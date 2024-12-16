Foods You Should Always Skip At A Buffet

The upside to buffets is the options you have. With so much variety and freedom, you can pile that food as high as you please. The downside? Not all buffet dishes are worth the precious space on your plate. Even if you can return for seconds, some foods are best avoided.

Buffets can seem like a good deal, especially with an appetite. However, certain items should be avoided because they're simply filler foods. These are inexpensive to buy elsewhere and not very exciting from a culinary standpoint. Yet, they fill you up quickly, preventing you from enjoying all those other tasty options. Meanwhile, other foods may present a serious health risk. These foods tend to carry a higher rate of food poisoning because of how they're sourced, prepared, or served. And although many restaurants follow strict standards, employees are bound to cut corners occasionally.

Experienced diners have strategies to get the most out of their buffet meal. Beyond just maximizing value, the right decisions can make your meal more enjoyable and safe. So which foods should you skip? Let's dive into the answers before you dive into the buffet.