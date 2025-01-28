How The Heck Does Anyone Actually Cut Shoestring Fries?

Frozen french fries run the gamut from "great" to "what did this potato ever do to you?" Even fast-food fries aren't as simple as we'd like to think. (There are how many ingredients in McDonald's fries?) So, if you want to avoid all that noise, maybe you should just make them at home. Nothing is quite like homemade shoestring fries, made as crispy as you like, dunked hot and fresh into globs of ketchup. But, it does beg the question: Just how the heck are you supposed to cut them so thin?

If you have a mandoline with a julienne blade, that's the best tool for cutting shoestring fries. You can save yourself a lot of knife work by simply sliding your potatoes over the raised metal teeth and watching the thin slices fall into the dish below. (Word of warning — mandolines are razor sharp, so make sure you work extremely carefully when using one.)

If you don't have a mandoline, you can absolutely cut the fries by hand –just make sure you have a good, sharp knife before you start. You'll cut the short ends of the potato off, then standing it upright, make about ⅛ inch slices. Stack the slices a few at a time and slice them again about ⅛ of an inch lengthwise.