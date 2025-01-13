The Buffet Etiquette Rule You Seriously Should Never Break

After the pandemic, eating at buffets has become somewhat taboo because of the way the food is laid out, how many people are near the food, and questionable cleanliness. Nonetheless, people are becoming comfortable with them once again and continue to brave the lines for the variety they crave. That's all well and good. But even now, after the restaurants have opened up again, there are rules to abide by to ensure everyone has the best experience.

To behave like an acceptable human being at a buffet, one of the most important rules to remember is to never, under any circumstance, bring back food to the buffet. Not only will this affect other people's dining experience around you, but it shouldn't need to be said that bringing food back isn't sanitary. Although it's not great to waste a pile of food, throwing it away or sharing it with your dining partner is the best option to ensure your favorite buffet is clean and free of illness.