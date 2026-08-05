The Burger King Kids Meal Swap All Adults Should Know By Now

Who says adults should skip the kids' menu on one of the most popular fast food chains in America? While many people order Burger King's King Jr. meal for the nostalgia and collectible toys, some are after the smaller portion size and lower price point which the meal offers. Sure, the company has been making waves with its remarkable collaborations used to promote films through its King Jr. meal. (Who can forget when the force got stronger with Burger King's Star Wars Mandalorian and Grogu meal?) However, if collecting toys is no longer your thing as an adult, you can swap the collectible out for a sweet treat instead; making the kids' meal an even better value.

This option may or may not be available at every location, but customers have reported being able to exchange the toy for a vanilla soft-serve cone, a soft-serve cup, or a chocolate chip cookie (the two ice cream swaps come with a $0.19 upcharge, but the cookie is free). Some people report getting the toy anyway despite trading it for the dessert — a win-win situation for those who are after both the sweet treat and the collectible, though this seems like a mistake. If you want to find out if your local BK allows this, check the Burger King website or ask the store about it while placing an order. Even if a particular location doesn't advertise the option, employees may still be willing to accommodate the request.