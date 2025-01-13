The Buffet Etiquette Rule You Seriously Should Never Break
After the pandemic, eating at buffets has become somewhat taboo because of the way the food is laid out, how many people are near the food, and questionable cleanliness. Nonetheless, people are becoming comfortable with them once again and continue to brave the lines for the variety they crave. That's all well and good. But even now, after the restaurants have opened up again, there are rules to abide by to ensure everyone has the best experience.
To behave like an acceptable human being at a buffet, one of the most important rules to remember is to never, under any circumstance, bring back food to the buffet. Not only will this affect other people's dining experience around you, but it shouldn't need to be said that bringing food back isn't sanitary. Although it's not great to waste a pile of food, throwing it away or sharing it with your dining partner is the best option to ensure your favorite buffet is clean and free of illness.
Additional tips and tricks to remember at a buffet
Bringing food back to the buffet line is a major no-no and, without a doubt, something everyone should be aware of. But that's not the only buffet rule you should remember before you make the trip. As you reach the start of the line, look around and identify what's available. You'll probably notice many food items are rich in carbs and easy to prepare. Items like this are purposely placed at the front as they're the most inexpensive. Because a considerable amount of food is being prepared and cooked for the buffet spread, placing cheap food first keeps food costs down as many people will quickly fill their plates. If you're looking for the good stuff, save some space on your plate for the end of the buffet line; chances are the food will be more quality-driven and tasty.
Another tip to get the most out of your experience is to start small and work your way up. If you've been to a buffet, you've probably prepared yourself to come hungry. This leads to many people stacking their initial plate to the brim and only trying a few types of food. Easing your way into the process provides the opportunity to try something you've never had before.