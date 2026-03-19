The Reason Chick-Fil-A Calls Its Ice Cream Menu Item 'Icedream'

Biting into a cone of Chick-fil-A's Icedream is like biting into a cloud. There's a reason for that: You're eating foam. Culinary foam may be a trend among the Michelin-starred restaurant set, but Americans have been eating air for centuries. All ice cream is technically foam, but some types are foamier than others. Some are so foamy they don't count as ice cream at all.

Standard ice cream is made from a mixture of milk, cream, sugar, and sometimes egg. Ice cream machines churn air into the mixture to give it a lighter texture. The air is called overrun, and, according to ice cream snobs, the less the better.

Legally, you can't call just anything ice cream. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ice cream should weigh at least 4.5 pounds to the gallon and have a certain percentage of milk solids and milkfat. Anything less is not considered ice cream. These not-technically-ice-creams are often called "frozen dairy desserts."

Soft serve tends to contain more overrun than standard scoops, and all that air means there isn't much room left for fat or milk solids. Which is to say, most soft serve isn't legally ice cream. Chick-fil-A's Icedream desserts — which include shakes and floats along with standard cups and cones — do contain milk and milkfat. We can't say for sure whether Icedream counts as ice cream or not without knowing the exact ratios, but it's likely the words "ice cream" are missing from the chain's ad copy for a reason.