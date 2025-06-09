The Common Plate Mistake You're Probably Making When Eating At A Buffet

Just because we shouldn't be reusing our plates doesn't mean we won't be getting the most out of our favorite buffets. In fact, only grabbing one plate is among the biggest mistakes you can make, albeit not just for sanitary or etiquette-related reason. Instead, being calculated about what you put on each plate — and how much of it — is the best way to enjoy all-you-can-eat buffets to the fullest.

While buffet experts are well aware that you should typically avoid the first items in a buffet line, it's even more important not to pile up your plate too high with just a few dishes. Variety is the spice of life, so being able to indulge in small servings of as many offerings as you can — using as many plates as is necessary — is the best way to enjoy a good buffet.

And don't just take it from us; Lin Weaver, the CEO of Shady Maple Smorgasbord — one of the best spots in our ultimate ranking of all-you-can-eat buffet chains — advised that diners should take a more measured approach when dining at the establishment. "I walk the buffet, get a grasp for the different variety. Then I'll get like a spoonful of each item, I mean, literally a spoonful," Weaver explained on an episode of First We Feast (via YouTube). "Too many people start at one side — everything looks great — and they just pile their plate ... They go back, they're completely stuffed, they wasted half their food, and they didn't even get to experience the whole buffet," he shared.