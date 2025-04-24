Why We Typically Avoid The First Items In A Buffet Line

It's easy to get carried away at a buffet; in fact, getting carried away might be its intended purpose. "All you can eat" are four words any diner takes seriously, and when you look at a sumptuous spread laid out at a hotel chain or Vegas casino (where buffets were once as cheap as $1) you'll already be wiggling your fingers on that "don't mind if I do" grindset. Just be careful, though: if you're going to do a buffet, it's a good idea not to take the first items you come across when you're waiting in line. They're usually breads and salads, and they're some of the buffet items you shouldn't select.

This is not to say that doing so is bad for you or otherwise harmful; it's just bread and lettuce, after all. And this is a free country, which means you can stock up on however many dinner rolls or servings of Caesar salad you please. But in doing so, you might be playing into the hands of restaurateurs who want to profit more than they want to feed you. (Perhaps the fabled, possibly apocryphal McDonald's breakfast buffets had the same problem.)