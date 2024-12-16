Foods You Should Always Skip At A Buffet
The upside to buffets is the options you have. With so much variety and freedom, you can pile that food as high as you please. The downside? Not all buffet dishes are worth the precious space on your plate. Even if you can return for seconds, some foods are best avoided.
Buffets can seem like a good deal, especially with an appetite. However, certain items should be avoided because they're simply filler foods. These are inexpensive to buy elsewhere and not very exciting from a culinary standpoint. Yet, they fill you up quickly, preventing you from enjoying all those other tasty options. Meanwhile, other foods may present a serious health risk. These foods tend to carry a higher rate of food poisoning because of how they're sourced, prepared, or served. And although many restaurants follow strict standards, employees are bound to cut corners occasionally.
Experienced diners have strategies to get the most out of their buffet meal. Beyond just maximizing value, the right decisions can make your meal more enjoyable and safe. So which foods should you skip? Let's dive into the answers before you dive into the buffet.
The first item in the buffet line
When you head to the buffet, you better have an appetite. After all, what's the point of enjoying an all-you-can-eat experience without bringing your a-game? But if we're being honest, plates — and appetites — are only so big. And as we uncovered secrets of all-you-can-eat buffets, we discovered it's best to skip the first item in the lineup.
You might be trying to maximize your buffet experience, but restaurants have sneaky ways of maximizing profits. One of these strategies is placing cheap but filling foods at the beginning of a buffet line. A PLOS ONE study showed that over 75% of buffet diners chose the first item they saw. Restaurants seem to be aware of this pattern and they realize that if you stock up on bread or cold salad, you'll have less room for premium dishes.
The study also showed that the first three foods diners chose took up 66% of their plate. Do you really want two-thirds of your plate to bread and a simple salad? There are more exciting options, so don't be tempted by the first thing you see. Peek down the buffet line to see what's on offer before committing.
Foods presented without a sneeze guard
You'll see sneeze guards at almost every major buffet, and their purpose is fairly obvious. However, these screens don't only provide protection against sneezing. Sneeze guards work as a deterrent for flies, coughing, or even that heavy breather bending over the salad bar. Ultimately, the goal is to deter water droplets, and subsequently germs, from entering the food supply.
The core areas of buffet chains are typically covered with glass barriers — and we couldn't be happier. We wouldn't want a curious (and shameless) guest to lean over and smell the food. The more people that get up close to those serving trays, the more likely they are to be contaminated by germs. And without a sneeze guard, bacteria and viruses would pile up faster than you can say influenza.
Unfortunately, some areas of buffets lack sneeze guards. Smaller buffets might get away with it, but it's riskier at larger chains with lots of traffic. These restaurants often have unprotected islands housing colder items like salads or sushi. Even if these items are kept on ice and consumed quickly, they're still heavily exposed. And as you serve up some salad, you might serving up the remnants of someone else's sneeze.
Fresh sprouts
When aiming for a well-rounded meal, it's natural to reach for some fresh veggies like sprouts. Sprouts are rich in nutrients like magnesium, vitamin C, and antioxidants, and they are said to improve digestion, heart health, and blood sugar regulation. But sadly, these benefits might not outweigh the risks at a buffet because sprouts are known to carry harmful bacteria.
According to the FDA, bacteria can enter sprout seeds and as they grow, the bacteria multiplies. A simple rinse won't eliminate this harmful bacteria either. As such, it's important to understand where your sprouts come from and only consume them from a trusted source. But in a busy setting like a buffet, you're unlikely to find this information.
To stay safe, we recommend avoiding fresh sprouts at a buffet. In fact, the FDA discourages pregnant women from consuming them altogether and we understand why. Foodborne Pathogens and Disease reported that fresh sprouts have been the source of many food poisoning outbreaks over the years and have been shown to carry salmonella, E. coli, and listeria.
Wilted lettuce or leafy greens
Who would want to eat wilted lettuce or leafy greens? The whole point of fresh greens is that they're fresh, meaning they have a light, crisp, texture, and bright flavor. When greens age or sit out too long, they become limp and soggy which sounds less than appetizing.
Taste aside, it may not be safe to eat just any leafy greens. A Consumer Reports analysis found that leafy greens were one of the top sources of recalled foods in recent years. Leafy greens had the second-largest number of recalls and outbreaks and the highest number of deaths due to food borne illnesses. Of course, not all leafy greens are bad. But considering how much food buffets go through, we'd imagine it's hard to track and remove recalled items in time.
If leafy greens are contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, buffets might exacerbate the problem. The longer the food sits out, the more likely this harmful bacteria is to multiply. So if you're craving a healthy dose of greens, head to the hot food section and grab some cooked spinach, instead.
Precut melon
Melon is one of those refreshing foods that hit the spot, particularly in summer. There are several types of melon from cantaloupe to honeydew, but one thing they all have in common is they're consumed raw, which comes with some risks.
Melons also made Consumer Reports list of top food recalls in recent years. How did this delicious fruit make the cut? Because of how it was cut. As James E. Rogers, Director of Food Safety Research and Testing at Consumer Reports, explains, "When you cut into produce, you increase the risk of transferring bacteria that may be on its surface into its flesh. In commercial facilities, with fruits and vegetables processed in one place, it can create opportunities for cross-contamination." A buffet likely handles a wide variety of fruit, and if those knives aren't cleaned in between, it only ups the chances of contamination.
Washing fruit before slicing may liberate some dirt, but bacteria is likely to survive. Your best bet? Skip fresh melon at the buffet. Opt for whole fruits you can peel like oranges or bananas — but even then, we still recommend washing produce before peeling.
Items made with raw eggs
You're probably thinking: Why on earth would I eat raw eggs at a buffet? But chances are, you already have. Raw eggs are a key ingredient in many desserts that don't require cooking such as cheesecake, tiramisu, and mousse. The meringue topping on pies is also made of raw, whipped egg whites. These are generally fine when they're straight from the fridge, but we'd be wary of buffets.
Eggs are a common source of salmonella, a group of bacteria that causes food poisoning. If you've had food poisoning before, it's likely you've experienced this particular variety. According to the FDA, it's the second leading cause of food-borne illnesses in the United States. Norovirus may be the first, but salmonella is more likely to land you in the hospital — or even the morgue.
Heat and cooking can destroy some of the bacteria, which is why raw eggs are so concerning. If products containing salmonella are left out, the bacteria will likely multiply. The FDA recommends that cold egg dishes be kept on ice if sitting out longer than two hours. So how long has that chocolate mousse been sitting on the buffet counter? It's anyone's guess. But we'd rather be safe than sorry and avoid it altogether.
Rice
Rice is another filler food. Although it pairs well with a variety of buffet dishes, including stir-fries and curries, it's usually nothing to write home about. Truthfully, how often do you hear people rave about buffet rice? If you want to get the most out of that buffet experience, we'd limit our rice consumption — or avoid it altogether.
Rice is also a tricky dish to serve at buffets because it can contain Bacillus cereales, another one of those pesky — and poisonous — bacteria. Bacillus cereales is particularly tricky because it exists on uncooked rice, but can survive heat and cooking. When left out, the spores can begin to multiply. From there, it's only a matter of time before they grow to dangerous quantities. This is why rice is considered one of the foods you should be careful about reheating.
Rice is best consumed fresh, so pay attention to how often that rice pot is replaced. Not only will freshly cooked rice taste better, but it lowers your risk of Bacillus cereales poisoning. If the buffet isn't serving it fresh, consider in a different starch like pasta or potatoes.
Raw fish
When people envision food poisoning from a buffet, they might immediately think of raw fish. As it turns out, this isn't just a myth. When it comes to food safety, the Centers for Disease Control classifies raw or undercooked fish as a risky choice. This includes sushi, sashimi, and ceviche.
To minimize this risk, raw fish should come from a reputable source and be frozen for a week at -4 F or for 15 hours at -31 F to kill bacteria. It should also be served on a bed of ice and consumed within a couple of days of purchase. If any of these precautions are overlooked, it increases the chance of food-borne illnesses in consumers.
What's a safer choice at buffet? The CDC recommends properly cooked fish. The meat should be tender and easily break apart with a fork. If you just can't say no to that buffet sushi, make sure the fish looks and smells fresh and is kept cold.
Raw oysters
People associate raw oysters with special occasions. They're considered a delicacy and it's not every day you have the opportunity to eat them. So when you see them at buffets, it's tempting to reach for one, especially since it's included in the price. Unfortunately, oysters are also associated with certain types of food poisoning, which has many wondering if we should even eat raw oysters at all.
Oysters are known to contain vibrio, a bacteria that lives in coastal water. For most, vibrio will lead to minor food poisoning symptoms. However, more severe cases may require hospitalization, and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, one in five cases of vibrio vulnificus poisoning leads to death.
Of course, contaminated oysters aren't exclusive to buffets. But at large eateries with high turnover, it's hard to know where your food is coming from or if it's preserved properly. Plus, contaminated oysters won't have any telltale signs. They'll likely look and taste the same as their healthy counterparts, so it's hard, if not impossible to tell the good from the bad.
Dishes served with the same utensil
So you're serving up scalloped potatoes then immediately dipping into the mixed veggies — but oops! You've used the same serving spoon. It happens to the best of us; all you can do is return the spoon to its place and move swiftly through the line. No harm, no foul, right? Well, not exactly.
When you mix serving utensils between dishes, you increase the chances of cross-contamination. For one, scalloped potatoes are made with dairy and flour. People who avoid these foods skip this dish. However, if they reach for the mixed veggies, they could be in trouble. If it's merely a dietary preference, chances are, they won't notice. But if we're talking about a more intense allergy or intolerance, even a small amount of these ingredients could cause stomach upset or worse.
Meanwhile, food restrictions aren't the only thing to be concerned about. Serving spoons can also transfer harmful pathogens from one dish to another. So if you're feeling lazy and tempted to double-dip that utensil, think twice — and try to exercise more manners. And if even if you're hangry and impatient, it's also poor etiquette to eat in line at the buffet. Take the time to use the proper serving utensil and wait till you're seated before digging in.
Foods apparently served at unsafe temperatures
If you've ever hosted a large dinner party, you know temperature control is challenging. Cold dishes should be fresh and hot dishes kept hot, which isn't always an easy task, even with the right equipment. Buffets use heating lamps, fridges, ice, and specific serving trays to ensure everything is kept at the right temperature. But if something goes awry, the food (and the customers) may suffer.
When it comes to food, the danger zone is considered between 40 F and 140 F. Between these temperatures, bacteria are more likely to multiply at dangerous rates. As such, the FDA recommends that food be consumed within two hours if left at room temperature, and within one hour at hot outdoor settings. The FDA also warns that many food warmers only heat to temperatures between 110 F and 120 F, giving diners a false sense of security.
The FDA has suggestions to ensure a bacteria-free buffet, including not refilling half-empty serving trays. When this happens, portions of the dish remain far longer than that two-hour limit. Furthermore, it recommends that egg dishes, including quiches, that are refrigerated should be reheated thoroughly before serving. But whether or not these temperature recommendations are followed is up for debate, which may be why some people avoid hot foods at hotel breakfast buffets.
Sodas
Aside from food, beverages are another aspect to consider. Does your buffet come with an all-you-can-drink soda fountain? Or will you be ordering individual drinks to accompany your meal? Either way, you may want to reconsider sodas since they function like filler foods and aren't exactly a healthy choice.
Sodas are packed with sugar and have very little nutritional value. But with all the carbonation and calories, they're actually quite filling. A 12-ounce Coke contains 140 calories and 39 grams of sugar. If you're drinking from a soda fountain, you can likely double those figures since you're bound to grab a refill.
However, you can get soda just about anywhere. And if sodas are an additional cost, it might not be worth it. Some of the best all-you-can-eat buffets boast incredible food, from Brazilian steaks to dessert pies. Why not prioritize your appetite with better and more unique food finds?
Lemon slices
Those bright, refreshing lemon wedges seem like a great idea at buffets. You can drop one into your beverage or squeeze it over your food. Many feel lemons add a zesty touch and can even make your food safer. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, particularly at extremely large buffet restaurants.
The problem isn't necessarily the inside of the lemon, but the peel. The rind can have all sorts of unwanted guests, like E.coli and other bacteria. Lemons have many opportunities to pick up pathogens before they reach your plate, from the soil where they grows to how they're handled. And honestly, it might be passed through many hands before it reaches your mouth, from the initial sorting and delivery to the waitstaff slicing and arranging.
Think about it. When was the last time you saw someone scrub a lemon before slicing into it? If this isn't properly done, the knife will transfer those pathogens from the rind into the flesh. A dirty cutting board will only exacerbate issues. And if those fresh lemon wedges are sitting out all day, this bacteria will only multiply.