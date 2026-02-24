The 6 Best And 6 Worst Fast-Food Kids Meals For Hungry Adults

Customers that grew up in the '80s and '90s probably remember a different era of fast food. On any given day, you'd drive past multiple Pizza Huts topped with signature red roofs, a Wendy's sunroom filled with happy patrons, and a McDonald's play place teeming with children. Today, those quirky design features, even those that lingered into the 2010s, have been phased out in favor of sleek, monochrome buildings. The ones that remember fast food's past life are now working adults. But even if your days of climbing through colorful plastic tunnels are over, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a little dose of nostalgia. And why not a side of discounted prices while you're at it?

Many fast food kids' menus offer options that are cheaper than the standard adult fare. This is part of the reason why more adults are ordering kids' meals. Why pay full price when you could order a similar meal for less? Others find the smaller portions appealing.

Whether you're an adult with a small appetite, craving a snack, or looking to save your wallet, ordering off the children's menu can be a useful hack. But not all kids' meals stack up. That's why we compared 12 fast food kids' meals to find the six best and six worst options for adults. By looking at prices, food options, and customer reviews on quality and freshness, we decided which are worth the trip down memory lane and which should be saved for the real kids.