How The Heck Does Anyone Actually Cut Shoestring Fries?
Frozen french fries run the gamut from "great" to "what did this potato ever do to you?" Even fast-food fries aren't as simple as we'd like to think. (There are how many ingredients in McDonald's fries?) So, if you want to avoid all that noise, maybe you should just make them at home. Nothing is quite like homemade shoestring fries, made as crispy as you like, dunked hot and fresh into globs of ketchup. But, it does beg the question: Just how the heck are you supposed to cut them so thin?
If you have a mandoline with a julienne blade, that's the best tool for cutting shoestring fries. You can save yourself a lot of knife work by simply sliding your potatoes over the raised metal teeth and watching the thin slices fall into the dish below. (Word of warning — mandolines are razor sharp, so make sure you work extremely carefully when using one.)
If you don't have a mandoline, you can absolutely cut the fries by hand –just make sure you have a good, sharp knife before you start. You'll cut the short ends of the potato off, then standing it upright, make about ⅛ inch slices. Stack the slices a few at a time and slice them again about ⅛ of an inch lengthwise.
How to safely crisp up homemade shoestring fries
One of the hallmarks of shoestring fries is how crispy and golden they are — it's why one Takeout writer ranked them the most ideal french fry shape. The julienne cut is just the beginning if you want to achieve this perfect texture. After you cut your potatoes, you'll want to take a clean cloth or short stack of paper towels to them, working it into each piece to absorb as much moisture as possible. This will help your fries crisp up once they hit the hot oil and keep the oil from reacting to the moisture by spitting.
You should also practice patience (tough, we know) when cooking your shoestring fries. Work in batches rather than dumping the whole pile into the fryer and try to keep your oil temperature at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The frying process also isn't one you should walk away from: stay vigilant and remain in the room while your fries take their bath. Remember to keep a safe distance in case the oil splatters and be ready to remove your fries as soon as they're done. A few seconds can mean the difference between deliciously golden and sharp and spiky shoestring fries.