didn't even get to experience the whole buffet," he shared.